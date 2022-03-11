Looking for inspiration away from WWIII news? Then ride to the sandy shores of Florida with over 500,000 bikers! Daytona Bike Week 2022 competes with Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for popularity! TMW’s Guide to Daytona Bike Week 2022. Enjoy events throughout the week, including live music, street festivals, food and craft vendors, bike displays, concerts, a bike parade and more. Sounds perfectly wonderful.

This the BIG event weekend, don’t miss it!

Friday Inspiration: Daytona Bike Week 2022.

Daytona Bike Week 2022

OFFICIAL BIKE WEEK CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Bike Week Events

Dates

2022 Annual Opening Day at Jam On Productions National Swap Meet and Bike Show

March 04, 2022 to March 04, 2022

BOBBY FRISS LIVE IN CONCERT

March 04, 2022 to March 04, 2022

Bike Week Kick Off Bike Show

March 05, 2022 to March 05, 2022

IRON HORSE PRESENTS BOBBY FRISS IN CONCERT

March 05, 2022 to March 05, 2022

Ride Forever Wedding Ceremony’s

March 05, 2022 to March 05, 2022

Full Throttle and Hog Pen 12 Class Bike Show

March 06, 2022 to March 06, 2022

Leather and Lace MC Annual Bike Blessing

March 06, 2022 to March 06, 2022

MILLER LITE PRESENTS BOBBY FRISS IN CONCERT

March 06, 2022 to March 06, 2022

Budweiser Clydesdales on Parade at Destination Daytona

March 07, 2022 to March 07, 2022

Dirty Bingo

March 09, 2022 to March 09, 2022

HEADLINING THE IRON HORSE BOBBY FRISS

March 09, 2022 to March 09, 2022

Down and Dirty Bike and Audio Show

March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2022

Free Bike Week Concert – STXY / BOSTON Tribute Band

March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2022

Leather and Lace MC Annual Motorcycle Rodeo

March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2022

Revved up all ladies ride in bike show

March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2022

Ruff Ride Poker Run

March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2022

Ruff Ride Poker Run 2022

March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2022

THE BROKEN SPOKE PRESENTS BOBBY FRISS IN CONCERT

March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2022

THE LEGEND BOBBY FRISS AT THE BROKEN SPOKE

March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2022

Fastlane Promotions presents 2022 Burning Bike

March 11, 2022 to March 11, 2022

FREE! Jackyl in Concert at Destination Daytona

March 12, 2022 to March 12, 2022

IRON HORSE BASH WITH BOBBY FRISS

March 12, 2022 to March 12, 2022

Drag Queen Show

March 13, 2022 to March 13, 2022

Reto Affair – Vintage Motorcycle & Bicycle Show

March 04, 2022 to March 05, 2022

Mission Volusia Half-Mile

March 10, 2022 to March 11, 2022

Bikes Beer and Bacon

March 12, 2022 to March 13, 2022

Vintage Motorcycle Alliance Swap Meet and Bike Show

March 04, 2022 to March 06, 2022

Mission King of the Baggers

March 10, 2022 to March 12, 2022

33rd Annual Boardwalk/Full Throttle Bike Show

March 05, 2022 to March 13, 2022

2022 Annual Jam On Productions National Swap Meet and Bike Show THE BIG ONE

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

2022 Fastlane Motorcycle Swap Meet and Bike Show

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

2022 Official Bike Week Welcome Center

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

AMSOIL Treasure Hunt – 81st Bike Week

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

BIKE WEEK – Bruce Rossmeyer’s Destination Daytona

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

Bike Week 2022 Riverfront Beer and Peanuts inside Tomoka State Park

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

LIVE MUSIC – Saints and Sinners Pub

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

Ormond Scenic Loop Shoot

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

Salute our Heroes Signing wall

March 04, 2022 to March 13, 2022

FUN UNDER THE SUN

Join us at the 81st Daytona Bike Week this March to get your fill of festivals, live entertainment, races, bike shows, demo rides, and more. Plan your trip today.

BELL BRAWL COMPETITION

Saturday, March 5 – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Awards to follow

Founded in 2017, the Bell Brawl is a first of its kind, V-Twin specific, motorcycle stunt contest catering to the massive movement of Harley-Davidson stunt riding. Brought to you by Bell Helmets and Ride & Destroy.

UNKNOWN INDUSTRIES STUNT SHOW

Sunday, March 6; Tuesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 10

Times: 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm

Based in Northern California, UNKNOWN Industries is a team of Harley riders that perform riding shows while filming vids and having fun! Check out the Unknown Industries Stunt Show every other day at the Harley-Davidson space during Daytona Bike Week.

CHOPPER VINTAGE BIKE SHOW

Monday, March 7 – 12:00 pm

Choppers Magazine, the original custom motorcycle magazine, is back. In the next issue, we are featuring Daytona Bike Week circa 1973 and what better place to launch the issue than at the Daytona International Speedway. We have teamed up with Harley-Davidson to bring you the best Custom Choppers and Classic FXR’s the Sunshine State has to offer. Cash prize for Best Chopper and Best FXR.

V-TWIN VISIONARY PERFORMANCE BIKE SHOW

Wednesday, March 9 – 12:00 pm

The first stop of the one and only V-Twin Visionary Performance Motorcycle Show series presented by Harley-Davidson is going down at Daytona International Speedway. The largest performance bike show of its kind, this show packs in hundreds of bikes and thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts all united in their need for speed. We are proud to show off the next generation of performance-based American V-Twin motorcycles, riders, and builders. To do it in Daytona, at the speedway, where so many motorcycle race records have been set, it really takes this event to the next level.

LED SLED CUSTOMS SPORTSTER ONLY BIKE SHOW

Friday, March 11 – 12:00 pm

Led Sled is proud to announce we will be hosting a Sportster Show presented by Harley-Davidson at the one and only Daytona Speedway!

Join us Friday, March 11th at the Harley-Davidson footprint to show off YOUR Sportsters to the rest of Daytona. Trophy prizes, CASH prizes, giveaways, bragging rights and a killer party (of course) will all be a part of the experience. Go to our Instagram @ledsledcustoms for more details!

POLICE SKILLS DEMONSTRATIONS

The Harley-Davidson Police Team demonstrates different skills and tricks on H-D Police Motorcycles.

March 5 – 11:15 am, 4:30 pm

March 6 – 10:30 am, 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm

March 7 – 10:30 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm

March 8 – 10:30 am, 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm

March 9 – 10:30 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm

March 10 – 10:30 am, 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm

March 11 – 10:30 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm

March 12 – 10:30 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm

DIVISION BMX STUNT SHOW

Division BMX Stunt Team is formed from an elite group of professional BMX riders who have come together to both promote the sport of BMX riding as well as show the world what life is truly about, riding with friends and channeling energy toward something positive. With over 15 years of BMX performances under their belts, the Division Stunt Team knows how to entertain and keep an audience on the edge of their seats.

March 6 – 11:30 am, 2:45 pm

March 7 – 11:30 am, 2:30 pm

March 8 – 11:30 am, 2:45 pm

March 9 – 11:30 am, 2:30 pm

March 10 – 11:30 am, 2:45 pm

March 11 – 11:30 am, 2:30 pm

March 12 – 11:30 am, 2:30 pm

March 4 – 13 2022 at Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce

Daytona Beach hosts Bike Week 2022, where bike enthusiasts from all over the country come to eat, drink and ride.

Bike Week 2022 in Daytona Beach will welcome over 500,000 visitors to the sandy shores of Florida. Daytona Beach is located about an hour south of St. Augustine. This event will last from March 4 to 13, 2022.

Visitors coming to Bike Week will enjoy events throughout the week, including live music, street festivals, food and craft vendors, bike displays, concerts, a bike parade, and more. Bikers from all over the country will converge on Daytona Beach to show off their bikes and celebrate Bike Week 2022. This exciting event contends with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota as the most popular motorcycle rally in the U.S.

Places to Stay

The events of Bike Week draw hundreds of thousands of visitors down A1A. Many choose to stay in nearby St. Augustine because of the charm and character of the town. It’s one of the closest locations to Daytona Beach that is geared for travelers. With quaint bed & breakfasts, bayfront hotels, and seaside resorts—St. Augustine has lots to offer visiting bikers.

Downtown Parking

In preparation for Bike Week, the city sets aside areas of street-side parking to accommodate all the bikes that come through. From Wednesday, March 2 through Sunday, March 13, there will be designated parking spaces along Cathedral Street between Charlotte and St. George Streets. Normal fees will apply.

Biker Bars

Biker bars, restaurants, and dives will welcome visitors with “Bike-Friendly” and “Bikers Welcome” on their signs. St. Augustine has a plethora of places to eat from lounges, American-style diners, fine dining, local seafood, Mexican, Caribbean, and more.

Bike Week 2022 in Daytona

Bike Week 2022 visitors celebrate The World’s Largest Motorcycle Event in Daytona Beach, Florida. Thousands of bike enthusiasts ride into the city to enjoy the street-wide parties, live music, bike gear vendors, and more. The event is located at Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce at 126 East Orange Ave. Daytona Beach, FL. Call (386) 255-0981 for more information.

Plan for Daytona Bike Week 2022 event

WHAT TO BRING

Pack items that have more than one use. A multi-tool is handier than a basic pocket knife.

Pack all your cold weather and raingear no matter what time of year it is.

Lightweight synthetic clothing – such as T-shirts and underwear – can be washed in a hotel sink and dried overnight (cotton fabrics take too long to dry in this manner).

On long trips, consider bringing your rattiest underwear (or other clothing), then just throw it away when you’re done with it!

Plastic bags make great boot liners if you forgot your gaiters. If you forgot your rain gloves, rubber dishwashing gloves make great, inexpensive substitutes.

A small towel can be wrapped around your neck during a rainstorm to keep water from running down your back – and doubles as a shop rag.

HOW TO PACK

Don’t fold your clothes – roll them. They take up less space that way.

Zipper-lock plastic bags of various sizes can be extremely useful for organizing items in saddlebags and duffle bags. They can make it easier to find and retrieve particular items without unpacking your entire motorcycle. Use the one-gallon size to pack one day’s worth of clothes – jeans, undergarments, and shirt. This makes it easier to unpack just what you need.

When traveling with other riders, conserve space by comparing packing lists and eliminating duplicate items.

When traveling (two-up) with a partner, ask yourself questions such as: “Can we share a tube of toothpaste?” or “Can I get by using her shampoo for a week?”

Few things are as easy to pack as money or credit cards. If you’re struggling with whether or not to bring a particular item, consider simply buying it on the road if you need it.

GETTING YOUR BIKE READY

If you watch the ounces, the pounds will take care of themselves. When possible, lighter is better.

Check the cargo weight limits of your bike – as well as the bags and racks – and adjust tire pressure and suspension accordingly.

When loading your bike, keep as much weight as possible close to the bike’s center of gravity. That means low and toward the tank, distributed evenly from side to side.

BEFORE YOU LEAVE

Before you begin your trip, make sure to review all local motorcycle laws for the states you’ll be traveling in.

A day or two before you leave, do a dry run. Pack the bike and go for a short ride, then adjust the load as needed.

If you’re camping, set up your tent once or twice before you leave (and don’t forget to waterproof it). Practice setting it up in the dark.

With your bike loaded for your road trip, check your headlamp to make sure it’s properly aimed.

Demo Rides

Get ready to ride with BMW Motorrad.

Want to get one step closer to riding the BMW Motorcycle of your dreams at Daytona Bike Week? Preregister now so that when you arrive, all that’s left is selecting a time to ride one of our available bikes! Just fill out the form now and check in with a member of our demo team when you arrive. They’ll walk you through the final steps, ensure you have a valid motorcycle endorsement and proper riding gear, and be able to answer any questions about finding the right bike for you.

Demo rides are first-come, first-served and can only be booked the day of the ride, so we recommend you come early for the best chance to ride the bike you’ve got your eye on.

Event: Daytona Bike Week 2022

DATE: March 3 – 12, 2022

LOCATION: Daytona International Speedway

ADDRESS: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

TAKE A DEMO RIDE

Stop by the Harley-Davidson booth at Daytona International Speedway to try out any of our 2022 line-up, including the Pan America™ and the Sportster® S. We’ll have standard and upgraded bikes for demo.

Can’t make it to Daytona Bike Week 2022? Then put Daytona Bike Week 2023 in your calendars now!

SAVE THE DATE: Daytona Bike Week 2023

March 3rd – March 12th, 2023.

Daytona Beach, Florida!