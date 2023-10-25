Final stop on the WorldSBK calendar Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Spain

October 25, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Final stop on the WorldSBK calendar Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Spain

Yamaha Logo

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will return to action this weekend for the final round of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship season at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Spain.
Both riders have enjoyed track time here on Spanish soil at the Superbike test at the end of January, completing a solid test overall. The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair are looking for a strong season finale to close their rookie campaign, especially as both have shown good progress throughout the year.
Damiano Evangelisti, Gardner’s Crew Chief commented: “We did a test in January at Jerez, so we have some references already, and we can evaluate the progress done throughout the season. We’ll face a track which alternates slow corners and fast ones, so we’ll try to adapt our setup to be quick in both areas.”
Filippo Conti, Team Manager, is also keen to enjoy a good last round: “Remy and Domi faced a great but challenging rookie season, showing progress to score some strong results this year. Both proved to be fast, and I believe they’re now ready to reap the rewards of the hard work done throughout the year. We’ll be aiming to defend the fourth place in the Team Standings, looking for a strong finish this weekend.”
Gardner is ready for the final stop on the calendar: “I’m looking forward to finishing the year strong, we showed good progress in my rookie season and we enjoyed a strong weekend in Portimão at the previous round. Hopefully we can enjoy a great final round in Jerez as well, trying to secure the best result possible in the Championship.”
Aegerter echoes the sentiment: “It’ll be the last race of my rookie season, I’m looking forward to it. We had three weeks to rest from the last round in Portimão, that was good for my body as I still had a bit of pain from the Magny-Cours crash. I’m hoping for good weather in Jerez; we’ve had some testing there, so we’ll have data and I think we can have a good base setup to begin with, considering we had a strong Race 2 in Portimão as well. We’ll be aiming for a good result, trying to finish the year strong. I like the track as well, I’m fully motivated to see the team again and come back to racing.”
About Michael Le Pard 9747 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.

Related Articles

New 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite v Dark Horse 2 & 3 v Chieftain Limited - See Why Indian Introduced Them
2019 Motorcycle Models

New 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite, Dark Horse 2 & 3, Chieftain Limited Models!

February 27, 2019 Michael Le Pard 2019 Motorcycle Models, News, What’s New Comments Off on New 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite, Dark Horse 2 & 3, Chieftain Limited Models!

Just released 2019 Indian Motorcycle models go in our head-to-head motorcycle mashup. See why Indian Motorcycle just redesigned the Chieftain Limited, introduced the 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite as the most limited edition model, and offered […]

No Picture
News

BMW Creates 67000 sqft digitalization electrification artificial intelligence and autonomous driving center

February 23, 2021 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on BMW Creates 67000 sqft digitalization electrification artificial intelligence and autonomous driving center

Groundbreaking Held During Internal Ceremony with SC Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. New 67,000 Square Foot Building Will Open in Summer of 2022. Spartanburg, S.C. (February 22, 2021)… Officials of BMW Manufacturing, along with South Carolina […]