Final round of National Hare and Hound Lucerne Valley Results

The final round of the National Hare and Hound was held in Lucerne Valley, CA. Zane Roberts got off to third place at the end of the bomb run. He made a pass halfway through the first loop to get up to the second position. Only thirty seconds off first place Zane was in contention for the lead. After a good close battle, Zane would ultimately have to settle for second place, but a hard-fought race with a podium finish was a great way to end the series.
Event Results
Zane Roberts
2nd Place
Class: Pro
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“The final round of the National Hare and Hound series was a good one. I got off to a decent start and worked through a couple of riders on the first lap to slot into second. From there I chased the leader around all day but the gap stayed roughly the same for the entirety of the 100 miles. It felt good to be in contention all day, but I need to work on a couple more things to be on that top step. Overall, a good end to the season.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Donington Park. A good Saturday was followed by a great Sunday at Donington Park (GBR). BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team celebrated the first three podiums in the FIM Superbike World […]
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb matched his best finish of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season with a hard-fought fifth overall at Saturday’s ninth round of racing at Budds Creek MX in […]
With a total of 1,932,236 vehicles sold through September, BMW Group sales climbed +17.9% year-on-year Deliveries of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled since start of the year (59,688 vehicles, +121.4%) Strong competitive position expanded in […]