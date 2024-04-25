Smooth Fourteenth round of the AMA Supercross Nashville Tennessee

Bloss Earns Second Top Ten Finish of the Season The fourteenth round of the AMA Supercross took place in Nashville, Tennessee. Factory rider Benny Bloss had a very good weekend on the Beta 450 RX. He looked smooth in practice even in the muddy and rutted-out conditions. Bloss qualified in tenth place heading into heat one. In the heat race, he was in sixth place going into turn one and he would run there for most of the race and comfortably transfer to the main. His teammate Colt Nichols struggled on the night. He got squeezed during both starts in the heat and the LCQ and just wasn’t able to find a solid rhythm in the Music City. In the main event, Benny was in tenth after the first lap. He would battle with multiple riders to eventually move into the top ten and secure an eighth-place finish at the checkered flag. This is the second top-ten finish of the season for Benny Bloss and the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team. The next stop is this weekend in Philadelphia, the first of the remaining three races.