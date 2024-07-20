Extremely convincing Friday for Spanish rider who found good feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4

Solid second place for Bautista in free practice for Czech Round. P5 for Bulega. Huertas (P2) starts from the front row in WorldSSP

Free practices for the Czech Round ended with Alvaro Bautista’s second place and Nicolò Bulega’s fifth.

It was an extremely convincing Friday for the Spanish rider, who found a good feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4 in FP2 and finished second in the combined standings with a lap time of 1’31.622, 103 thousandths of a second behind Razgatlioglu (BMW).

There are also positive sensations for Nicolò Bulega, although he still needs to improve in the third sector to stay on his teammate’s times. The Italian rider set a lap time of 1’32.071, which is worth fifth place in Friday’s combined standings.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I am very happy with this Friday. After Donington, we worked a lot on the bike’s setup and I can say I found that feeling I had been looking for since the beginning of the season. This is the most important thing, even more than the position in the standings. I feel that we have found the right path and we have to continue in this direction.”

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“Considering that today was the first time for me on this circuit with the Panigale V4R, I can say that I am satisfied. In addition, the sensations were better than the ones on Friday at Donington. It is clear that there is still a lot of work to be done but I am confident.”

WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas will start tomorrow from the second position on the World Supersport Championship grid. The Spanish rider was the protagonist of a convincing qualifying even if he found traffic on track that made him lose precious cents.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“It was a positive day during which we did a good job with the team. Montella was good but we still start from the front row with the expectation to have a good race tomorrow and also on Sunday.”