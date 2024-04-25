Fourth round of National Hare & Hound high desert of Jericho Utah

“Round four started out pretty good! I did some testing on a fresh suspension set and was really happy with how it felt. Feeling very confident I knew I was ready! I ended up getting the holeshot for the first time in a long time! I held the lead for about three miles through the sand dunes but a couple of the guys were absolutely sending it through the blind dunes and I just wasn’t risking it that much. Going into the single track I was in fourth and made a pass into third but it took me a long time to catch back up to the leaders who had about two minutes on me going into the pits. I put my head down and kept charging to catch the second-place rider and then make the pass. I was able to catch first but I couldn’t get close enough to make the pass before the end of the race! Happy with how things went!”