There’s no place like the Harley-Davidson Museum for the holidays! Breakfast with Santa, Dec 31st Free Day, Holiday Blood-Drive, New Year’s Eve Party and that special H-D Christmas magic! Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Holiday Harley-Davidson Museum Fun, week #271 as we head into the 2023 Christmas Holiday Season!

Breakfast with Santa sounds great for the kids, come join them on December 10th or 17th for a special MOTOR breakfast with Santa! In this annual tradition, parents and children get the opportunity of a lifetime as they saddle up next to Santa on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Our full brunch menu will be available. Space for the event is limited and reservations are required. Call (414) 287-2778 to make a reservation. BONUS! Brunch guests will receive a ticket voucher for free Museum General Admission for children (ages 0-17) following your meal with Santa. Plan ahead and make a day of it! (One adult ticket purchase required.)

To turn the heat up this holiday season at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, they are serving up special holiday fare like the Blitzen Burger, Rum Rum Rudolph and Ho-Ho-Ho Hot Wings plus New Year’s Eve at MOTOR. $75 ticket includes free leis, Champagne toast, appetizer buffet, rail cocktails, house wines, draft beers, and soda!

…and FREE Day, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. As Harley-Davidson closes out a thrilling 2023 and marks 120 amazing years of calling Milwaukee home, the Harley-Davidson Museum is inviting our friends and neighbors to join us on campus for one last hurrah before the calendar changes to 2024.

You will have noticed we have changed https://www.totalmotorcycle.com/ to our special Christmas theme with traditional yearly animated Christmas TMW logo and colors! I always look forward to December’s at TMW as I get to wish all our visitors, supporters, members and followers are very special Thank You for helping TMW support riders worldwide!! Remember, we are family owned and operated so welcome to the family table, we have a seat just for you ready.

As you are most likely Harley-Davidson Christmas inspired right now, why not check out our award winning Harley-Davidson 2023 and once H-D releases their 2024 models, our 2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Model Guides! It’s a great way to spend the Holidays, right here at Total Motorcycle!!!

Don’t forget to support us to support riders worldwide. We could always use more gas in the tank! Total Motorcycle would like to thank Harley-Davidson and our over 400 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Holiday Harley-Davidson Museum Fun! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride. Please help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $2/mo Patreon channels or by donation. This may be the last Inspiration Friday without your support. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today. Thank you.

The Harley-Davidson Museum is a hub of holiday fun this month

Breakfast with Santa, a NYE party at MOTOR and special offers – including free admission for Milwaukee County residents – make this a December to remember.

There’s no place like the Harley-Davidson Museum for the holidays. The campus is lit and is ready for the arrival of St. Nick for Breakfast with Santa (Dec. 10 & 17). The shelves at the Harley-Davidson Shop and the H-D Factory Outlet are packed with goodies for those who made the “nice list” (and maybe even those who’ve been a little bit naughty). MOTOR Bar & Restaurant has a sleigh full of fun holiday specials – including a Hawaiian-themed New Year’s Eve bash – to keep you in a jolly mood (did someone mention the Rum Rum Rudolph cocktail?). And there’s even a new custom bike on display that’s recently been unwrapped.

But in the spirit that it’s often better to give than receive, the H-D Museum is looking to provide a holiday gift for our amazing neighbors, friends and family who have supported H-D for more than a century and made this summer’s inaugural Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival a roaring success. Join us on New Year’s Eve (12/31/2023) when all Milwaukee County residents will receive free admission to the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum.* The orange-carpet treatment extends over to the Harley-Davidson Shop where your purchase of $25 or more includes a free hat (while supplies last) and on to MOTOR Bar & Restaurant where county residents can score free Clock Shadow Creamery Cheese Curds with the purchase of a beverage, too (one per table). Does it get any more Milwaukee than that?!

If you’re looking to pay it forward this season, consider donating one of life’s most precious gifts on Dec. 12 when the H-D Museum partners with Versiti for a holiday blood drive. All attempting donors will receive a ticket for free admission to the H-D Museum along with a coupon for 10% off in the H-D Shop, a free ice cream sundae at MOTOR as well as a Versiti 2024 calendar (while supplies last).

And with just one show in the books, there are still 11 more chances to hear directly from the head coach of the No. 3 basketball team in the nation as Marquette Thursdays at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant keeps on rolling towards March Madness.

Finally, don’t forget: We want you to be a part of the H-D Museum’s 15th Anniversary celebration. It’s your last chance to score a four-pack of general-admission tickets online for use on the 15th of this month (12/15/2023) for only $15! These four-packs are on-sale now and advance online purchases are required to visit on the 15th of December. Same-day purchases are allowed. Visit H-DMuseum.com for details. It’s the perfect time to check out the recently opened special exhibit, “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together” and see custom builds and art fresh from the show floor.

Please take note of holiday and seasonal hours:

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Please also note that aside from MOTOR Bar & Restaurant (which will remain open seven days a week) and private events hosted by 1903 Events, the H-D Museum™ campus will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in January and February of 2024.

PROGRAMMING / EVENTS

Milwaukee County Resident FREE Day, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The epic adventure continues! As Harley-Davidson closes out a thrilling 2023 and marks 120 amazing years of calling Milwaukee home, the Harley-Davidson Museum is inviting our friends and neighbors to join us on campus for one last hurrah before the calendar changes to 2024. Join us on New Year’s Eve (12/31/2023) when all Milwaukee County residents will receive free admission to the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum*. Explore the bonds between Milwaukee and the Motor Company that grew out of a 10X15-foot shed on the Near West Side in 1903.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The orange-carpet treatment extends over to the Harley-Davidson Shop where your purchase of $25 or more includes a free hat (while supplies last) and on to MOTOR Bar & Restaurant where county residents can score free Clock Shadow Creamery Cheese Curds with the purchase of a beverage, too (one per table). Does it get any more Milwaukee than that?!

It’s our way of saying “Thank you!” to our amazing neighbors, friends and family who have supported H-D for more than a century and made this summer’s inaugural Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival a roaring success.

*Receive one (1) Harley-Davidson Museum General Admission adult ticket by showing your valid ID and proof of Milwaukee County residence. Valid on Sunday, December 31 for in-person use at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Not valid for online purchases. Non-transferable. Cannot be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. Offer not valid on previously purchased Harley-Davidson Museum tickets. It cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion. Offer is subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 10 & 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join us for our annual Breakfast with Santa tradition! Bring the kids down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for a special MOTOR breakfast with Santa! In this annual tradition, parents and children get the opportunity of a lifetime as they saddle up next to Santa on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Our full brunch menu will be available. Space for the event is limited and reservations are required. Call (414) 287-2778 to make a reservation. BONUS! Brunch guests will receive a ticket voucher for free Museum General Admission for children (ages 0-17) following your meal with Santa. Plan ahead and make a day of it! (One adult ticket purchase required.)

Harley-Davidson Museum Blood Drive, Dec. 12, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

During this season of giving, donate one of the greatest gifts of all. Donated blood can be stored for 42 days. And just one blood donation can save up to three lives. The blood you give today will help local families have a happier holiday season! As a thank you, all attempting donors will receive a ticket for free admission to the Harley-Davidson Museum, 10% off in the H-D Shop, a coupon for a free ice cream sundae at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant plus a Versiti 2024 calendar (while supplies last).

“The Marquette Basketball Hour” with Shaka Smart, select Thursdays, 6 – 7 p.m., Nov. 30 – March 7

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum is the place to be for all Marquette fans this season. Join us on select Thursdays at 6 p.m. when men’s basketballs Head Coach Shaka Smart, Jen Lada and players will break down all the Marquette action. Don’t miss Marquette Thursdays at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus to support the defending Big East Champions.

New Year’s Eve at MOTOR

To turn the heat up this holiday season, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant has transformed into a Hawaiian style pop-up. Break out your grass skirt and Hawaiian party shirt to ring in 2024 island-style. DJ Grace Jenn will be spinning all your favorites to dance the night away. Your $75 ticket includes free leis, Champagne toast, appetizer buffet, rail cocktails, house wines, draft beers, and soda. Additional beverage options available for purchase. Ticket required to enter. Any attire welcome, summer/Hawaiian encouraged.

Annual Pass

Looking for interesting things to do and ways to fully enjoy our programs and exhibits? The Harley-Davidson Museum’s Annual Pass offers individual, family and VIP levels to fit your lifestyle. Just some of the perks of the new Annual Pass include: virtual access to the H-D Museum with various Harley history topics covered in our Virtual Gallery Talk series, admission discounts, free admission for children under age 18, merchandise discounts at The Shop, dining discounts at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant and more. Visit H-D Museum.com for details and other terms and conditions.

New Annual Pass Level for Community Partners

Coming in 2024: Public Libraries, community centers and youth organizations will be able to purchase a Harley-Davidson Museum Annual Pass for check-out and use by the community members they serve. For additional information about this Annual Pass (Community Partner Level), please call 414-287-2789.

The Official Bobby Portis Pass

Bobby! Bobby! Bobby! Milwaukee’s Official Hype Man is back and ready to chase another title this season. Coming off an outstanding 2022-23 campaign and a commanding off-season performance with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup, Bobby’s latest project is a true MVP…the Most Valuable Pass, that is. With the new Bobby Portis Pass, sponsored by Potawatomi Casino | Hotel, you can walk a mile in Bobby’s size 13 shoes as you check out some of his favorite spots around the Cream City – including the Harley-Davidson Museum and MOTOR Bar & Restaurant. Score the Bobby BOGO for H-D Museum admission or nab $2 off the mouth-watering Bobby Brisket Nachos at MOTOR. Whether you’re an all-star or an underdog, you won’t want to pass up your shot to win tickets to Milwaukee Bucks games, signed Bobby merch and so much more!

Guided Tours

Get closer to the artifacts, exhibits and stories with a guided tour of the H-D Museum! There are three specially designed tours in our experience portfolio:

The VIP Tour is ideal for special guests and special occasions

Our Beyond the Gate Tour takes guests into the motorcycle vault

Everyone will love the Spotlight Tour, which is a perfect intro to the story of Harley-Davidson

Group bookings are available for 2-50 guests. Call 414-287-2799 or email [email protected] for reservations. Check out the tour calendar for public tour availability, too.

Engineering Merit Badge (Saturdays at 10:15 a.m. and Sundays at 2:15 p.m.)

All scouts are welcome to come earn their Engineering Merit Badge at the Harley-Davidson Museum! This experience will be launched by our merit badge counselor. Then, scouts will explore the history of Harley-Davidson as well as the engineering of motorcycles as they complete the nine merit badge requirements. Advance registration is required. Program registration closes one week prior to the scheduled program date. Ticket includes: downloadable activity booklet used for the program, welcome and orientation by program facilitator, blue card signed by the facilitator (one blue card per scout registration) and an exclusive H-D Museum™ patch.

Scout Virtual Engineering Merit Badge (Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. and Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.)

This new 90-minute online program is open to scouts from all over the country. Our program facilitator will guide the troops and explore the role an engineer plays while creating a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. Nine requirements for the Engineering Merit Badge will be discussed during this virtual, interactive program. Advance registration is required. Program Fee: $20 per Scout, which includes an activity booklet used during the program and a special H-D patch upon completion of the program.

MUST-SEE EXHIBITS AND INSTALLATIONS

“Mama Tried: Bringing it Together” (on display now)

The Mama Tried Motorcycle Show and adjoining Flat Out Friday races are a bright spot in the dead of cold, Wisconsin winters. The show has amassed an army of followers and fans that give the weekend its signature style: People are the heart of the show; the bikes are the social lubrication. The Harley-Davidson Museum’s special exhibit, “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together,” focuses on the builders, the racers and the fans that gather over a bike or a brew.

A riot of bikes await you: outrageous custom bikes, lovingly restored vintage machines and one as rare as hen’s teeth – 1929 FHAC with FLXI Sidecar Factory Racer. Don’t come alone; bring your crew. That’s what Mama Tried is about, after all.

1972 Custom Sprint 350 Single (on display now)

J. Shia’s unconventional 1972 350cc Sprint custom just went on display at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Inspired by Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet “Swan Lake,” Shia designed a dual bike project to reflect both the contrast and parallels of the black and white swans. The “white swan” can now be found at the H-D Museum. Shia’s build style for this project is unique in both function and materials, which she designed and fabricated all out of her Boston-based shop, Madhouse Motors. Shia incorporated unexpected parts from other products to create the bike: The headlight is the projector from a microscope and the taillight is a pencil sharpener. The carburetor intake is a modified juicer, and the foot-pegs are stove handles, while the turbocharger’s exhaust is a soprano saxophone bell. This amazing build is a symbol of ingenuity in moto customization and needs to be seen to be believed.

“My Papi Has a Motorcycle” / “Mi Papi Tiene una Moto” (on display now)

From award-winning children and YA author Isabel Quintero and illustrator Zeke Peña comes the Harley-Davidson Museum’s first-ever bilingual exhibit, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” / “Mi papi tiene una moto.” Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” shares a story of family bonds strengthened by the simple act of taking a joy ride on a two-wheeled machine. With brilliant, colorful art from Peña paired with heart-warming stories from Southern Californian riding families, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” will draw smiles from kids of all ages. It’s an exhibit that focuses not only on where you can take a motorcycle, but where a two-up motorcycle ride with a loved one can take you.

Experience Gallery (on display now)

With inspiring stories from riders who have turned their dream of learning to ride into reality, a look at the epic journeys you can only experience behind the bars of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, plus the chance to throw a leg over a new 2023 Harley-Davidson #FreedomMachine, the reinstalled and all-new Experience Gallery shows the world how United We Ride! And now you can hop in the saddle of the newest, CVO™ Road Glide, Breakout, Road Glide Trike, Pan America Special and Nightster motorcycles – the perfect photo op to commemorate your visit.

The H-D Museum @ 15 (on display now)

The Harley-Davidson Museum opened its doors for the first time in 2008. With 130,000 square-feet of factory-like buildings that honor Milwaukee’s industrial heritage and 20 acres of park-like space to gather, the H-D Museum was over 100 years in the making. Explore more about the construction and grand opening in a new display at the H-D Museum entrance.

Long-Time Riders: Lee & Pearl (on display now)

At the H-D Museum entrance, a new case featuring two long-time Wisconsin riders is on display. Lee and Pearl Christopherson have been together since meeting on a motorcycle in 1958. Lee was a member of the Blue Knights, a group of active or retired law enforcement officers. While Lee can’t begin to guess how many miles he’s ridden over 76 years, Pearl has kept track of her time in the saddle and surpassed 175,000 miles in the summer of 2023. The display features Pearl’s Motor Maids shirt and vest along with a Blue Knights Club vest from Lee, and the couple’s H.O.G. patch and pin collection.

Clubs & Competition (on display now)

In the early part of the 20th century, motorcycle culture was a homegrown phenomenon. It grew out of the passion of riders for their evolving sport. The camaraderie that developed around riding and attending competitive events led to the formation of motorcycle clubs that hosted destination rides, family picnics with motorcycle games and other riding competitions.

The display case in the Clubs & Competition gallery highlights clothing from club members from primarily the 1930s and 1940s. The clothing selections on view include full dress uniforms, shirts, sweaters, jackets and caps, customized by the owners with their club’s name and logo, and pins or patches indicating membership in the American Motorcyclist Association. The H-D Archives collection includes Motorclothes apparel sold in H-D product catalogs but also non-H-D produced clothing items that have been proudly customized by riders.

“Off-Road Harley-Davidson” (on display now)

In the decades before America paved its highways, early riders had to be prepared for all sorts of terrain: sand, clay or dirt – and wandering those makeshift byways were Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Today, it’s called off-road or adventure touring; back then it was just called riding. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson motorcycles proved their toughness by riding over wooded hills, through stone-choked creek beds and up mountain sides. “Off-Road Harley-Davidson” tells the history of motorcycles designed for rough roads, the people who rode them and the adventures they shared.

Google Arts & Culture

Take a walk through 120 years of Harley-Davidson community on Google Arts and Culture! Our final exhibit to honor Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary, “120 Years of Community” celebrates the 15th anniversary of the H-D Museum, the 30th anniversary of the H-D Foundation, and the 40th anniversary of H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group). Learn how employees, riders and H-D fans have created communities for more than a century and get a glimpse at how we continue to prove that the brand goes far beyond the bikes.

Harley-Davidson Shop + H-D Factory Outlet

Find the perfect gift for the for your favs at the Harley-Davidson Shop and the H-D Factory Outlet. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Sundays, December 10th and 17th so you can bring the family for Breakfast with Santa. Finish up your holiday shopping with our last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers. Shop warm and cozy socks, and coffee mugs perfect for everyone. Enjoy a free gift with purchases of $25 or more at the H-D Shop during December (while supplies last).

MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

It’s a Hawaiian winter wonderland in MOTOR for the month of December. We’ve transformed the space into a Hawaiian holiday pop-up so come cozy up by the tiki bar and enjoy drink specials and a variety of local flavors from Chef Doug!

We have three tropical-inspired cocktails including a Merry Maui Mule, Mele Kalikimaka Margaritaa and our Rum Rum Rudolph. Served with an umbrella for $9 per cocktail, you’ll be feeling warm in no time.

Holiday Huli-huli Ahi Tuna Mini “Tacos”

Huli-huli marinated cubed tuna, green onion, sesame, avocado, creamy lava sauce, wakame (seaweed) salad, served on a crispy wonton shell.

Pineapple-Cranberry Ho-Ho-Ho Hot Wings

One-pound seasoned jumbo chicken wings tossed in a house pineapple cranberry hot sauce.

Lomi-lomi Salmon Santa Salad

House-smoked cured salmon, red onion, cherry tomato, scallion, avocado, Manoa lettuce, sesame seed, and sesame- caramelized pineapple vinaigrette.

Big Island Blitzen Burger

8 oz. Angus burger, teriyaki caramelized onions, grilled pineapple, thinly sliced spam, creamy lava sauce on the side, toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Lilikoi Hawaiian Butter Merry Mochi Cake

Passionfruit flavored butter rice flour cake, whipped guava served with a coconut cream and caramelized miso-white chocolate.

1903 Events

1903 Events will host an intimate showcase on Sunday, February 4, 2024, featuring a curated selection of vendors to showcase their services to newly engaged couples. We’ll be showing off our newest event space, The Garage as well as our second-floor wedding space, Rumble. Stay tuned for more information coming soon!