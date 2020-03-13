Inspiration Friday: Breath-Taking 2020 Dakar Rally Images and Scenery

The legendary Dakar Rally. The world’s roughest, toughest race across the most inhospitable terrain attempted by the few, won by the brave. Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday takes a look at the heroes of the 2020 Dakar Rally through the KTM camera lens with some mind-blowing, stunning photos from all stages. TMW covers the Dakar Rally each and every year, with highlights of all 10 stages as the racers push their limits to win. Each Dakar News Story we post also includes even more incredible photos just for our readers as well as the exciting race reports too.

2020 Dakar Rally in Photos

As the dust settles on the 2020 Dakar Rally, which marked a new chapter for the event at a new location in Saudi Arabia, KTM has been taking a look through the breath-taking images from this year’s race.

The Dakar Rally is known as one of the most notoriously difficult races on the planet; covering a total distance of over 8,000km with around 5,000 of those being timed specials, the 12-stage event is incredibly tough yet iconic, as riders from all over the world take on the challenge to journey and compete over some of the world’s most incredible terrain.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team endured a challenging race this year, although Australian-ace Toby Price continued his podium record for all Dakar races he’s completed with an impressive third place overall. 2018 Dakar champion Matthias Walkner from Austria finished fifth overall after a tough first week hampered his potential, with Argentinian racer Luciano Benavides earning his best finish yet in sixth aboard his KTM 450 RALLY.

Whilst we reflect on the race that has captivated the world in the opening part of the year, we welcome you to look through some of the best images of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in action during Dakar 2020.

Matthias Walkner creates a wall of dust as he battles stage two of the 2020 Dakar Rally. Matthias Walkner loads in his roadbook ahead of stage four of the rally.

Sam Sunderland tackles the tricky terrain and navigation on Dakar stage two.

Luciano Benavides enjoyed his best Dakar finish yet with sixth overall after finishing inside the top 10 for all but one stage of the race.

Matthias Walkner took a top three finish on a very fast stage Dakar stage six.

Toby Price is followed by the helicopter capturing him in action during stage six of the race. Toby Price navigates the sandy terrain at speed on his way to winning stage five of the Dakar.

Toby Price the Bivouac Barber – a little downtime on rest day during the Dakar.

Stage 7 is one many riders will wish to forget due to the passing of a fellow competitor. Matthias Walkner tackles the difficult Saudi Arabian dunes.

Luciano Benavides tries to keep the power down aboard his KTM 450 RALLY on the changing terrain during Dakar stage nine. Luciano Benavides contemplates his possibilities during the Dakar 2020 rest day.

After a grueling race Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Toby Price takes his fifth podium from six Dakar starts.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank KTM for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Friday Inspiration Story and congratulate Toby Price, Matthias Walkner, Luciano Benavides and the entire KTM team as well as all the Dakar Rally participants and teams on an exciting 2020 Dakar Rally!