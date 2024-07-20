5 Honda-powered teams in the top ten for the Suzuka 8 Hours

The third round of FIM Endurance World Championship takes place in Japan for the 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race from 19-21 July, one of the most physical and demanding tracks in the calendar with hot and humid conditions.

For the first time, the Suzuka 8 Hours will be part of the FIM Endurance World Cup, offering European Superstock teams the opportunity to race on this iconic 5.821-kilometre track.

For the 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours, nineteen Honda-powered teams will participate, including Team HRC with Japan Post, which is aiming for a third consecutive victory in Japan’s round.

Moreover, a Honda victory in the 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race could extend its record to 30 wins in the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Team HRC with Japan Post, aboard the CBR1000RR-R SP, will be represented by Takumi Takahashi, new recruits Teppei Nagoe, and French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France is back at Suzuka with their trio of riders on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Mike Di Meglio returns after missing the 8 Hours of Spa Motos last June. Despite missing the official Suzuka test last month, the team remains confident in achieving a good result at the Japanese track.

After the second qualifying session of the day, a total of five Honda teams qualified for the Top Ten Trial, which will be held on Saturday 20th July.

The best Honda team was Team HRC with Japan Post, who qualified in third place with an average time of 02:06.032

In the morning’s free practice, Team HRC with Japan Post set the fastest lap time of the session, with Johann Zarco recording the best lap at 2:06.238.

During the first qualifying session, Takahashi led the charge with the fourth-fastest time in his group at 02:06.381. Zarco claimed the second spot with a lap time of 02:06.084, and Nagoe secured the third-fastest time at 02:05.980. In the second qualifying session, none of the Team HRC with Japan Post riders improved their lap times.

Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing achieved a successful fifth position aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R with riders Kohta Nozane, Taiga Hada, and Kosuke Sakumoto. The Honda #17 set a qualified lap time of 02:06.215.

SDG Team HARC-PRO Honda, the runner-up in Suzuka 2023, ended up in sixth position after both qualifying session with a lap time of 02:06.357. The team is comprised of Mario Suryo Aji, Naomichi Uramoto, and Yuki Kunii.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France qualified in 9th place with a time of 02:06.981 and the team still secured a spot in the Top 10 Trial. This ultimate battle, on a single lap set by 2 riders, determines the top 10 positions on the starting grid.

Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA also entered the Top 10 Trial as the team formed by Kazuki Ito and Daijiro Hiura finished in 10th place.

A second free practice takes place tomorrow followed by the Top 10 Trial that will determine the starting grid positions.