Janis Reisulis Crowned EMX125 Champion in Great Britain

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis locked up the hotly contested 2023 EMX125 title with an impressive victory in the penultimate race of the season, at Matterley Basin, in Winchester, Great Britain.

Heading into the ninth and final round of the EMX125 Championship, Reisulis held a commanding 37-point lead over his closest championship rival, Mathis Valin. With the odds in his favour, all the Yamaha ace had to do was outperform Valin or finish within 12 points of the Frenchman to secure the prestigious title.

When the gates fell for the penultimate race, Reisulis exuded calm confidence. The 15-year-old Latvian powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 to a top-three start and quickly proved himself as the deserving champion as he charged to the lead and flawlessly led every lap to clinch his maiden EMX title with a dominant race win.

Reisulis’s remarkable 2023 title campaign boasts a 100% podium record, including 11 impressive race wins, five overall victories, and a total of eight podium finishes. His success also marks the second EMX125 title for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team.

Now crowned champions, Reisulis, Yamaha and the team eagerly anticipate the final race of the season, which will take place tomorrow, Sunday 24th September, at 09:40 (BST).

Janis Reisulis

EMX125 European Motocross Champion

“It’s hard to know what to say in this moment, but it is really amazing to win this title. Sometimes I look like I don’t show much emotion, but on the inside, I am crying. We worked so hard for this, and I cannot thank everybody enough for all the effort they put in. We did it!”