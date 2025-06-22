González and Quiles share the Italian spoils of Moto2™ and Moto3

· Manuel González (Kalex) won the Moto2™ race from eighth on the grid, also setting the fastest lap of the race in 1’50.816 on the second lap. The Spaniard preceded his compatriots Albert Arenas and Aron Canet on the finish line for an all-Kalex podium. Fourth place for poleman Diogo Moreira. All the riders in the race used supersoft SCX compound tyres at the rear, while most chose the soft SC1 at the front. Only four opted for the medium SC2 front: David Alonso and Adrián Huertas with Kalex, and Jake Dixon and Filip Salač with Boscoscuro. · Starting from seventh on the grid, Máximo Quiles (KTM) won the 17 laps of the Moto3™ race, finishing ahead of two other riders from the Austrian manufacturer, poleman Álvaro Carpe and Italian Dennis Foggia. All the top 5 riders at the finish line used soft SC1 rear and medium SC2 front compound tyres. Taiyo Furusato, sixth, was the rider who ranked best among those who chose the soft SC1 front. With 40 degrees on asphalt, all the riders in the race used the soft SC1 rear while at the front the preferences were divided rather evenly between the two compounds, with 14 riders on medium SC2 and 12 on soft SC1. · High asphalt temperatures: the Moto3™ race was run with 40° C on asphalt, while in Moto2™ it reached 50° C: temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees higher than those recorded last year. Hard-fought races despite the high temperatures



“Mugello was characterised above all by very high temperatures, in the air but mainly in the asphalt which is what interests us most. Suffice it to say that the races, compared to those of last year, took place with 10 degrees Celsius more on the track in Moto3™ and almost 20° C in Moto2™. In hot weather, the asphalt tends to lose its natural grip, which the tyres must therefore compensate for. In this sense, the SCX supersoft rear has done an excellent job in Moto2™ in combination with the front soft. The soft compounds, which would suffer in the cold, are better able to penetrate the asphalt in hot conditions than the harder options. That’s why even in Moto3™ they were the forced choice for the rear. The situation changes slightly at the front because the choice depends more on each rider’s riding style. Despite the high temperatures we saw a good show on track, the races were very close until the last lap in both classes and we are satisfied with the performance of our tyres. Now we move to Holland, where next weekend the upcoming GP will be held at the Assen circuit, known as “The Cathedral of Motorcycling” due to its characteristics that make it a highly technical track”.