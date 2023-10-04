Buzz is building for upcoming 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale

As an exciting season of national-level racing draws to a close, the buzz is building for the upcoming 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale. This year, 115 talented YZ 125cc, 85cc, and 65cc riders from 21 nations are gearing up for the ‘SuperFinale,’ which will take place during the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France, this weekend. The 2023 YZ Cup SuperFinale marks the seventh edition of the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup and the third edition of the YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups. Each class will see approximately 40 riders competing for a chance to secure an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass, scheduled for early November in France. From the SuperFinale, the top three finishers from each class, along with two wildcard riders and the top-performing female rider in each category, will earn a coveted invitation to the prestigious bLU cRU Masterclass. Headlined by former FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion Nancy van de Ven and ex-Factory Yamaha rider Brian Jorgensen, the bLU cRU Masterclass goes beyond on-track performance. It serves as a selection stage, where the Yamaha Motor Europe Racing Committee will evaluate and select the winners based on their talent, dedication, willingness to learn, and overall attitude, both on and off the track. The winner of the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup will win an incredible opportunity to join a Yamaha-supported EMX125 team, where they will race a GYTR kitted YZ125 in the 2024 EMX125 Championship. Additionally, the EMX85 and EMX65 riders will receive added support from Yamaha Motor Europe for their 2024 seasons. The YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale serves as a stepping stone for talented youngsters aiming for a career in Grand Prix racing. It is designed to bridge the gap between national and international level racing, offering young Yamaha riders a life-changing opportunity to compete on the world stage, while gaining maximum exposure. Paolo Pavesio

Marketing and Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe “The 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale in Ernée is the culmination of a season in which we’ve seen a record number of riders racing as part of the bLU cRU across Europe. This weekend more than 100 of these young racers, aged from eight to 16 years and from 21 European countries, will come together at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations to race alongside their heroes, in front of what promises to be a large and enthusiastic crowd. It is truly a unique experience and, while the goal is always to identify the best young talent through the results, the event is also one that creates lifelong memories for all the riders and their families participating. I am looking forward to seeing our bLU cRU youngsters in action this weekend in Ernée, where I’m sure that, once again, they’ll put on a fantastic show for the crowd.”