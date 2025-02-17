Historic Wrecking Crew with 2025 MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers three-rider lineup

Cameron Peterson & Kyle Ohnsorg to Pilot Additional Privateer Rides, While Indian Motorcycle Racing Commits More than $80,000, Along with Brand-New 2025 Indian Challenger Dark Horse, for Privateer Contingency

The Indian Motorcycle “Wrecking Crew” is one of the most iconic aspects of American motorcycle history, thanks to the dominance of the original Wrecking Crew in the 1950s and the modern flat track Wrecking Crew, led by Jared Mees, from 2017-2024. Now Indian Motorcycle is embarking on a new bagger-racing chapter in the Wrecking Crew story. Today, Indian Motorcycle announced the expansion of its Indian Motorcycle S&S® Cycle factory team, adding French MotoGP® veteran Loris Baz to the lineup, joining 2024 King of the Baggers® Champion Troy Herfoss and two-time King of the Baggers® Champion Tyler O’Hara. Once again, the team will do battle aboard the Indian Challenger, powered by the unparalleled overhead-cam, liquid-cooled PowerPlus motor.

After another historic season in 2024, highlighted by the rapid emergence and dominance of Herfoss, the three-time Australian Superbike champion, Indian Motorcycle is putting even more emphasis and momentum behind its bagger-racing program for 2025, expanding the team and effectively creating the newest iteration of its historic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew.

“The Wrecking Crew has long been a cornerstone of our brand, synonymous with the racing DNA that has been a part of our company since it was founded by two racers back in 1901, and we’re thrilled to continue that historic legacy with our factory team in the King of the Baggers series,” said Gary Gray, Vice President of Product Technology, Racing, and Service for Indian Motorcycle. “Loris Baz is a proven winner, with experience at the highest levels of global road racing, but with critical experience in MotoAmerica and the tracks we run throughout the season. He’s been impressive on the Indian Challenger in our early testing sessions, and we’re excited by the notion of now having three amazing riders aboard the Indian Challenger at every race this season as we collectively chase another championship.”

Armed with the ultimate performance bagger platform, the Indian Challenger, Indian Motorcycle is proving that there is indeed a replacement for displacement. Thanks to sophistication of the overhead cam, liquid-cooled PowerPlus 112 motor, Indian Motorcycle is the first brand to win three King of the Baggers championships, consistently outpacing bigger-bore competitive motors with larger displacement. Its contemporary design, a 60-degree V-Twin featuring four valves per cylinder, delivers high horsepower and high torque – optimizing acceleration across the entire rev range.

The 2025 Indian Motorcycle S&S® Cycle factory team includes the following riders:

TROY HERFOSS, No. 1

Returning to defend his King of the Baggers crown is Indian Motorcycle-S&S® No. 1 rider Troy Herfoss. In his first year piloting the S&S® Indian Challenger, the three-time Australian Superbike champion podiumed all but three races in 2024, securing a class-leading seven wins, seven second-place finishes, and one third-place finish.

TYLER O’HARA, No. 29

Returning for his sixth season aboard the S&S® Indian Challenger is No. 29 Tyler O’Hara. A two-time King of the Baggers champion, O’Hara won the class’ inaugural race in 2020 and repeated as champion in 2022. O’Hara’s fearless approach and seasoned experience racing baggers makes him a fierce competitor in this year’s King of the Baggers field.

LORIS BAZ, No. 76

Rounding out the Indian Wrecking Crew is French road racer Loris Baz. Baz’s dynamic riding style and proven resume makes him a formidable force on the track. The Frenchman has competed in premier series such as MotoGP®, World Superbike, and most recently within MotoAmerica’s Superbike class. He’s earned a reputation as a versatile and skilled rider, known for his adaptability. Baz has achieved success across various racing disciplines, including his time in the European Superstock 1000 Championship, where he clinched the title in 2008. With his international pedigree and history of success, Baz is set to make a powerful impact in King of the Baggers.

“The King of the Baggers series has had my attention since it began, and to be a part of it as a member of the legendary Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew is truly an honor,” said Baz. “Racing Superbike, I’ve seen first-hand what Troy and Tyler have accomplished aboard the S&S Indian Challenger, and I’m thrilled to be joining this championship team as we chase another title together in 2025.”

Adding to its factory efforts, Indian Motorcycle is supporting two satellite teams for 2025. Steve Delorenzi has enlisted Cameron Peterson to pilot the SDI Racing Indian Challenger, while Kyle Ohnsorg will compete on the TAB Performance Racing Indian Challenger.

For 2025, Indian Motorcycle is offering more than $80,000 and a brand-new 2025 Indian Challenger Dark Horse for its privateer contingency.

– Championship: $20,000 + 2025 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

– 1st: $3,000

– 2nd: $1,000

– 3rd: $500