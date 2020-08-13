Geerts Strikes Back with 1-1 Victory at MX2 Round of Riga

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts regained valuable championship points at the fourth round of the MX2 World Championship in Kegums, Riga, with a magnificent double race victory for his second Grand Prix win of the season. The 20-year-old Belgian is now a mere 8-points from reclaiming the Championship Lead.

With the ‘Zelta Zirgs’ circuit in Kegums playing host to its second Grand Prix in the space of three days, it was another hard-fought thriller for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s duo of Jago Geerts and Ben Watson.

Fully focused on clawing back vital championship points after a rough Grand Prix less than 72 hours ago, Geerts was quick to put in some fast laps and managed to post the third-fastest time in Qualifying on Lap-4 with a 1:56.841, while Watson finished up the session in seventh with a 1:58.157.

In the opening race, Geerts went bar-to-bar with the Championship Leader Tom Vialle for the first three laps of the opening race before making a pass on the Frenchman for the lead on Lap-4. As Vialle dropped back to fourth position, Geerts retained the lead after a small mistake on Lap-9 and eventually crossed the line for his fourth race win of the season 6-seconds clear of Roan van de Moosdijk.

When the gates fell for the final race of the day, it was Geerts who pulled an impressive holeshot on his YZ250FM and controlled the race from start to finish to make it a perfect day at the MX2 Grand Prix of Riga, securing his first-ever double-race victory.

Teammate Watson had the speed to challenge a place on the podium but was unable to complete a single lap in the opening race due to a technical issue. Luckless again in Race 2, another rider wiped the ‘919’ out at turn-one ruining his hopes of a top-three finish. Nevertheless, his efforts did not go unnoticed as he charged hard from outside of the top-20 to finish inside the top-10 in ninth.

Watson was bumped up to 14th position in the Grand Prix classification thanks to the 12-points he was awarded for ninth in the final race. The Brit is now eighth in the MX2 Championship Standings.

The next round of the FIM MX2 World Championship will be the final round of the Latvian tripleheader and will take place on Sunday 14th August here in Kegums.

Jago Geerts

1st MX2 Grand Prix of Riga, 50-points.

MX2 Championship Standings, 162-points

In the second and final race of the day,

“Overall it was a really good day for me. I got my first holeshot of the year in the second heat so I was really happy with that. I felt good on my bike and on the track, so from here I look forward to racing here again on Sunday and getting closer to leading the championship.”

Ben Watson

12th MX2 Grand Prix of Riga, 12-points

8th MX2 Championship Standings, 91-points

“I was unlucky with the bike in the first race, which was unfortunate. I didn’t get a great jump in the second race, in the thick of a few riders one guy hit me and took me down. So after a first turn crash in Race 2, after that I was just fighting the whole way through the race, there was always a rider in front of me so I couldn’t ride my own lines I was just taking risks trying to get past the other riders as fast as possible. I’ll be honest, it was not a great day, but my riding was good, so I just need to look to the next round in a few days and put this one behind me.”