Final countdown underway to start 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship

F.C.C. TSR Honda France, with the Frenchman Mike Di Meglio, Australian Josh Hook and the new British rider British Gino Rea who has joined the factory Honda team this season, clocked the fourth quickest time, with a lap time of 1:36.222 around the 4.185 kilometre French track.

It was a very positive test for the Honda team which collected valuable data regarding electronics, chassis and tyre settings with very consistent laps and good race pace.

With different weather conditions during the two days of testing, F.C.C. TSR Honda France topped the second-best time on day 1 aboard the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, on a cold and cloudy track.

On day 2, as morning sessions were in damp conditions left by overnight rain, the Honda #5 preferred to wait until the track was dried and tested during afternoon sessions, but the lap time was not improved, ending the Pre-test in fourth position.

Privateers RAC 41 Chromeburner, with a solid base for this season, same riders line up, Chris Leesch, Grégory Fastré and Wayne Tessels and same mechanics, ended the two-days test in sixth place on the timesheets in the Superstock category. The runner up team at the Bol d’Or race last season is very happy with the work done by the team, finding a good pace setting with Dunlop tyres in the Fireblade ready to fight for podiums this season.

Honda’s Superstock contenders National Motos, counts on a renewed three-rider line up, Swiss brothers Sebastien and Valentin Suchet and Frenchman Guillaume Raymond. The Honda #55 had some transponder issues during the test, but the French team had a good pace during both days of testing, and they will be targeting top positions in the Superstock category aboard the Fireblade SP.

Honda teams are ready to tackle the first race of the 2022 season, the 24 Heures Motos, which starts at 3 pm (CEST) on Saturday 16 April and finishes at 3 pm (CEST) on Sunday 17 April.