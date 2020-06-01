AMA Superbike M4 ECSTAR SUZUKI ECSTAR PODIUMS AT ROAD AMERICA

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 31.

Team ECSTAR Suzuki Supersport teenager Sean Dylan Kelly recovered from a high-speed crash yesterday to take third position on his GSX-R600 in today’s second race at the opening round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Championship at Road America, USA.

The 17 year old, who was in contention for a podium in Saturday’s opening race, showed true form today, despite bring bruised from his slip-off, to bring home the team’s first podium now that racing started under a closed-circuit environment due to the ongoing crisis, and under strict social distancing, at the Elkhart Lake venue in Wisconsin.

He said after the race in a TV broadcast: “It’s definitely been a tough day after yesterday, as ultimately I wanted to be on top, but the goal was to be on the podium, so thank you to all the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team.”

• Superbike riders Toni Elias and Bobby Fong were unlucky to both slide off when they were in challenging positions in the early and mid-parts of the 12-lap MotoAmerica Superbike race.

