GRIT AND GRIND: HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING SERIES PREMIERES TODAY

Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy are excited to introduce Season 3 of the immensely popular Grit and Grind: A Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Series, documenting the team’s remarkable journey throughout all 17 rounds of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship.

It’s a raw behind-the-scenes docuseries featuring 450SX team riders Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig, alongside newly-crowned 250SX West Champion RJ Hampshire, Spanish recruit Guillem Farres, and highly-rated teenage rookie Casey Cochran. Come along with us for a captivating ride all season long, showcasing the highs and owning the lows with ultimate authenticity.

Season 3 of Grit and Grind follows 250 class mainstay Hampshire every step of the way en route to claiming three Main Event victories and a breakout championship victory on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition. At 28 years of age, see how he finally managed to execute when it counted for a first-career professional title, delivering on the promise that has been evident since signing with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing five full seasons ago. Tune in to watch where determination meets destiny.

This year has also seen fan favorite Stewart back on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition after missing the majority of last season, gradually elevating his match fitness again, while enduring the challenges that are naturally faced following an extended period on the sidelines. And the fortunes of Craig and Farres are turned upside down early on, with injuries unfortunately putting the pair out of action before having a proper chance to put their pre-season preparation to work over the course of a full season.

From mid-week motos at the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing training grounds, to weekends at the races on the biggest stage of all in AMA Supercross, this is your in-depth all-access ticket to chronologically witness the sport in its realest of forms with Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy.

New episodes of Grit and Grind: A Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Series will be released bi-weekly over the next seven weeks as the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) enters its second phase in the great outdoors for the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, commencing this Saturday in Pala, California.