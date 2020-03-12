Five fastest ride the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Ten new films available exclusively on official Honda YouTube channels

Five of the fastest Honda European circuit racers explain the perfect lap of the Losail International Circuit in Qatar aboard the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R SP

Featuring WorldSBK Riders Leon Haslam and Alvaro Bautista, three-time Endurance World Champion Freddy Foray, Honda Switzerland ambassador Dominique Aegerter and IDM rider Alessandro Polita

Riders also give their thoughts on the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP started arriving in dealers across Europe from early March

Featuring five of their fastest European circuit racers, Honda has today unveiled a series of onboard laps of the Losail International Circuit in Qatar aboard the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

Filmed at the new bike’s European Press Launch, the films, available on Honda’s official YouTube channels, feature riders from both international and European domestic championships explaining how to build the perfect lap of the Qatar circuit.

Guiding Europe’s top motorcyclist journalists around the Qatar circuit, three-time world Endurance champion Freddy Foray was joined by Team HRC WorldSBK riders Leon Haslam, Álvaro Bautista and official HRC WorldSBK test rider and Honda Switzerland ambassador, Dominque Aegerter, alongside HRP Motorsports IDM rider Alessandro Polita.

First revealed at EICMA in November, the new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has already made an impact in WorldSBK at the opening round in Australia. The most powerful mass-produced naturally-aspirated inline four cylinder motorcycle in the world, the new Fireblade produces 160kW at 14,500rpm and features MotoGP-style aerodynamics and a cutting-edge electronics package including market-leading Öhlins semi-active electronic suspension.

After spending the day riding the Superbike contender around the Qatar circuit, the riders also took the time to give their opinions of the ‘Born to Race’ new Fireblade, which started to arrive at dealers across Europe from the start of March.