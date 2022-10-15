Final round of BSB Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 14.

Christian Iddon will return to action for the Buildbase Suzuki team at the final round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch this weekend, while Charlie Nesbitt will get a second shot in the Superbike class after impressing as Iddon’s stand-in at Donington Park.

After tangling with another rider and suffering a concussion and a broken hand at Oulton Park, Iddon was forced to miss the previous round at Donington Park. Despite his hand not being fully-healed, he plans on riding through the pain barrier with a view to ending the season on a high.

His deputy at Donington, Nesbitt, impressed with a mature attitude and solid performances, and as a result he has been rewarded with a second rider on the Superbike at Brands Hatch, making it three Buildbase Suzuki Superbikes on the grid, with Danny Kent completing the trio.

Christian Iddon:

“The hand’s definitely not 100% but I wanted to give it a go this weekend, I feel I owe it to the team. It’s been a year where whenever we’ve started to gain some momentum something’s come and put a stop to it; injuries, being taken out, little bike issues. It’s been one of those years. With the hand, with all the forces and pressure that goes through it when racing a Superbike, honestly, I won’t know how we’ll get on until I ride the bike. I’ve ridden with more complicated injuries before but sometimes it’s easier to ride around what’s perceived as a bigger injury. I’ve been out on the bicycle and it was pretty uncomfortable, so, we’ll see. It’s going to be difficult. It was also important for me to be here this weekend after the sad news last week regarding Chrissy Rouse. All the words in people’s tributes were absolutely true and we’ll remember him this weekend.”

Charlie Nesbitt:

“I’m excited to be back on a Superbike this weekend. Obviously the Superbike paddock is where I want to be and it’s the next logical step for me on the career ladder. I really enjoyed Donington; I took my time and built up to it as there’s a lot more to get your head around compared to the ‘Stocker, not just the extra power, but I was happy with my progress over the weekend. Hopefully we can pick up where we left off, build from FP1, have three good races, and end the year on a high.”