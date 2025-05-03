GYTR GRT Yamaha Targets Strong Race Results on Opening Day at Cremona

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team kicked off Round 4 of the 2025 WorldSBK season at Italy’s Cremona Circuit – a special event for the squad as it marks their home race.

Free Practice 1 got underway at 10:20 local time, with Gardner immediately showing promising pace while concentrating on race setup. The Australian rider ran the entire 45-minute session on a single set of tyres, setting the ninth-fastest time of 1’29.986. Meanwhile, Aegerter used the session to reacquaint himself with the Cremona circuit, having missed last year’s event due to injury. He finished 20th with a time of 1’30.989.

In the much hotter afternoon Free Practice 2, Gardner maintained his focus on long-run performance rather than chasing lap times. Although he didn’t improve on his morning effort, he demonstrated consistent race speed and finished the session 13th with a 1’30.057, placing him 12th on the combined timesheets. Aegerter made notable progress in FP2, shaving 0.673 seconds off his previous best to clock a 1’30.316, ending the day 17th overall.

Remy Gardner – P12 (1’29.986)

“It was a very hot Friday here in Italy. We spent the day evaluating different race options. The morning went well—we found a good rhythm early on and managed some strong laps. In the afternoon, we tried a few new things, and now we’ll review the data to make a step forward. We’re not far from the front, and I’m confident we can push harder in Superpole and Race 1.”

Dominique Aegerter – P17 (1’30.316)

“It wasn’t an easy Friday for us. I had to get used to the track again after missing last year’s round. It’s been a full year since I last rode here, so it took some time to adapt. We made good progress from FP1 to FP2, but we still have work to do to reach our targets. I’m confident we can make further improvements overnight to be more competitive in qualifying and Race 1.”