National Trials Championship Sequatchie & Full Gas Sprint Enduro Lake Sugar Tree Axton Results

Sherman Smith III EVO Factory 125 “The opening rounds of the NATC Mototrials series went well for team Beta! Saturday was a technical and low-scoring trial. I knew the rolling rocks at the TTC would take several by surprise, so I really tried hard to eliminate as many goofy mistakes as possible. Going into the competition, I knew that I had to ride on my A-game. My first loop, I had 8 points, but really should have gotten only three. I pulled it together on the next loop and had a clean loop, setting me ahead of the competition! Sunday was even more technical, but it was a good day as well. My first loop, I had 8 points and was able to clean that up to a 1 point loop! Because of that clean and 1 point loop, I was able to win both days! Thank you to Ray Peters for all the help in the pits between loops, and to Laura Peters for providing the drinks and snacks!”