Great three-way battle and rare red flag at Budds Creek Motocross

The Budds Creek round of the Pro Motocross series had some highs and lows in store for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. After a tough crash as Unadilla, RJ Hampshire was forced to miss round ten. But it also provided Casey Cochrane his first opportunity in Pro Motocross, and for Jalek Swoll, he scored his best moto finish of the season.

250 MX

Jalek Swoll was in seventh and in the midst of a great three-way battle midway through the first 250 moto aboard his FC250, but a rare red flag for a downed rider caused a full restart. When the gate dropped again, Jalek took full advantage of it by grabbing the lead and showing everyone the way for five laps. While two of the championship contenders managed to slip by, he was still left with his best moto score of the season so far, a third-place finish. Jalek also moved back into ninth overall in the season standings.



“I’d say this was a positive for me. I got back on the box, but I couldn’t secure it for the overall. I had a tough second moto and not the best start. I was buried, but I fought as hard as I could and got to 12th. I felt like I could have been on the box for the overall today,” said Swoll. “We’re taking this confidence and the momentum to the last round and getting excited for the playoffs.”

For Talon Hawkins, 17-21 moto scores led to a 20th overall for the day on his first-ever crack at Budds Creek.

“This was a rough one. It was the first time ever here, and it’s a gnarly track. I didn’t really gel with it all day. We got better and better, and I put a lot of solid laps together and had the speed, I just dug a hole for myself on the starts and then had too many lulls,” said Hawkins. “I know what to work on. We’ll be back next weekend.”

Casey Cochrane has had excellent results in the 250SX Futures races throughout 2023 but had some tough going in his first crack at the Pro Motocross series. He shadowed Hawkins in the results with a 19-23 day, and 22nd overall.



“Budds Creek was all right. It was a learning experience for sure. There are definitely things to go back and work on so that I can come out next weekend and show up where I believe I should be,” said Cochrane. “I ran pretty good in the second moto, but I just hit a wall. That’s what we need to work on and we’ll be better next weekend.”

Next Event (Round 11): August 26, 2023 – Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind.

Round Ten Results: Budds Creek

250 MX Results

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda), 2-1

2. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 1-2

3. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki), 7-3

…

6. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 3-12

19. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna), 24-17

20. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 17-21

22. Casey Cochrane – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 19-23

450 MX Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda), 1-1

2. Aaron Plessinger (KTM), 4-3

3. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki), 2-5

…

15. Anton Gole (Husqvarna), 15-15

27. Charlie Putnam (Husqvarna), 29-29

30. Luke Renzland (Husqvarna), 23-38

32. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 33-32



250 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 391 points

2. Justin Cooper – 369 points

3. Jo Shimoda – 343 points

…

6. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 288 points

9. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 195 points

12. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 116 points

31. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna) – 19 points

47. Casey Cochrane – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 2 points

48. Kai Aiello (Husqvarna) – 2 points



450 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 500 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis – 379 points

3. Aaron Plessinger – 350 points

…

27. Anton Gole – 29 points

51. Luke Renzland – 4 points

52. John Adamson – 4 points

56. Tanel Leok – 3 points

59. Scott Meshey – 3 points