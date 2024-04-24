Vmoto confirmed as Official Electric Scooter Supplier of EICMA Riding Fest

Vmoto will be Official Electric Scooter Supplier of EICMA Riding Fest, from 27 to 28 April.

Vmoto will supply the 100% electric scooters that the EICMA staff will use in the paddock of the Misano World Circuit.

Thanks to their technical features, Vmoto electric scooters are the ideal choice for moving around the race tracks.

Milan, 24 April, 2024 – Vmoto is pleased to announce its participation at the EICMA Riding Fest, to be held on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April 2024 at the Misano World Circuit, as Official Electric Scooter Supplier.

EICMA Riding Fest is the new format organised and promoted by the Milan Motorcycle Show, which for the first time will give all motorbike enthusiasts the chance not only to admire, but also to test the major motorbike new products on the road and on the track. The event, which is free for all participants, also marks the start of the celebrations for the 110th anniversary of EICMA – a historic milestone that falls in 2024.

In support of the event and the organisation, Vmoto will provide the 100% electric scooters that the EICMA staff will use for their transfers in the paddock of the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli – a familiar environment for Vmoto vehicles, which are used for years by the Official Ducati Corse Teams on the tracks of the MotoGP and World Superbike World Championships.

Thanks to their agility, lightness, and riding easiness, Vmoto scooters are an ideal choice for events held on circuits. Equipped with interchangeable batteries, riding ranges up to 140 kilometres on a single charge, and features such as reverse gear and USB charging outlets as standard, scooters such as the Vmoto CPx, CITI or Cux PRO meet the needs of staff at an event, such as the EICMA Riding Fest, who require fast movements, smoothness, and cleanliness – all guaranteed by Vmoto’s 100% electric motors.

“You’ve seen a lot, now it’s time to try them out”: EICMA and Vmoto await all fans at Misano on 27 and 28 April, for EICMA Riding Fest!