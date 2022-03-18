Return to the high banks of the iconic Daytona International Speedway with the 80th running of the renowned Daytona 200. Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday: Daytona 200 Returns! Vintage Daytona 200 photos, history and every Daytona 200 winner since 1937! See the new 2022 Attack Performance Yamaha R6.

From the hard-packed sands of Daytona Beach to an iconic home at the “World Center of Racing”, the DAYTONA 200 has challenged the world’s best motorcycle racers for over seven decades. Don’t miss the 80th running of America’s Most Historic Motorcycle Race!

NEW for 2022, MotoAmerica, home of AMA Superbike and North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is partnering with DAYTONA to host the DAYTONA 200. Join MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport riders Jake Gagne, Cam Petersen, Josh Herrin, Josh Hayes, Sam Lochoff, Richie Escalante, as well as riders from all over the world. In addition to the DAYTONA 200, the MotoAmerica weekend at DAYTONA will be the opening round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, Twins Cup, and Roland Sands Super Hooligans. This will mark the first time these three classes will race on the high banks of the superspeedway.

Total Motorcycle celebrates it’s 23rd year and Daytona 200 it’s 85th, what a great pair to inspire riders around the world!

See Total Motorcycle last week’s coverage of the 2022 Daytona Bike Week. Plus our daily motorcycle racing news coverage!!!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Yamaha, Daytona International Speedway, Wikipedia and Daytona Bike Week as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Daytona 200 Returns! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

Yamaha Celebrates its “Spirit of Challenge” with Return to the Iconic Daytona International Speedway

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., makes its official return to the high banks of the iconic Daytona International Speedway, with MotoAmerica partnering with the venue to host the 80th running of the renowned Daytona 200 on March 10-12. Leading the campaign for the top honors is the Attack Performance Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team with defending MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Jake Gagne and Cameron Petersen aboard Attack Performance Yamaha R6 machines sporting special 60th Anniversary red-and-white livery.

Then, in 1972, a young Californian, Don Emde, son of 1948 Daytona 200 winner Floyd Emde, took his Yamaha TR3 road racer to a stunning victory on the high banks, marking the first Daytona 200 victory for Yamaha and beginning a 13-year streak for the brand. In addition to that debut victory 50 years ago, Yamaha riders swept the podium. The brand has gone on to record the most wins of any manufacturer at the historic event, amassing a total of 27 victories over the past five decades.

“March 12, 1972, holds a true lifetime memory for my entire family and myself, as working together, we took that little TR3 Yamaha giant-killer to victory,” said Don Emde. “I took the checkered flag about five or six bike lengths ahead of the second-place rider, and the feeling of that victory 50 years ago remains fresh to this very day! I still must credit my dad, who instilled in me that my biggest goal in racing was always very possible, and that day proved him right.”

Yamaha looks to carry on that winning tradition as it returns to racing at Daytona International Speedway in 2022.

“Yamaha is very proud to have the most wins by a manufacturer in the renowned Daytona 200,” said Tom Halverson, Yamaha Racing Assistant Department Manager for YMUS. “Many of these wins were legendary, and none came easy. We are very excited that Attack Performance decided to take on this challenge in which every team member is actively involved. We are looking forward to getting back to the Beach!”

MotoAmerica makes its debut at the iconic venue in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the first time since it took stewardship of the U.S. AMA National Road Racing Championship in 2015. So, although it will be the first Daytona 200 for the team that fields Yamaha’s factory-supported effort in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, Attack Performance owner and Team Manager Richard Stanboli has enjoyed success in his previous endeavors.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the new Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team to reach for this goal of winning the re-energized Daytona 200,” said Stanboli. “The Daytona 200 is unlike any other race where team strategy, coordination, and above all, a passion to win makes the difference. I’m confident that our team and our Yamaha R6 is up to the task!” Jake Gagne is also looking forward to returning to Daytona International Speedway for another shot at the Daytona 200 victory after an eight-year absence.

“I’m excited to get back to the high banks for the Daytona 200!” said Gagne. “Yamaha has always had great performances at Daytona, so I look forward to getting back on an R6 and going racing. I’m sure the field will be deep, and it’s always interesting throwing some pit stops in there.”

The team’s newest addition, Cameron Petersen, will make his debut at the legendary racing venue and looks for a top result.

“It’s my first time racing the Daytona 200,” said Petersen. “It’s a race that I’ve wanted to compete in since I first heard about it as a kid, and to finally have the opportunity to line up with the guys is awesome. I can’t wait to get up on the banking for the first time and feel the sensation. I know Yamaha has a rich history at this event, and I would love to be able to give them another win, and I know that is possible with a team backing me like Attack Yamaha!”

Daytona 200 Winners

Year Rider Country Manufacturer and Model Team Class Course 1937 Ed Kretz United States Indian — 3.2-mile (5.1 km) Daytona Beach Course 1938 Ben Campanale United States Harley-Davidson — 3.2-mile (5.1 km) Daytona Beach Course 1939 Ben Campanale United States Harley-Davidson — 3.2-mile (5.1 km) Daytona Beach Course 1940 Babe Tancrede United States Harley-Davidson — 3.2-mile (5.1 km) Daytona Beach Course 1941 Billy Mathews Canada Norton — 3.2-mile (5.1 km) Daytona Beach Course 1942–1946: Not held (World War II)[2] 1947 John Spiegelhoff United States Indian — 3.2-mile (5.1 km) Daytona Beach Course 1948 Floyd Emde United States Indian — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1949 Dick Klamfoth United States Norton — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1950 Billy Mathews Canada Norton — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1951 Dick Klamfoth United States Norton — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1952 Dick Klamfoth United States Norton — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1953 Paul Goldsmith United States Harley-Davidson — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1954 Bobby Hill United States BSA — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1955 Brad Andres United States Harley-Davidson — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1956 John Gibson United States Harley-Davidson — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1957 Joe Leonard United States Harley-Davidson — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1958 Joe Leonard United States Harley-Davidson — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1959 Brad Andres United States Harley-Davidson — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1960 Brad Andres United States Harley-Davidson — 4.1-mile (6.6 km) Daytona Beach Course 1961 Roger Reiman United States Harley-Davidson — 2-mile (3.2 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1962 Don Burnett United States Triumph — 2-mile (3.2 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1963 Ralph White United States Harley-Davidson — 2-mile (3.2 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1964 Roger Reiman United States Harley-Davidson — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1965 Roger Reiman United States Harley-Davidson — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1966 Buddy Elmore United States Triumph Triumph Factory Team — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1967 Gary Nixon United States Triumph Triumph Factory Team — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1968 Cal Rayborn United States Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson Factory Team — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1969 Cal Rayborn United States Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson Factory Team — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1970 Dick Mann United States Honda Honda Factory Team — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1971 Dick Mann United States BSA BSA — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1972 Don Emde United States Yamaha Mel Dinesen — 3.81-mile (6.13 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1973 Jarno Saarinen Finland Yamaha Yamaha Motor Company — 3.84-mile (6.18 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1974 Giacomo Agostini Italy Yamaha Yamaha — 3.84-mile (6.18 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1975 Gene Romero United States Yamaha Yamaha USA — 3.84-mile (6.18 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1976 Johnny Cecotto Venezuela Yamaha Yamaha — 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1977 Steve Baker United States Yamaha Yamaha of Canada Formula 1 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1978 Kenny Roberts United States Yamaha Yamaha USA Formula 1 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1979 Dale Singleton United States Yamaha Taylor White-Yamaha Formula 1 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1980 Patrick Pons France Yamaha Yamaha of France Formula 1 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1981 Dale Singleton United States Yamaha Taylor White-Yamaha Formula 1 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1982 Graeme Crosby New Zealand Yamaha Yamaha Formula 1 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1983 Kenny Roberts United States Yamaha Yamaha USA Formula 1 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1984 Kenny Roberts United States Yamaha Yamaha USA Formula 1 3.87-mile (6.23 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1985 Freddie Spencer United States Honda American Honda Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1986 Eddie Lawson United States Yamaha Yamaha Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1987 Wayne Rainey United States Honda American Honda Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1988 Kevin Schwantz United States Suzuki Yoshimura Racing Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1989 John Ashmead United States Honda Privateer Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1990 David Sadowski United States Yamaha Vance & Hines Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1991 Miguel Duhamel Canada Honda Commonwealth Racing Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1992 Scott Russell United States Kawasaki Team Muzzy Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1993 Eddie Lawson United States Yamaha Vance & Hines Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1994 Scott Russell United States Kawasaki Team Muzzy Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1995 Scott Russell United States Kawasaki Team Muzzy Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1996 Miguel Duhamel Canada Honda Commonwealth Racing Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1997 Scott Russell United States Yamaha Yamaha Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1998 Scott Russell United States Yamaha Yamaha Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 1999 Miguel Duhamel Canada Honda American Honda Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2000 Mat Mladin Australia Suzuki Yoshimura-American Suzuki Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2001 Mat Mladin Australia Suzuki Yoshimura-American Suzuki Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2002 Nicky Hayden United States Honda American Honda Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2003 Miguel Duhamel Canada Honda American Honda Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2004 Mat Mladin Australia Suzuki Yoshimura-American Suzuki Superbike 3.56-mile (5.73 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2005 Miguel Duhamel Canada Honda American Honda Formula Xtreme 2.95-mile (4.75 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2006 Jake Zemke United States Honda American Honda Formula Xtreme 2.95-mile (4.75 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2007 Steve Rapp United States Kawasaki Attack Performance Formula Xtreme 2.95-mile (4.75 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2008 Chaz Davies [lower-alpha 1] United Kingdom Kawasaki Attack Performance Formula Xtreme 2.90-mile (4.67 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2009 Ben Bostrom United States Yamaha Graves Yamaha Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2010 Josh Herrin United States Yamaha Graves Yamaha Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2011[lower-alpha 2] Jason DiSalvo United States Ducati Team Latus Motor Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2012 Joey Pascarella United States Yamaha Project 1 Atlanta Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2013 Cameron Beaubier United States Yamaha Graves Yamaha Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2014 Danny Eslick United States Triumph Riders Discount Racing Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2015 Danny Eslick United States Suzuki TOBC Racing Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2016 Michael Barnes United States Yamaha Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2017 Danny Eslick United States Yamaha TOBC Racing Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2018 Danny Eslick United States Yamaha TOBC Racing Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2019 Kyle Wyman United States Yamaha N2 Racing/BobbleHeadMoto/KWR Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2020: Not held (COVID-19 pandemic). 2021 Brandon Paasch United States Yamaha TSE Racing Daytona SportBike 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course 2022 Brandon Paasch United States Triumph TOBC Racing Triumph Supersport, 3.51-mile (5.65 km) Daytona Speedway/Infield Course

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

The history of Daytona International Speedway began in 1953 when Bill France Sr. realized the days of racing on the beach were numbered due to spreading land usage of a rapidly growing population and huge race crowds. France put his plans for the future of racing in Daytona Beach, Florida in motion on April 4, 1953 with a proposal to construct a permanent speedway facility. On August 16, 1954, France signed a contract with City of Daytona Beach and Volusia County officials to build what would become Daytona International Speedway, the “World Center of Racing.” In 1957, land clearing began for the Speedway. The famous 31-degree highbanks were included in the design of the track so higher speeds could be achieved and to make it easier for fans to see the cars race around the 2.5-mile tri-oval. The dirt for the banking was taken from the infield and resulted in a 29-acre space that is known as Lake Lloyd.

Racing moved from the beach-road course to Daytona International Speedway in 1959 and the first DAYTONA 500 took place on February 22 in front of a crowd of over 41,000. Car entries included both hard tops and convertibles (it was the only DAYTONA 500 that included convertibles).

In 1961, the DAYTONA 200 motorcycle race was moved from the beach to the Speedway.

On July 5, 2013, ground broke on the $400 million DAYTONA Rising frontstretch renovation project that would transform the historic speedway into a state-of-the-art motorsports facility. The Speedway now has approximately 101,500 permanent, wider and more comfortable seats, 40 escalators, 17 elevators, twice as many restrooms, three times as many concession stands and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch. In addition, the Speedway features over 60 luxury suites with trackside views and a completely revamped hospitality experience for corporate guests.

Event Overview

From the hard-packed sands of Daytona Beach to an iconic home at the “World Center of Racing”, the DAYTONA 200 has challenged the world’s best motorcycle racers for over seven decades. Don’t miss the 80th running of America’s Most Historic Motorcycle Race coming March 10-12!

NEW for 2022, MotoAmerica, home of AMA Superbike and North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is partnering with DAYTONA to host the DAYTONA 200. Join MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport riders Jake Gagne, Cam Petersen, Josh Herrin, Josh Hayes, Sam Lochoff, Richie Escalante, as well as riders from all over the world. In addition to the DAYTONA 200, the MotoAmerica weekend at DAYTONA will be the opening round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, Twins Cup, and Roland Sands Super Hooligans. This will mark the first time these three classes will race on the high banks of the superspeedway.

Daytona 200 History – From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The Daytona 200 is an annual motorcycle road racing competition held in early spring at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 200-mile (320 km) race was founded in 1937 when it was sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). The original course used the beach itself before moving to a paved closed circuit in 1961. The Daytona 200 reached its zenith of worldwide popularity in the 1970s when the race attracted the largest crowds of any AMA race along with some of the top rated international motorcycle racers.

History

Dirt track origins

The origins of the Daytona 200 began in 1932 when the Southeastern Motorcycle Dealers Association organized a 200-mile dirt track race held on the old Vanderbilt Cup course in Savannah, Georgia. Competitors raced on Class C motorcycles typically used in the AMA Grand National Championship. Following a second Savannah race held in 1933, the 1934 event was moved to the Camp Foster Work Camp located on the St. Johns River near Jacksonville, Florida. The competition quickly outgrew the narrow, Jacksonville course and after the 1935 race, the event returned to Savannah in 1936.

Beach racing

Daytona Beach had been used by land speed record competitors since 1902 however, by 1935 the rutted beach course began losing its appeal in favor of the Bonneville Salt Flats. In an effort to boost the local economy, race promoter Bill France Sr. arranged for the Savannah 200 to be moved to the 3.2-mile (5.1 km) Daytona Beach Road Course in 1937. There were no races held between 1942 and 1946 due to wartime restrictions during the Second World War. In 1948, a new beach course was used because of urban developments along the beach forced the race organizers to move the event further south, towards Ponce Inlet. The new course length was increased from the previous 3.2 miles to 4.1-mile (6.6 km). By the mid-1950s, it became increasingly complicated to run the race on the beach course due to the rapid urban growth of the Daytona Beach area.

Move to the Daytona International Speedway

France looked for alternatives and negotiated with the city of Daytona Beach to purchase a site near the Daytona airport. He arranged financing and in 1957, construction began on the Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile (4.0 km) paved, oval-shaped circuit with steep bankings that permitted higher speeds. The track opened in 1959 and France convinced AMA officials to move the beach race to the Speedway in 1961. Competitors adapted to the new, paved track surface by switching from dirt track motorcycles to road racing motorcycles similar to those used in Grand Prix motorcycle racing. Safety concerns kept motorcycle racers from using the daunting 31 degree banking at the Daytona International Speedway for the first three years so, a race course was created using most of the track infield along with the tri-oval section where the finish line is located in front of the spectator stands.

International prominence

Initially, the traditionalists who favored the old beach race stayed away from the new race at the Speedway and attendance in the early years suffered. However, France continued to promote the race and by the early 1970s, the Daytona 200 attracted the largest crowds of any AMA race and the event took on international prominence. The race became the centerpiece of what became known as Daytona Beach Bike Week, featuring motorcycle competitions besides road racing such as motocross and dirt track racing. Attending the annual event became known as a rite of spring for thousands of motorcyclists seeking to escape the colder northern climes. At the peak of the event’s popularity in the early 1970s, chartered airliners were used to bring race fans from Europe to Daytona Beach.

In 1969 Yvon Duhamel riding a Yamaha TD3 became the first rider to qualify for the event with a lap speed above 150 mph. Duhamel’s pole position on the tiny 350cc Yamaha motorcycle against the larger 750cc four-strokes marked the beginning of the two-stroke era in AMA road racing competitions. Don Emde became the first competitor to win the Daytona 200 on a two stroke motorcycle when he won the 1972 event riding a Yamaha TR3. His victory marked the beginning of thirteen consecutive Yamaha victories at the Daytona 200 including nine consecutive victories by the dominant Yamaha TZ750. Emde’s 1972 victory marked the first father and son winners of the Daytona 200 as his father, Floyd Emde won the 1948 Daytona 200 beach race on an Indian.

When the popularity of motocross surged in the United States in the late 1960s, France added a professional motocross race to the 1971 Daytona Beach Bike Week schedule. The 1972 race was held at Daytona International Speedway on an artificial track on the grass surface between the main grandstand and the pit lane. The event paved the way for artificial, stadium-based motocross events known as supercross to be held in major league sports stadiums across the United States and Canada.

In 1973, the reigning 250cc world champion, Jarno Saarinen, became the first European rider to win the Daytona 200. The 1974 victory by 15-time world champion Giacomo Agostini helped cement the Daytona 200’s reputation as one of the world’s most prestigious motorcycle races. In 1975, an unknown rookie rider named Johnny Cecotto accomplished one of the most impressive performances in the history of the event when, he rode from last place on the starting grid to finish the race in third place, passing half the field of competitors on the first lap alone. The success of the Daytona 200 spawned imitations in Europe such as the Imola 200 and the Paul Ricard 200.

Safety issues and diminished status

As motorcycle engine technology transitioned from the 60 horsepower four-stroke motorcycles of the 1960s, to the 100 horsepower two-stroke motorcycles of the 1970s, it became apparent that motorcycle tire technology was lagging behind engine performance on the track’s banking. In an effort to slow the fastest bikes down and save on tire wear, a chicane was added in 1973 at the end of the Daytona back straight. The dangers that motorcycle racers were exposed to was highlighted in 1975 when a documentary crew were filming as Barry Sheene crashed on the banked track at over 170 mph when his rear tire failed. As speeds continued to increase, organizers eventually moved away from high powered Grand Prix-style motorcycles to highly modified production motorcycles known as Superbikes in 1985, which led to a global trend of Superbike racing that by 1988 would lead to the development of an FIM-sanctioned Superbike World Championship in 1988. The loss of Grand Prix machinery meant that fewer international competitors were interested in entering the race and, began a slow decline in the event’s prestige.

By the late 1990s, even the production based Superbikes were overheating the tires on the banking. To keep Superbikes in the Daytona 200, the West Banking was eliminated to reduce the tire issues that had been plaguing the motorcycles. However, the owners of Daytona International Speedway were unsatisfied with the banking being omitted from the course so, a compromise was reached after the 2004 season reducing the size and power of the bikes by going to a Supersport-based class (known as “AMA Formula Xtreme”), and putting both bankings back into the race course. The Supersport class race kept the 200 miles (320 km) distance, but the Superbike race was converted to a standard 100 kilometers (62 mi) round of the national championship. In 2009, the Supersport class for this was renamed AMA Pro Daytona Sportbike Championship. The changes left spectators confused as to why the most powerful motorcycles were replaced by a lesser class in the premier Daytona race. The changes also meant that the top factory backed riders would be excluded from the race.

The race’s future was clouded with the circuit’s inability to negotiate with the Dorna-aligned Wayne Rainey KRAVE organization that organizes the MotoAmerica motorcycle racing series in the United States beginning in 2015 when MotoAmerica decided not to place Daytona on the 2015 schedule, considerably important since Daytona’s 200 mile format was going against the grain of typical 110-km (68 mile) races that are typical of most Superbike races in the world, as MotoAmerica’s future plans to adopt the Spanish CEV championship format of FIM Moto3 and Moto2 classes (the Spanish championship is also a Dorna-promoted championship, and most recent riders come from CEV to Moto3), went against the traditions of American motorcycle racing. On December 1, 2014, American Sportbike Racing Association, parent company of Championship Cup Series (CCS), which sanctions the Fall Cycle Scene autumn events at Daytona, agreed to sanction the Daytona 200 with Supersport motorcycles racing 57 laps on the full motorcycle layout.

Steve Rapp’s 2007 victory was the first win for Kawasaki since 1995 and the first win for a privateer rider since John Ashmead won in 1989.

The race was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since World War II because of the COVID-19 pandemic after the Rudy Gobert incident took place during the Wednesday of the race meeting, and officials moved the entire race meeting to Biketoberfest with the Fall Cycle Scene at the Speedway. When the city cancelled Biketoberfest, the feature was cancelled, but not the remainder of the fall race meeting.

Conducted despite the pandemic, the 2021 race saw a thrilling finish line victory by rising star, American Brandon Paasch. Coming out of the final pit stop six seconds behind race leader Sean Dylan Kelly, Paasch made a thrilling charge to catch the leader, with a daring pass at the line to win by .03 second.

For the 2022 edition, MotoAmerica replaced ASRA as the sanctioning body, with the race becoming a non-points race under updated Supersport rules.

The race has been one of the toughest in American motorcycling because of its endurance-like qualities of pit stops for tires and fuel, and safety car periods, and nine FIM world champions, including seven 500cc/MotoGP World Champions—six Americans and one Italian—have won the race. Of recent American world champions, only Kenny Roberts Jr. did not win the Daytona 200. Finnish and Venezuelan FIM world champions in smaller classes have also won the 200.

Scott Russell and Miguel Duhamel are tied for most Daytona 200 wins at five each. Russell, known by the nickname “Mr. Daytona” because of his achievements at the famed track, won all his Daytona races in the Superbike class (750-1000cc). Duhamel’s fifth victory came in the Supersport-based classes beginning in 2005.