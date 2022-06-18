Injured Alex Rins sits out rest of German MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 18.

After discussions with his crew and Suzuki management, Alex Rins has taken the decision to sit out the rest of the German GP weekend in Sachsenring.

Although he was cleared to ride by Dr. Xavier Mir in Barcelona, and Dr. Angel Charte at the circuit, and he bravely took part in the FP1, FP2 and FP3 sessions, Rins felt more pain in his injured wrist than he expected. In order to avoid exacerbating the injury further, and to make a full comeback as soon as possible, he will take no further part in proceedings.

Rins will now continue on the recovery path set for him following the break to his pyramidal/triquetral bone, which involves electromagnetic therapy and a course of rest and anti-inflammatories, in the hope that he can be ready for next weekend’s GP of Assen.

There will be no stand-in rider for Rins at the German GP, and therefore Joan Mir will be the sole representative for Suzuki for the remainder of the weekend.

Alex Rins:

“I have decided, together with the team, to stop riding and not compete in the race this weekend. Today the feeling with my hand and wrist is somewhat worse than yesterday, and I found that I was in a lot of pain when I tried to do a fast lap, so I don’t feel I am capable of competing. For this reason, we prefer to focus on being more recovered and stronger for Holland. Hopefully my physical condition will be better in Assen, especially as it’s track that I like a lot.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“It’s a pity, but the pain is too much, and it makes no sense to take risks for no reward. We hope Alex can recover more in these next days before we head to Holland next week. I want to thank him for the effort he has put in to be here, he has given his all. And thanks also to the team for the job they’ve done.”