Inspiration Friday #203: Born Free Motorcycle Show Texas

Born Free Motorcycle Show Texas spotlight. Born-Free Texas is set for October 22-23 2022 Yellow Rose Canyon in Mt Enterprise Texas! Dirt Track Racing, Camping, Bike Show, Swapmeet, Music & more. But if you can't wait for the Texas Born-Free edition, then come on out from June 25-26th in Silverado, California for the California Born-Free Motorcycle show!

In Silverado, for those interested in Vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles, headliner American Metal will be showing off their latest custom Harley-Davidsons builds and legendary skateboarder and musician Mike Vallely will also make an appearance if you are into a different set of wheels.

So get out in the sun, enjoy some camping, watch some dirt track racing, catch a bike show and even attend a swap meet!

Born Free Motorcycle Show Texas.

American Metal to Showcase Custom Builds at 13th Annual Born-Free Motorcycle Show

Master Builder and Fabricator Josh Allison and Team to Highlight Custom Motorcycle Builds, Including the Disciple, which Features a Vintage Harley Davidson Motor, and an in-booth appearance by legendary skateboarder and musician Mike Vallely.

What:

American Metal, a custom motorcycle and car builder based in Danbury, CT, will be rolling up to the 13th Annual Born-Free Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 25th through Sunday, June 26th in Silverado, CA to showcase their latest custom builds. American Metal builds iconic motorcycles and automobiles that showcase the raw elegance of vintage design coupled with the pride of handmade American quality.

Who:

Josh Allison, American Metal Master Builder and Fabricator

In Booth Meet and Greet with:

Mike Vallely, Legendary Skateboarder and Musician

When:

June 25th-26th 2022

10am – 5pm Saturday & Sunday

Where:

Oak Canyon

5305 Santiago Canyon Rd.

Silverado, CA 92676

(Behind Irvine Lake in Orange County)

Event Details:

Master builder and fabricator Josh Allison of American Metal is bringing his passion and talent to the Born-Free Motorcycle Show to exhibit some of American Metal’s most exquisite work, The Disciple custom-built motorcycle and a custom 1934 Ford Coupe. Allison will be joined by legendary skateboarder and musician, Mike Vallely for an appearance after his band Revolution Mother headlines the Born Free main stage on Saturday afternoon. Newly designed American Metal merchandise will also be available for purchase at the booth.

THE BORN-FREE 2022 INVITED BUILDERS

FAQ

What about Covid 19?

We are following all Orange County and CDC guidelines. Currently masks or vaccines are not required.

Do I need a Grass Pass? How do I enter my bike in the show?

-If you want to park your bike inside the show on the grass either or both days you need a “Grass Pass” for the days you want to be there. If you have a passenger they need a Grass Pass as well. You also get in early with a Grass Pass so you can get a great place to park. Get them online from Loser Machine If your bike is on the grass inside the show it is also eligible to win an award including Best in Show!

Do I need to buy tickets in advance?

There is no entry ticket or advance sales for walk-in spectators, simply pay at the gate. If you want to enter to win any of the motorcycles being given away at the show please read on.

How do I win a motorcycle?

To have a chance to win any or all of the motorcycles being given away at Born-Free you need to purchase a poster that comes with a free ticket to enter (the same way it’s been done since Born-Free 2 and still the same price) for $25 each and you can buy as many as you’d like to raise your already good odds of winning. Get your poster/ticket combo(s) online from Loser Machine.

Please note, this is not admission to the show, just entering you in the giveaways.

What is not allowed at Born-Free?

You cannot bring coolers, alcohol, pets of any kind, weapons, MC club colors (patches or shirts), and outside food.

Does my bike need to be a chopper or vintage to park inside the show ?

No. You should know by now we love all types of bikes! Everyone is welcome! (Except scooters. Nobody likes scooters.)

If I purchase a Bike Giveaway poster/ ticket combo does that include admission to the show.

NO! Buying a poster/ticket combo only enters you in the give away. General admission is $20 per person, per day at the gate.

American Metal

American Metal builds iconic Motorcycles and Automobiles that showcase the glamour and elegance of vintage design coupled with the raw grit and pride of hand-made American craftsmanship.

Built upon a true passion for iconic vintage design and the premium craftsmanship of American builders, we have assembled a team of the most badass fabricators, technicians, designers, metal workers and creative outlaws in the country to destroy all boundaries and build the raddest s#!% you have ever seen!

Josh allison

Master Builder + Fabricator

Motorcycles and cars have been a passion of Josh’s since childhood and that passion helped him graduate from WyoTech’s ASM, Collision Refinishing, Street Rod and Advanced Street Rod programs over a decade ago. Right after school, Josh started working in high-end hot rod shops while building bikes on the side. After working hard to hone his skills he decided to start his own shop, Cry Baby Cycles and build motorcycles full-time. Over the past ten years, Josh has accomplished many things including several prestigious hot rod awards, bikes featured in The Horse Magazine, Cycle Source Magazine, Easy Rider Magazine, Revolution Magazine, Freeway Magazine, four-time invitee to The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, Peoples Champ contender, Born Free Invited Builder, multiple awards at Sturgis Bike Week, two-time invitee to it’s ‘Concours d’Elegance’ show, two bikes featured in David Uhl’s paintings, Chopcult Tech Article contributor and featured in Wrench Against the Machine’s TV show. More recently, Josh was the lead fabricator and shop manager at Orange County Choppers. Now Josh is bringing all of his passion, talent and experience to American Metal!

For more information visit www.americanmetalcustom.com