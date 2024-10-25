First winter tests Ducati concluded at Jerez

The Circuito de Jerez de la Frontera hosted the first winter tests in preparation for the 2025 WorldSBK season.

Nicolò Bulega only took to the track on Day 1 while Alvaro Bautista also lapped this morning, thus saving half a day of testing for 2025.



DAY-1

Nicolò Bulega worked intensively on both the chassis and tyre comparison. The Italian rider completed 86 laps, setting the fastest time of the day (1’38.142) set mid-morning on the SCQ tyre.

Alvaro Bautista (85 laps completed) set the second-fastest time. He tried many set-up solutions without dedicating himself to the time attack. The two-time World Superbike Champion’s final time of 1’39.567 earned him second place at the end of the first day of testing.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I am delighted with how this day went, during which we also found positive solutions in terms of setup. It was essential to finish with a good feeling. During the winter, it will be crucial to work at our best in all aspects, both on track and in training, to be ready for Australia”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“It was a very different day of testing than usual. We decided to start with a standard set-up to reset the difficulties we have encountered during the season. The objective of these two days is to find the right path to work on in the next testing days before the start of the 2025 season.”



DAY-2

Alvaro Bautista continued the work started on Day 1 by closing the test at the end of the morning session. The Spanish rider completed 39 laps with a best time of 1’39.749.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“It was a very fruitful half-day of testing. We decided yesterday to start with a reset of the set-up, and we found a lot of positive indications that allow me to return home with good sensations”.