Gardner and Aegerter push for top five finish in Assen Race 1

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner delivered a strong showing in Race 1 at the iconic TT Circuit Assen, claiming valuable points for GYTR GRT Yamaha with seventh and eighth-place finishes, respectively.

The day began with a productive Free Practice 3, where Gardner impressed with a 1’33.645 to go fifth fastest, while Aegerter posted a 1’34.442 to place 13th. Both riders carried that momentum into the Tissot Superpole session. Gardner secured eighth on the grid with a 1’33.169, with Aegerter just behind in 11th after a tight session where less than a tenth separated him from seventh.

At lights out in Race 1, both riders endured a tough start—Gardner dropping to 10th and Aegerter to 12th on the opening lap. However, the pair quickly settled into a strong rhythm over the 21-lap contest, showcasing consistent pace and battling hard to climb up the order. By the closing stages, both were fighting for a spot in the top five. In the end, Aegerter completed an impressive comeback to finish seventh, closely followed by Gardner in eighth.

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P11 / Race 1: P7

“Unfortunately, starting from 11th wasn’t ideal and made the race more complicated. I missed out on seventh in qualifying by just a tenth in a very tight pack. Still, we knew our race pace was strong, so I stayed confident. The opening laps were tough—it’s never easy to make passes with so many riders around. Once I found my rhythm, I could start moving forward. I really enjoyed the late-race battles and even fought for the top five. Overall, a solid race, but we want more tomorrow—we know our potential.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P8 / Race 1: P8

“I pushed hard in Superpole to get a solid grid spot. Eighth on the third row wasn’t perfect, but it gave us a fighting chance. At the start, I got a bit boxed in and had to work hard to recover positions. It was a real challenge to overtake, and I had to push a lot to stay with the front group. I was struggling for grip in the closing laps after pushing so hard earlier to offset the areas where we were lacking speed, which made it tough to attack for a top five. Still, we’ve got two more chances tomorrow, and I’m confident we can fight at the front.”