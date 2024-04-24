Triumph Motorcycles title sponsor of AMA National Adventure Riding Series 2024

TRIUMPH ANNOUNCES TITLE SPONSORSHIP OF AMA NATIONAL ADVENTURE RIDING SERIES

Triumph Motorcycles reinforces its commitment to the adventure motorcycle riding community as the title sponsor of the AMA National Adventure Riding Series for 2024.

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) plays a significant role in sustaining a thriving motorcycle culture in the United States. In addition to its important work of government relations and sanctioning racing activity, the AMA provides credibility, quality standards, and safety standards to a large number of organized rides throughout the country. The Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series is among the most popular, with twelve rides scheduled for 2024.

Participants in one of the twelve events will enjoy a two-day experience with fellow adventure riders, with thoughtful, challenging and well-marked rides, and a variety of activities such as bonfires, camping, food, and prizes. An AMA membership is required to participate in Triumph AMA National Riding Series events, however a one-event pass may be purchased on-site for $20. Participants in the series also have the opportunity to win prizes from Triumph at each event, as well as at the end of the year.

Triumph motorcycle has deep roots in the Adventure motorcycle category. Since Ted Simon’s documented his 4-year and 260,000 km journey on a Triumph Tiger 100, Triumph Tiger motorcycles have been synonymous with adventure riding. In 2024, Triumph has made significant updates to both the full Tiger 1200 and Tiger 900 ranges, cementing the Tiger 900 as the premier option in a stacked middle-weight ADV category.

In addition to ensuring the Tiger family continues to meet the needs of ADV riders, Triumph works to be an active member of the adventure riding community. The Triumph Adventure Experience offers a comprehensive curriculum of adventure riding training at three schools globally, including Jeff Stanton Adventures in the United States, and Triumph regularly attends Adventure rallies such as GetOn ADV Fest, Touratech West, and Touratech DirtDaze. By sponsoring the AMA National Adventure Riding Series, Triumph aims to inspire riders to make new adventure riding memories as they push their limits, explore new terrains, and embark on unforgettable adventures, in a safe and supportive environment curated by local adventure riding clubs.

Adam VanderVeen: Marketing Director, Triumph Motorcycles America

“There’s a strong passion for adventure motorcycling at Triumph, as evident by the development of the Triumph Adventure Experience training facilities around the world, and of course from the continuous updates to the Tiger family of motorcycles. By offering ADV riders across the country an outlet to enjoy their motorcycles to the fullest with a welcoming group of like-minded riders, the AMA National Adventure Riding Series represents the best aspects of adventure riding. Triumph is proud to support this program which gives so many riders an organized way to ride their ADV bikes the way they were designed to be ridden. We hope everyone that participates in one of the events this season truly enjoys their adventure!”

Rob Dingman – President and CEO, American Motorcyclist Association

“As a long-time Triumph adventure bike rider, I am thrilled to welcome Triumph Motorcycles as the title sponsor of the AMA National Adventure Riding Series. The company’s century-plus legacy and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner, and we look forward to working with Triumph to deliver an excellent experience for adventure riders across the country.”