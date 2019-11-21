FIRST TEST OF 2020 COMPLETED SUCCESSFULLY FOR SUZUKI

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 20.

Joan Mir: 5th – 1’30.427 (+ 0.578)

Alex Rins: 6th – 1’30.503 (+ 0.654)

The second day of testing in Valencia brought very close lap times among all the riders. And Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s pairing completed the day in 5th and 6th.

On the first day of the test, the riders spent the majority of the time carrying out comparisons between the 2019 and 2020 engine specs. And this work was continued on Wednesday as both Alex Rins and Joan Mir continued to try the 2020 spec.

The pair also used the day to work on electronics and various set-up configurations. Rins completed 57 laps, while Mir did 61.

The next time the riders will be on track is at the Jerez Test from the 25th to 26th of November.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Our main priority in this test was to test the engine with the 2020 specification and we did so with both riders. Yesterday we received positive feedback from the riders, with both of them fairly happy with it; today we worked to finalise some electronics and the riders are now around 80% satisfied with it. It’s still too early to say that we have a final decision on the engine but for sure it looks like we are on the right path. In Jerez next week we will focus again on the engine, finding new solutions with the electronics that will hopefully help us with the final decision. Then ready for Sepang, we will develop some more items to complete the 2020 package.”

Davide Brivio:

“For sure we can say we’re happy with this test. We had the new spec. engines to test, and both Alex and Joan immediately felt more comfortable with it. But we also needed time to work on it, especially with the electronics and setup we improved run after run during these two days. We went through some comparisons of other parts too. Now we head to Jerez where it will be important to carry on this positive job and hopefully confirm a few things. While at the moment we are focused on the engine and electronics, in Sepang we will be able to focus on more general setup, and we should have some new parts in the chassis area.”

Joan Mir:

“I feel really happy about these two days here in Valencia. We initially tried the new engine and even yesterday I felt positive with it, so today we have been working on the electronics to find the limits of this new configuration. I did great lap times, very consistent and always towards the top of the timesheets. At the moment we are happy, everything went well here, but we are aware that it’s too early to say 100% that the new engine is the correct way. We need to continue testing, especially with the electronics. In Jerez maybe we’ll get some more upgrades, but in any case we are on the right path.”

Alex Rins:

“Today has been another positive day, as we improved our work on the engine and the results are good: I could better my lap times and also be very consistent, which means that the new spec. engine is giving good support. I feel a lot of improvement in top end power, despite the fact that Valencia is not the right track for trying that as it’s so short. So, I’m keen to go to Jerez where we can collect some more info. Of course, it’s important that we found many positives during these two days, and at the moment no negatives. This means that we can focus on finalising the new spec. and see if we can confirm our findings in the next test.”

Valencia Test – Combined Results:

1 M.VIÑALES SPA YAMAHA 1’30.327 58 1’29.849 56

2 F.QUARTARARO FRA YAMAHA 1’30.163 73 1’30.013 42

3 F.MORBIDELLI ITA YAMAHA 1’30.650 30 1’30.114 50

4 C.CRUTCHLOW GBR HONDA 1’31.183 63 1’30.316 59

5 J.MIR SPA SUZUKI 1’30.811 61 1’30.427 54

6 A.RINS SPA SUZUKI 1’30.958 57 1’30.503 54

7 M.MARQUEZ SPA HONDA 1’30.698 33 1’30.556 53

8 A.DOVIZIOSO ITA DUCATI 1’30.665 48 1’31.143 37

9 P.ESPARGARO SPA KTM 1’30.974 29 1’30.685 12

10 V.ROSSI ITA YAMAHA 1’31.012 57 1’30.781 55

11 J.MILLER AUS DUCATI 1’31.130 20 1’30.854 57

12 T.RABAT SPA DUCATI 1’31.775 50 1’31.258 62

13 M.PIRRO ITA DUCATI 1’32.016 23 1’31.424 31

14 D.PETRUCCI ITA DUCATI 1’31.433 9

15 D.PEDROSA SPA KTM 1’31.863 38 1’31.470 28

16 I.LECUONA SPA KTM 1’31.645 55 1’31.515 10

17 A.ESPARGARO SPA APRILIA 1’31.815 20 1’31.526 22

18 K.ABRAHAM CZE DUCATI 1’32.034 44 1’31.597 53

19 S.BRADL GER HONDA 1’32.833 25 1’31.657 29

20 A.IANNONE ITA APRILIA 1’31.674 28 1’31.800 36

21 B.SMITH GBR APRILIA 1’32.090 46 1’32.249 26

22 A.MARQUEZ SPA HONDA 1’32.873 52 1’32.235 52

23 B.BINDER RSA KTM 1’32.645 61 1’32.367 61