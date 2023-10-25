Final stop on the WorldSBK calendar Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Spain

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will return to action this weekend for the final round of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship season at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Spain.

Both riders have enjoyed track time here on Spanish soil at the Superbike test at the end of January, completing a solid test overall. The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair are looking for a strong season finale to close their rookie campaign, especially as both have shown good progress throughout the year.

Damiano Evangelisti, Gardner’s Crew Chief commented: “We did a test in January at Jerez, so we have some references already, and we can evaluate the progress done throughout the season. We’ll face a track which alternates slow corners and fast ones, so we’ll try to adapt our setup to be quick in both areas.”

Filippo Conti, Team Manager, is also keen to enjoy a good last round: “Remy and Domi faced a great but challenging rookie season, showing progress to score some strong results this year. Both proved to be fast, and I believe they’re now ready to reap the rewards of the hard work done throughout the year. We’ll be aiming to defend the fourth place in the Team Standings, looking for a strong finish this weekend.”

Gardner is ready for the final stop on the calendar: “I’m looking forward to finishing the year strong, we showed good progress in my rookie season and we enjoyed a strong weekend in Portimão at the previous round. Hopefully we can enjoy a great final round in Jerez as well, trying to secure the best result possible in the Championship.”

Aegerter echoes the sentiment: “It’ll be the last race of my rookie season, I’m looking forward to it. We had three weeks to rest from the last round in Portimão, that was good for my body as I still had a bit of pain from the Magny-Cours crash. I’m hoping for good weather in Jerez; we’ve had some testing there, so we’ll have data and I think we can have a good base setup to begin with, considering we had a strong Race 2 in Portimão as well. We’ll be aiming for a good result, trying to finish the year strong. I like the track as well, I’m fully motivated to see the team again and come back to racing.”