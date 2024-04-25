Fourth round of National Hare & Hound high desert of Jericho Utah

Wasson Podiums in Second Place, Roberts Retains Points Lead
The fourth round of the National Hare & Hound before the summer hiatus took place in the high desert of Jericho, Utah. Joe Wasson came into the round confident and had a good start off the line, taking the holeshot at the end of the bomb run. He lost a little time after the start but was in third place when he pitted. He put a good charge during the second half of the race and passed the second-place rider and was in striking distance with the leader but ran out of time. Wasson took the second spot on the podium. Teammate Zane Roberts came into the round banged up from an injury to his knee that occurred the weekend before. Roberts admittedly apprehensive got off to a decent start in fourth place. He would continue to run in fourth place for the entire race. The fourth-place finish was good enough for Zane to retain his points lead in the series.
Results:
Joe Wasson » 2nd Place » Pro Class
Zane Roberts » 4th Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“Round four started out pretty good! I did some testing on a fresh suspension set and was really happy with how it felt. Feeling very confident I knew I was ready! I ended up getting the holeshot for the first time in a long time! I held the lead for about three miles through the sand dunes but a couple of the guys were absolutely sending it through the blind dunes and I just wasn’t risking it that much. Going into the single track I was in fourth and made a pass into third but it took me a long time to catch back up to the leaders who had about two minutes on me going into the pits. I put my head down and kept charging to catch the second-place rider and then make the pass. I was able to catch first but I couldn’t get close enough to make the pass before the end of the race! Happy with how things went!”
Factory 480 RR
“Round four was a mediocre weekend for me. After hurting my knee last weekend I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to be able to handle during this race. I did the best I could with the comfort level I had and ended up in fourth place. I was fortunate to still come out with the points lead and now have plenty of time to get things sorted before the Hare and Hound in September.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
The Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha team has announced Maria Herrera as their rider for the 2021 FIM Supersport World Championship campaign, in which the team will receive support from Yamaha to become the Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha […]
The Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team with Rizla worked through a detailed programme to start round four of the FIM Superbike World Championship at MotorLand Aragón today. With cooler temperatures and distinctly different track conditions […]