Hard-charging performance around fast and sandy Kegums circuit

Janis Reisulis Shines in Front of Home Crowd in Latvia

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis was exceptional on home turf at the fifth round of the EMX125 Championship in Kegums, Latvia. The 16-year-old Latvian prodigy thrilled the home crowd with a remarkable victory in Race One, followed by a hard-fought second place finish in Race Two, finishing on equal points with the eventual round winner, Mathis Valin. Reisulis maintains his 100% podium record in 2023 and continues to lead the championship by 14-points. At the same time, Julius Mikula showed his potential, achieving his best race result of the season with a fifth place in Race One and ninth in Race Two, securing sixth overall.

In the opening race of the weekend, Reisulis had fans on their feet as he rapidly stormed through the field before engaging in a fierce battle for the lead with his closest championship rival, Valin. After 15 minutes of intense racing, and to the delight of the home crowd, Reisulis executed an outstanding pass on Valin for the top spot. From there, the Latvian rider dominated, charging to his sixth race win of the season.

At the same time, Mikula put in a hard-charging performance around the fast and sandy Kegums circuit. Starting from eighth position, the young Czech rider fought his way through the pack to secure an outstanding fifth-place finish, marking his best performance of the season thus far.

In Race Two, both Reisulis and Mikula faced greater challenges as they found themselves deep in the pack at the start. Despite this, Reisulis showed his determination and battled through the field to achieve a commendable second-place finish, while Mikula fought hard to finish ninth.

Despite missing the first three rounds of the season due to injury, Mikula has made a remarkable comeback and climbed to 16th place in the EMX125 Championship Standings.

The next round of the European Championship will take place next week, June 10th and 11th, in Teutschenthal, Germany.