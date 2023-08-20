Great three-way battle and rare red flag at Budds Creek Motocross

“I’d say this was a positive for me. I got back on the box, but I couldn’t secure it for the overall. I had a tough second moto and not the best start. I was buried, but I fought as hard as I could and got to 12th. I felt like I could have been on the box for the overall today,” said Swoll. “We’re taking this confidence and the momentum to the last round and getting excited for the playoffs.”
“Budds Creek was all right. It was a learning experience for sure. There are definitely things to go back and work on so that I can come out next weekend and show up where I believe I should be,” said Cochrane. “I ran pretty good in the second moto, but I just hit a wall. That’s what we need to work on and we’ll be better next weekend.”
2. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 1-2
3. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki), 7-3
20. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 17-21
22. Casey Cochrane – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 19-23
2. Aaron Plessinger (KTM), 4-3
3. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki), 2-5
…
15. Anton Gole (Husqvarna), 15-15
27. Charlie Putnam (Husqvarna), 29-29
30. Luke Renzland (Husqvarna), 23-38
32. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 33-32
250 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Hunter Lawrence – 391 points
2. Justin Cooper – 369 points
3. Jo Shimoda – 343 points
…
6. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 288 points
9. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 195 points
12. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 116 points
31. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna) – 19 points
47. Casey Cochrane – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 2 points
48. Kai Aiello (Husqvarna) – 2 points
450 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Jett Lawrence – 500 points
2. Dylan Ferrandis – 379 points
3. Aaron Plessinger – 350 points
…
27. Anton Gole – 29 points
51. Luke Renzland – 4 points
52. John Adamson – 4 points
56. Tanel Leok – 3 points
59. Scott Meshey – 3 points