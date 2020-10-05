Husqvarna had momentum on their side at MXGP of Europe

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen has raced to another overall MX2 class podium result, this time at the MXGP of Europe, round 11 of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. Claiming two fourth-place finishes at Mantova today, the Dane was rewarded with a strong third overall, marking a positive end to his trio of visits to the Mantova venue. Kjer Olsen’s MX2 teammate Jed Beaton also performed well, racing to a strong 5-5 result for sixth overall and moving into third in the MX2 championship standings.

With momentum on his side following two overall wins during the week prior to the MXGP of Europe, Thomas Kjer Olsen has made it three consecutive podium visits in as many attempts. A strong, top-10 start in race one saw TKO let the early race chaos settle before charging forwards and into fifth place at the halfway stage of the moto. Moving into fourth on lap nine while making the most of a clear track ahead of him and recording his fastest laps of the race, the FC 250 rider was unable to make an impression on the top three and claimed fourth in the opening moto of the day.

Olsen then made a good start to race two. Attacking the track in a similar fashion to the previous GPs, he challenged Roan Van De Moosdijk for fourth place from the opening lap until well into the second half of the moto. Making the crucial pass on lap 12 of 17 and racing on to another fourth-place finish, TKO claimed third overall, with his podium result elevating him to fifth in the MX2 World Championship.

Two fifth-place finishes saw Jed Beaton maintain his recent run of consistent form while also slightly improving upon his 6-6 results from the previous round of the series. A great start translated into racing in a strong fourth place in moto one before losing one position to his teammate Kjer Olsen on lap eight. Undeterred, he was able to chase TKO home for a solid fifth-place finish.

Beaton’s second moto saw him chase his teammate around the sandy Mantova circuit, just as he had in moto one, while holding down fifth. Posting lap times similar to the riders in front of him, the Australian was frustratingly unable to advance forwards and raced to another fifth-place finish. In doing so, Jed claimed sixth overall and reclaimed third overall in the MX2 World Championship standings.

Racing in the EMX250 class, Kay de Wolf had a difficult day at the championship’s third and final visit to the Mantova circuit. An 11th place overall finish didn’t show what the youngster is capable of, yet he holds onto his third place in the series standings with three rounds to go.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to FIM Motocross World Championship competition for round 12 on October 11, the MXGP of Spain.

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “I’m really happy with my performance this week. Two overall wins and then a third overall today, I’m really happy with my week in Italy. Today wasn’t the best result after winning the last two rounds but I tried my best and my riding was good. It’s such a good feeling to be on the podium again and I’m looking forward to Spain next weekend.”

Jed Beaton: “Today wasn’t quite what I was looking for. I know I had the speed but just wasn’t able to get among the top guys. It certainly wasn’t the worst day but wasn’t the best either. I’m now back in third in the standings so I just need to work on starts, get up front early and try to get some more wins to finish the season off strong.”

Results – 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 11

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 47; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 47; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 36… 6. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 32; 7. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 24; 20. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 7

MX2 – Race 1

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 17 laps, 34:19:566; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:20:989; 3. Conrad Mewse (KTM) 34:24:339; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 34:35:621; 5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34:47:693… 8. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 35:08:930; 18. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 36:07:296; 25. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 16 laps, 34:59:869; 26. Maxime Charlier (Husqvarna) 35:22:942

MX2 – Race 2

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:04:896; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 34:05:878; 3. Ben Watson (Yamaha) 34:22:288; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 34:24:344; 5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34:27:987… 10. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 35:10:333; 17. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 36:00:691; 22. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 16 laps, 34:36:987; 23. Maxime Charlier (Husqvarna) 35:15:313

Championship Standings – After Round 11

MX2

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 478pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 432; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 348… 5. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 311; 13. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 119; 19. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 73; 22. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 62; 33. Gianmarco Cenerelli (Husqvarna) 21; 34. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 21; 37. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 8; 41. Roland Edelbacher (Husqvarna) 5