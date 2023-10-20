Inspiration Friday: Facial recognition & AI Motorcycles

Just unbelievable that I would be writing this topic that in late 2023 we have Facial recognition & AI Motorcycles coming our way! No more ignition key with BMW‘s new iFace infrared technology. Just let iFace’s AI iris-cornea or 3D facial scan you, check the International central database and cross-check with Federal Police authorities and your bike will start. Sounds wonderful doesn’t it? I mean, I just can’t wait to not carry that’s bulky and heavy single key anymore for this trade-off…where do I sign up and does my Orb Verified global proof of personhood data from WorldID work? (see below for video if you don’t know what this is).

Today I am also bringing you more great inspirational news from Yamaha about their MOTOROiD2 concept in regards to AI. “A vehicle for personal mobility that can recognize its owner, get up off its kickstand, and move alongside its rider, but also has a distinctly lifelike feel when somebody is riding on its back and has a presence more like a lifetime companion. The Active Mass Center Control System (AMCES) for attitude sensing and self-balancing as well as the image recognition AI system for recognizing and reacting to the owner’s face and gestures have both been further refined. Additionally, MOTOROiD2 features a new Leaf structure unlike any motorcycle before, giving the model a chassis specialized for lifelike and complementary reactions to the rider.” Amazing.

Back to BMW one last time for what IS now “a thing”: “The BMW Group is unveiling a new data- and AI-driven offering in customer service. Proactive Care includes new tools and offerings that allow the vehicle to identify existing and predictable service requirements itself, so that in many cases it can anticipate the customer’s needs and proactively offer solutions. The first applications for existing and upcoming vehicle generations are live.”

A few years ago I wouldn’t have believe any of this other than something out of Black Mirror and yet, here we are. What are your thoughts?

And what does AI think? "Join us in celebrating the future of motorcycling, enabled by BMW's trail-blazing features like the iFace recognition system and Proactive Care service. These advancements not only enhance rider comfort and convenience but also significantly bolster safety. Let's stand together in supporting these transformative innovations that make the art of motorcycling an even more enjoyable and secure experience for riders worldwide."

BMW Motorrad presents BMW iFace.

The world’s first face and eye recognition system provides highest-level comfort and theft protection for future BMW motorcycles.

BMW Motorrad Boxer models are among the most popular and sought-after motorcycles in the world – unfortunately also among thieves. BMW Motorrad is now the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to meet this challenge with BMW iFace – a face recognition system that makes the previous ignition key superfluous and perfectly complements the existing Keyless Go technology.

BMW iFace was developed in cooperation with Professor Dr. Dr. Gerhard Lesjöh, head of the world’s leading institute for ophthalmology at the University of Munich. The system offers facial recognition of the rider’s face on the one hand and also an iris-cornea comparison of the eyes for definite identification on the other.

Face recognition using 3D scan and infrared scanning technology.

Face recognition uses the latest 3D technology integrated into the ultra-modern BMW Motorrad TFT display, which is not visible from the outside. This is carried out by means of stripe projection, a technology that has been used for many years for example in reverse engineering. With the helmet removed, the face is scanned three-dimensionally and biometrically.

This three-dimensional image is compared with a data record stored in the system. If the calibration is positive, the ignition, steering lock and other locking functions are released and the rider can start the motorcycle. Since the 3D scan works with infrared scanning, this type of face recognition also works in the dark.

Iris cornea matching for maximum authentication.

BMW iFace operates as a dual system to achieve highest-level comfort and safety. For example, the rider can be authenticated either using face recognition (without helmet) or by iris-cornea scanning of the eyes. This type of authentication enables the system to identify the rider even with the helmet on, as only the iris and cornea are scanned and compared with the data stored in the system.

Here too, infrared technology ensures functional reliability even in absolute darkness. In addition, a special polarization filter enables the scanning process even through heavily tinted and even mirrored visors, different types of glasses and contact lenses. The rider enters the type of visor and visual aid he is currently using in the display prior to the scanning process using the corresponding menu functions.

Worldwide networking of BMW eCall and iFace enables identification of thieves.

In case of an attempted theft, BMW iFace communicates with the eCall electronic emergency service. Not only does the BMW Motorrad Call Centre receive a corresponding message about the attempted theft via a special code, but the scan data (face or eye scan) and the current geographical position data are transmitted in parallel to the international central database of the Federal Police authorities.

If corresponding data material is found there, the search for the person concerned can be initiated immediately. If no suitable data is available, the transmitted scan data will be stored in this database for possible use at a later date.

Field trial with criminological support.

BMW iFace has been developed and tested in field trials over a period of more than three years. Dr. Burkhard Hund, Head of Theft Protection at BMW Motorrad: “Our special thanks go not only to the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation, but especially to Giovanni Häberle. Today a respected owner of a consulting firm for theft and burglary protection in the Stuttgart-Stammheim area, the Swabian was an invaluable help to us in developing this system thanks to his decades of expertise as a professional vehicle thief.”

BMW iFace will be presented at one of the autumn motorshows in 2023 and will initially be used on the BMW Motorrad Boxer models.

2024 Yamaha MOTOROiD2: YOUR LIFETIME AI BIKE COMPANION.

Introducing the new 2024 Yamaha MOTOROiD2…

How do you coexist with a machine like a living creature?

What will human–machine interfaces actually be like in the future? This experimental model melds mobility with intelligent technologies in order to study that question. Yamaha Motor hypothesized that achieving a closer relationship between rider and machine in which they resonate harmoniously with each other like partners would lead to new forms of Jin-Ki Kanno,* and since unveiling the MOTOROiD in 2017, the Company has since continued its R&D into technologies, designs, and more based on that concept.

As a further evolution of the original MOTOROiD, MOTOROiD2 is also a vehicle for personal mobility that can recognize its owner, get up off its kickstand, and move alongside its rider, but also has a distinctly lifelike feel when somebody is riding on its back and has a presence more like a lifetime companion. The Active Mass Center Control System (AMCES) for attitude sensing and self-balancing as well as the image recognition AI system for recognizing and reacting to the owner’s face and gestures have both been further refined. Additionally, MOTOROiD2 features a new Leaf structure unlike any motorcycle before, giving the model a chassis specialized for lifelike and complementary reactions to the rider.

*Yamaha Motor’s development ideal that seeks to deliver users the seductive exhilaration felt when they truly become one with their machine.

Proactive Care – the digital concierge for BMW Customer Service.

26.09.2023 PRESS RELEASE

+++ New service promise offers more convenience for customers +++ “digital-first” approach to customer contact +++

Munich. The BMW Group is unveiling a new data- and AI-driven offering in customer service. Proactive Care includes new tools and offerings that allow the vehicle to identify existing and predictable service requirements itself, so that in many cases it can anticipate the customer’s needs and proactively offer solutions. The first applications for existing and upcoming vehicle generations are live. These will be continuously enhanced with further innovative functionalities in the coming years.

More comfort for BMW customers.

BMW vehicles have already been sending service-related data directly from the vehicle to the BMW dealer following confirmation by the customer for several years, and in this way enabling targeted interaction between customers and BMW dealers. Up to now, it was still the customer who had to approach their BMW partner themselves – now BMW is proactively approaching the customer. The dealer service requirements contained in the portfolio are constantly being extended and, where it makes sense, augmented with the benefits provided by the broad field of artificial intelligence. The result in the next stage of evolution in the area of connected vehicles and customer service.

What benefits does Proactive Care offer when servicing is required?

Digital tyre diagnosis, fault messages in the vehicle, service requirements – custom proposals for solutions are made possible by data analyses and the recording of customer preferences. The digital-first approach applies here: depending on what is needed, the customer is notified via a message in the My BMW app, via an in-car notification, via e-mail, by their preferred dealer or by a telephone call from Roadside Assistance. Proactive Care improves the customer’s service experience in the long term – from self-help tips (e.g. how to solve a problem via a Remote Software Upgrade), to flexible support in order to guarantee mobility, or by suggesting the right dealer in the global dealer network if a visit to the workshop cannot be avoided. Online appointment scheduling and a personalised service video including online payment handling are just some of the possible options.

Quantum leap in the service promise and availability.

Proactive Care is available worldwide for all BMW models with BMW Operating System 7 or later (as of version 07/2019). All customers need is an active BMW ConnectedDrive contract, and to register their vehicle in the My BMW app or in the My BMW portal with their BMW ID and store their contact details.* In order for data collection to be possible, the customer must accept the Privacy Policy in the vehicle, enable push notifications in the My BMW app and consent to be contacted by BMW AG or their BMW Service Partner. The scope of the work carried out, the costs for this work and when the vehicle should be ready for collection are available to the customer in a transparent manner at all times.

Data protection and transparency are paramount for BMW.

The BMW Group attaches great importance to the confidentiality and integrity of personal data. Data protection and data security have the highest priority for the BMW Group. BMW has committed itself to the collection of data for specific purposes. This means that data is collected intelligently only for dedicated services. The BMW Group adheres to the current legal situation as per the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union and complementary national laws, such as the German Federal Data Protection Act. This also applies to the use of systems installed in the vehicle.

With Proactive Care, BMW is offering a completely new service experience for its customers, and placing customer satisfaction even more firmly at the centre of what it does.

*The service scope of “Proactive Care” may vary depending on the delivery country.