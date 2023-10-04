Husqvarna Motorcycles refreshes 2024 Moto3 and Moto2

2024 will see Husqvarna Motorcycles comb the Moto3 and Moto2 classes for more wins, podiums and points with a comprehensive rider roster for the planned 22-race schedule. In the wake of an impressive debut season in Moto3 with the FR 250 GP, Dutch youngster Collin Veijer will benefit from the experience of Japan’s Tatsuki Suzuki as Husqvarna Intact GP strive to maintain their high standards and title contention speed in the thrilling division.

In Moto2 South African Darryn Binder will attempt his second term in the category and be accompanied by young Australian and current European Championship pace-setter Senna Agius.

Of the new recruits, Tatsuki Suzuki is a 26-year-old three-time grand prix winner with plenty of ‘mileage’ in Moto3. Suzuki has raced with two different brands in the class and has more than ten trophies to his name with a best championship ranking of 7th, achieved in 2022. Suzuki’s knowledge and maturity will be a handy foil for the potential of Veijer who has already broken into the top four of Moto3 and has come within fractions of a second of a maiden podium result.

18-year-old Senna Agius is no stranger to the Husqvarna Intact GP squad nor the demands of Moto2. The current Moto2 European Championship leader, and winner of five from six races (who can claim the title for the crew this coming weekend in Aragon, Spain) has made four GP replacement appearances to cover injuries to Darryn Binder, who has already notched the team’s best race result so far for Husqvarna Motorcycles with 6th place in Argentina and has caught the eye with his fast adaption and willingness to learn.

Collin Veijer, Moto3: “I am really happy to continue to work with this team next year. I think we’re doing quite a good job at the moment and I hope to continue this way next season. I’m very happy that the team believes in me, so let’s hope we can do even better. I am thankful for the sponsors that make this even possible. I am already looking forward to next year, hoping we can continue our work but we will see how things go. I am super-happy.”

Tatsuki Suzuki, Moto3: “I am already super-motivated for next year and looking forward to working with the team. Following the amazing work they’ve done with Ayumu [Sasaki], I was very impressed. They are always competitive and now also Collin seems to be riding in top positions in a comfortable way. I will be changing manufacturer after six years, which will be an extra motivation. It’s a great adventure for me that I am really looking forward to.”

Darryn Binder, Moto2: “I am beyond grateful for another opportunity with these guys. This season has been really difficult with a lot of injuries and not too many races. They see the potential we have together which is why they’ve given me another chance. The 2023 season started off really well but unfortunately, I had a few hiccups on the way. I am looking to try to end the season strong and to be ready for next year. I just want to say a huge thanks to everybody involved and I am already looking forward to 2024.”

Senna Agius, Moto2: “I am feeling super-grateful to have the opportunity to step up with this team. I just have to say thank you for this incredible chance and thanks to everyone involved for believing in me. It will be my rookie season and I have so much to learn but it’s already been a good time riding in Moto2 and I am so happy to be able to be jumping-up to Grand Prix now. I am just so excited. Hopefully, I can wrap up the European championship next week. There are only two races left but I’m already getting another opportunity to keep learning this weekend in Japan.”

Peter Öttl, Team Manager Moto3: “We will continue our cooperation with Collin Veijer in 2024 as planned. The trust placed in him was – and is – more than justified because he has already achieved numerous top results in his rookie season. If he continues to develop at the same pace, we can expect further positive impact from him next year. With Tatsuki Suzuki, we were able to sign another experienced rider, which was our wish alongside Collin. Tatsuki has already won three Grand Prix races and achieved several podium finishes. He therefore has the best base for further decent results. I am confident that these two riders will have a very successful season.”

Jürgen Lingg, Team Principal and Team Manager Moto2: “We’re really happy with both the re-signed riders and incoming faces for 2024 because it is an interesting mix of proven experience and excellent potential. In Moto2 we all know about Darryn’s speed and fantastic mentality. He has plenty of unfinished business in the category, in fact he has barely started! We know some big results will come our way. Senna will be our rookie for 2024 but he’s already had a taste of Moto2 this year and his European results reveal that he might be someone special for the discipline.”