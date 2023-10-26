Final round of National Hare and Hound Lucerne Valley Results

Roberts Comes in 2nd at Final ’23 NHHA The final round of the National Hare and Hound was held in Lucerne Valley, CA. Zane Roberts got off to third place at the end of the bomb run. He made a pass halfway through the first loop to get up to the second position. Only thirty seconds off first place Zane was in contention for the lead. After a good close battle, Zane would ultimately have to settle for second place, but a hard-fought race with a podium finish was a great way to end the series.