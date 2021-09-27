Finale in the BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge 2021: Showdown

Munich. The BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge is approaching its final round in 2021 and has a very special highlight in store from 27th September. The RIDE 4 racing game provides motorbike and gaming fans from all over the world with the opportunity to compete against one another and win some attractive prizes. They can also compare their personal best times with those recorded by the riders in the FIM Superbike World Championship, who will be racing at almost precisely the same time on the same circuit, the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, Portugal.

BMW Esports is bringing the digital and real motorbike worlds together to round off the BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge 2021. For the third and final time this year, gamers from all around the world have the opportunity to prove their abilities on the virtual BMW M 1000 RR. After events at the British Donington Park circuit and at Suzuka in Japan, the finale of the BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge is now taking participants to Portimão.

Whoever posts one of the ten fastest lap times in the RIDE 4 game, which is available on numerous gaming consoles (Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) and on Steam, can look forward to attractive prizes such as a high-quality motorbike helmet. The next Weekly Challenge starts on 27th September and participants may compete as often as they like until 3rd October. The gamers will be able to make use of the top model from BMW Motorrad, the BMW M 1000 RR.

The same bike is also in action in the FIM Superbike World Championship. The final round of the BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge 2021 includes a special incentive. This time, the gamers and the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK riders will be competing on the same circuit, the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão. This allows everyone taking part to compare their personal lap times with those of the top riders in the WorldSBK, and maybe even to do better than them.

The winners of the first two Weekly Challenges came from China and Germany.

About BMW Esports.

BMW has been collaborating with five of the world’s best teams as a partner in the classic League of Legends game since 2020. Cloud 9, FNATIC, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports and T1 fly the BMW colours in the biggest events in the industry. The highlight of the first collaborative season in 2020 was the Worlds, in which G2 esports and FNATIC made it to the knock-out stage of the finals in the battle of the world’s best teams. G2 Esports even made it to the semi-final. The Dota 2 specialists OG Esport are a new addition to the ‘United in Rivalry’ squad as of 2021. The involvement in Esports gives BMW completely new touch points with a dynamic, rapidly growing community; making Esports an important future field for BMW marketing activities. BMW has prominent representatives in sim racing as well, and has integrated BMW SIM Racing into its racing programme as a standalone pillar. The BMW SIM Cups attract the world’s best sim racers, who do battle for wins, titles and attractive cash prizes in virtual BMW racing cars. BMW SIM Racing teams are taking part for the first time in 2021. BS+COMPETITION, G2 Esports, Team GB and Team Redline represent BMW on various simulation platforms.