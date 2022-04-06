National Trials Championship Sequatchie & Full Gas Sprint Enduro Lake Sugar Tree Axton Results

The National Trials Championship kicked off last weekend in Sequatchie, Tennessee. The first two rounds of the eight-round series were contested Saturday and Sunday at the Trials Training Center. The Beta USA Factory Trials team had a great weekend, reaching 10 podiums and 7 first-place finishes in the opening two rounds.
Results:
Round 1
Alex Niederer
3rd Place – Pro
Cole Cullins
1st Place – Expert
Jay Gregorowicz
6th Place – Expert
Kevin Murphy
1st Place – Expert Sportsman
Mika Lonsdale
1st Place – Jr. Expert Sportsman
Sherman Smith III
1st Place – Jr. Sportsman
Round 2
Alex Niederer
6th Place – Pro
Cole Cullins
1st Place – Expert
Jay Gregorowicz
DNS – Expert
Kevin Murphy
2nd Place – Expert Sportsman
Mika Lonsdale
1st Place – Jr. Expert Sportsman
Sherman Smith III
1st Place – Jr. Sportsman
Alex Niederer
EVO Factory 300
“Rounds 1 and 2 in Tennessee were great fun.
Saturday was a great success, we were really close to second place. Sunday unfortunately we struggled with a couple of issues that prevented a better placement. However, we can take a lot of positives from the weekend and build on it for the next round. Massive thank you to the whole team and everyone that made it possible to be here.”
Jay Gregorowicz
EVO Factory 300
“I was excited to start the season strong after a long winter that kept practice to a minimum. TTC is an amazing place and the weather was fantastic. Unfortunately, in section two I either bumped my shifter or a rock hit it and I came out of gear. That caused a pretty gnarly crash and I hit my head which resulted in a concussion. I managed to finish the rest of the day struggling with balance and coordination which put me into mid-pack. Sunday I tried to ride but as soon as I got my heart rate up I knew it wouldn’t be safe to try. Our team is a great bunch of people and helped me a lot this weekend with the injury and I’m grateful. With almost six weeks til the next rounds in California, I’m confident I’ll be ready.”
Cole Cullins
EVO Factory 300
“The first two rounds went great for me! After a somewhat rocky 21’ season I put in a lot of hours training on my Beta Evo over the winter to get to where I want to be. It felt really good to start the season with two wins in such a tough class! Especially satisfying to do it at east coast rounds that’s so different from my usual west coast terrain. Now I’m ready for the next rounds in California & Colorado next month.”
Kevin Murphy
EVO Factory 300 SS
“This was one of the best nationals I’ve ridden. My Factory EVO made beautiful traction and glided over the terrain. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to ride for the Beta Racing team.”
Mika Lonsdale
EVO Factory 125
“Rounds 1 and 2 of the AMA/NATC MotoTrials National in Sequatchie, TN went very well this weekend, and I came away with wins both days in the Junior Expert Sportsman class. I felt great Saturday, and went out and rode the way I know how to. Sunday was more of a mental day, with some sections that required a lot of focus. It was a good test of winter fitness and preparation, and Beta USA definitely came out swinging. My Evo Factory 125 ran awesome, and the 2022 Jitsie gear was the best-looking gear in the woods. A huge thanks to Beta USA, Jitsie, Liqui Moly, and Trials Store USA.”
Sherman Smith III
EVO Factory 125
“The opening rounds of the NATC Mototrials series went well for team Beta! Saturday was a technical and low-scoring trial. I knew the rolling rocks at the TTC would take several by surprise, so I really tried hard to eliminate as many goofy mistakes as possible. Going into the competition, I knew that I had to ride on my A-game. My first loop, I had 8 points, but really should have gotten only three. I pulled it together on the next loop and had a clean loop, setting me ahead of the competition! Sunday was even more technical, but it was a good day as well. My first loop, I had 8 points and was able to clean that up to a 1 point loop! Because of that clean and 1 point loop, I was able to win both days! Thank you to Ray Peters for all the help in the pits between loops, and to Laura Peters for providing the drinks and snacks!”
Full Gas Sprint Enduro
Rd. 3 Lake Sugar Tree
Axton, VA
April 3rd, 2022
The Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series headed north to Lake Sugar Tree in Axton, VA. The venue provided racers with all different types of riding conditions (i.e. hills, rocky dirt and red clay). At the half way point into of our 6-round season, the pros had to navigate 10 tests on Sunday. Beta Factory rider, Evan Smith rode well and got a good result stepping onto the podium in second place.
Results:
Evan Smith
2nd Place – XC1
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“I Had another good result at the Full Gas Sprint Enduro. This 2nd place finish puts me in third on the season points. I felt good and the bike was performing excellent today.”
