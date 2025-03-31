Hat-trick, pole, records: A perfect WorldSBK weekend at Portimão

Portimão. Standing ovations after a perfect weekend were given by over 53,000 celebrating fans at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão (POR), when reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) claimed the maximum points haul at the second round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK). Starting from pole position, he rode the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team #1 BMW M 1000 RR to victory in all three thrilling races. Over the weekend, he secured P1 in Superpole, Race 1, the Superpole Race, and Race 2. Additionally, he set multiple new lap records. His teammate Michael van der Mark (NED) was also among the frontrunners in Portugal, finishing the races in fifth, sixth, and seventh places. From the first free practice session onwards, he impressed with an extremely consistent and strong performance.

Reactions after the Portimão round.

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “This weekend in Portimão was a milestone for BMW Motorrad Motorsport – a triumph of team spirit, technology, and unwavering dedication. With his hat-trick and new lap records, Toprak impressively demonstrated the full potential of our M 1000 RR, and Michael rounded off the strong overall performance with his consistent and very strong riding. I am incredibly proud of our entire team – both on the track and in the garage. This was more than just a victory – it was a statement. Now we turn our focus forward: Assen is waiting, and we are coming with momentum!”

Christian Gonschor, Technical Director BMW Motorrrad Motorsport: “It was a very intense weekend. First of all, apologies to Toprak for having to miss the first free practice on Friday due to a technical issue, but as a team, we stayed focused, worked cleanly, and were ready with both riders from FP2 onwards. I think you could see in almost every session that both performed well. Lap records, pole position, three wins for Toprak, and Mickey consistently in the top positions – it has been a very strong weekend for BMW. It was great to be back in Europe and to see on this track layout that our 2025 bike package is working very well. That means what was discussed in the past is in the past, and we can now focus on the present. With many dry sessions both during testing and the race weekend, we had the opportunity to perfect and fine-tune the bike. The engineers, mechanics, and riders got the absolute maximum out of the bike, and the package is competitive. Now we’re looking forward to Assen.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “We have been pushing really hard this weekend, in every corner. A big thank you to the team, everyone is working really hard and we improved the bike in every session. Congrats also to Nicolò Bulega, he did a great job this weekend, he is really strong. I am really happy; we were fighting with Nicolò here and I think everybody enjoyed to watch the races. I am a fighter, I love to fight and I never give up. The bike is not 100 per cent yet, but I was only pushing for the win. Yesterday’s race was harder for me because I often lost the front. I just tried to follow Nicolò and to win the race. It has been a good battle. In today’s races, the pace was incredible and I was pushing really hard, but I felt a little bit better because we had improved the bike and I felt more grip. I came here with the target to get pole and three wins. We achieved all of that and for me, it has been an incredible weekend. After Phillip Island, we came back and have been really strong here. Now we will see how the next races will be.”

Michael van der Mark, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “We had a good weekend. We were pretty fast on Friday so we were really happy with how we started the weekend. In Superpole I was happy, I made some small mistakes and qualified seventh. I did not want to be there but it was not bad. In race one, I just had no feeling with the bike. I struggled a lot and it was just a long race but I finished sixth so that wasn’t too bad but I just did not enjoy it. For today, we made some changes and in the Superpole Race, I was a bit unlucky. I wasn’t precise on the first lap so I lost a couple of places. Then I fought my way back to P7 which was okay coming from where I was after lap one. In race two, I had a good start, a good rhythm. I was just not fast enough to fight for the podium but overall, it has been a good end of the weekend.”

Facts and figures.

Superpole.

Air temperature: 23°, track temperature: 26°, humidity: 37%, conditions: dry.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Time 1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 1:39.081* 2. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 1:39.326 3. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati 1:39.483 4. Andrea Locatelli (ITA) Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha 1:39.609 5. Sam Lowes (GBR) ELF Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati 1:39.662 7. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 1:39.816

* new all-time lap record

Race 1.

Air temperature: 25°, track temperature: 37°, humidity: 35%, conditions: dry, laps: 20.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Gap 1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW – 2. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 0.067 3. Andrea Locatelli (ITA) Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha 7.855 4. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati 8.991 5. Xavi Vierge (ESP) Honda HRC Honda 15.475 6. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 17.830

Fastest race lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu, lap 4, 1:40.351

Superpole Race.

Air temperature: 21°, track temperature: 25°, humidity: 39%, conditions: dry, laps: 10.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Gap 1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW – 2. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 0.055 3. Álvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 4.407 4. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati 5.327 5. Andrea Locatelli (ITA) Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha 6.206 7. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 10.140

Fastest race lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu, lap 2, 1:39.441 (new record)

Race 2.

Air temperature: 23°, track temperature: 36°, humidity: 27%, conditions: dry, laps: 11 after red flag.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Gap 1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW – 2. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 0.195 3. Álvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 3.512 4. Andrea Locatelli (ITA) Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha 6.617 5. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 7.478

Fastest race lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu, lap 5, 1:39.614

Current riders’ classification (R02/12, after 6 of 36 races).

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Points 1. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 111 2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 82 (-29) 3. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati 60 (-51) 4. Alvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 59 (-52) 5. Andrea Locatelli (ITA) Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha 56 (-55) 10. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 26 (-85)

Current manufacturers’ classification (R02/12, after 6 of 36 races).