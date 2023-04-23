|
|The Spaniard wins all the races of the Pirelli Dutch Round using both the standard and the development SCX at the rear; brace for Bulega in WorldSSP with Maier (Yamaha) taking WorldSSP300 Race 2
|The Pirelli Dutch Round of the FIM World Superbike Championship was dominated entirely by Ducati, not only in the premier class, but also in WorldSSP. Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) won all the Superbike races of the weekend and Nicolò Bulega (Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team) did the same in Supersport. Holding the Yamaha colours high was Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) who won the second WorldSSP330 race.
Throughout the weekend, more or less all of the solutions were used that Pirelli chose for this round. This demonstrates both that the selection was correct and that all the tyres, on some tracks and with some weather conditions, can be very close to one another in terms of performance thanks to the vast range of use and the versatility achieved.
All the solutions chosen in the races demonstrated solid performance
“Assen was an interesting round for Pirelli. Practically all the solutions we had selected for this round were used in the race and, even more importantly, they guaranteed outstanding and extremely consistent performance in every case. We saw that the SCX B0800 development tyre was preferred in the long races compared with the standard, but the latter was back to being the protagonist in the Superpole Race, probably because over a short distance, it is able to guarantee a slightly better performance peak than the development solution. Just like the rear, the SC1 and SC2 also guaranteed similar performance at the front, thanks to the development work done last year on the SC2 which the riders now use much more often than in the past. In Supersport, the larger 125/70 size already used in WorldSBK doesn’t seem to have garnered much favour for the moment, but it’s still early to make a final assessment and the upcoming rounds will afford more opportunities to evaluate its performance as compared with the 120/70. At the rear, the low temperatures allowed the standard SC0 to steal the spotlight from the SCX. The Ducati riders and bikes have become the absolute reference points in their respective championships. Congratulations to them for the test of strength demonstrated from the beginning of the year.”