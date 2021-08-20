Inspiration Friday: Motorbikes music and cool stuff and there is few cooler motorcycle festivals than PURE&CRAFTED. P&C says “Does it always have to be woke? The great themes of US dominated pop-culture are not at all woke. Cars and girls – simple, binary, in your face.” Motorbikes, music and cool stuff…But getting these three together is not always easy. That’s what Pure&Crafted is for. Since 2015 there was a new feeling in the air, old values were being rediscovered: good honest craftsmanship, handmade and analogue. Motorcycles with carburettors, guitar music, jeans made from selvedge denim. Custom bikes, guitar music and new-heritage rolled into one. The ultimate cocktail for the new summer of love. Inspiration Friday: Motorbikes music and cool stuff what a great way to spend a weekend.

Total Motorcycle lets you in on amazing events, rallies and festivals like last week we offered up the Legendary 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank BMW and PURE&CRAFTED Festival for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Motorbikes music and cool stuff . Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.

The Pure&Crafted Festival has always been distinguished by its unique mix. And to be honest, deep in our teenage souls we know what life is all about.

It’s been almost two years since we’ve been able to experience that special festival feeling in Berlin. It’s about time to come together, to share moments and feelings, to dance and talk, and while still taking precautions against Corona, to be able to enjoy some normal life. On the 17th and 18th September 2021 it’s finally happening – the Pure&Crafted festival presented by BMW Motorrad invites you to a collective celebration of music and motorbikes in the Sommergarten of the Messe Berlin.

And this year, too, visitors and music fans can look forward to some real live music gems.

“Everything is changing” is the single that announces the return of Kadavar, after a short creative break. The bone-dry, stoner rock boys from Berlin have also released an album called “The Isolation Tapes” and will certainly rock the stage again.

Jupiter Jones from the Eifel region are experiencing a double revival. Their single “Still” is one of the best-known German-language radio hits of recent history and there is practically no-one who can’t sing along with the chorus. This can also be put to the test next month.

This year’s musical booking is rounded off by plenty of power from Berlin with the

punk band Smile And Burn, Sofia Portanet, Betterov, with indie rock from Dublin from the Pillow Queens and plenty of guitars & riffs from the Nitrogods, Odd Couple and The Picturebooks.

As announced in May, visitors can also look forward to two other absolute highlights: one of the best live bands in the world, The Hives from Sweden, as well as the multi-talented Englishman Jake Bugg, who will be bringing his latest album “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning” (which will be released in 2 week) with him.

Custom bikes in the Wheels Area and everything around new heritage in the General Store.

Of course, Pure&Crafted is more than just music. Away from the stage everything is centred on motorcycles and the scene around them. The Wheels Area is packed with inspiring custom bikes waiting to be discovered. The exceptional bike builders include Hookie Co., JvB Moto and WalzWerk. Alongside further highlights and specials from the custom bike world which will be announced in the next few weeks, the General Store rounds off the program of the Pure&Crafted festival. Here, you will find a showcase of fashion and lifestyle accessories from for example, Blundstones, Bad&Bold and Ondura, all focused on new heritage culture.

From Cinema to a Portrait Exhibition, to a Kids Parcours – Pure&Crafted is for large and small and all the senses.

For the return of the event to Berlin we’ve managed to round off the already packed program with some special features. The Lisbon Motorcycle Film Festival is taking over the cinema of the Messe Berlin to present selected motorcycle films and even a world premiere: for the first time ever the director’s cut of the film “The Wall” will be screened. The portrait exhibition “People of the Mile”, photographed by Benedict Redgrove and presented by the Movember project and Malle London, shows portraits of bike people. These photos will be auctioned at the end of the festival and the proceeds will go to the Movember Foundation to help men’s health.

And last but not least there will be a whole range of games, adventure and excitement for the kids. This will be provided by Zwergstadt who have created the Kids Parcours.

Advance ticket sales for Pure&Crafted is running at high revs.

The tickets can be bought at www.pureandcrafted.com.

It’s been almost two years since we’ve been able to experience that special festival feeling in Berlin. It’s about time to come together, to share moments and feelings, to dance and talk, and while still taking precautions against Corona, to be able to enjoy some normal life. On the 17th and 18th September 2021 it’s finally happening – the Pure&Crafted festival presented by BMW Motorrad invites you to a collective celebration of music and motorbikes in the Sommergarten of the Messe Berlin.

And this year, too, visitors and music fans can look forward to some real live music gems.

“Everything is changing” is the single that announces the return of Kadavar, after a short creative break. The bone-dry, stoner rock boys from Berlin have also released an album called “The Isolation Tapes” and will certainly rock the stage again.

Jupiter Jones from the Eifel region are experiencing a double revival. Their single “Still” is one of the best-known German-language radio hits of recent history and there is practically no-one who can’t sing along with the chorus. This can also be put to the test next month.

This year’s musical booking is rounded off by plenty of power from Berlin with the

punk band Smile And Burn, Sofia Portanet, Betterov, with indie rock from Dublin from the Pillow Queens and plenty of guitars & riffs from the Nitrogods, Odd Couple and

The Picturebooks.

As announced in May, visitors can also look forward to two other absolute highlights: one of the best live bands in the world, The Hives from Sweden, as well as the multi-talented Englishman Jake Bugg, who will be bringing his latest album “Saturday Night,

Sunday Morning” (which will be released in 2 week) with him.

Custom bikes in the Wheels Area and everything around new heritage in the General Store.

Of course, Pure&Crafted is more than just music. Away from the stage everything is centred on motorcycles and the scene around them. The Wheels Area is packed with inspiring custom bikes waiting to be discovered. The exceptional bike builders include Hookie Co., JvB Moto and WalzWerk. Alongside further highlights and specials from the custom bike world which will be announced in the next few weeks, the General Store rounds off the program of the Pure&Crafted festival. Here, you will find a showcase of fashion and lifestyle accessories from for example, Blundstones, Bad&Bold and Ondura, all focused on new heritage culture.

From Cinema to a Portrait Exhibition, to a Kids Parcours –

Pure&Crafted is for large and small and all the senses.

For the return of the event to Berlin we’ve managed to round off the already packed program with some special features. The Lisbon Motorcycle Film Festival is taking over the cinema of the Messe Berlin to present selected motorcycle films and even a world premiere: for the first time ever the director’s cut of the film “The Wall” will be screened. The portrait exhibition “People of the Mile”, photographed by Benedict Redgrove and presented by the Movember project and Malle London, shows portraits of bike people. These photos will be auctioned at the end of the festival and the proceeds will go to the Movember Foundation to help men’s health.

And last but not least there will be a whole range of games, adventure and excitement for the kids. This will be provided by Zwergstadt who have created the Kids Parcours.

Advance ticket sales for Pure&Crafted is running at high revs.

The tickets can be bought at www.pureandcrafted.com. The ticket for the whole event costs 55.00 € until 8th August and 65.00 € afterwards, the day ticket for Friday is 30.00 €, for Saturday 40.00 €. As everyone’s health & safety is the number one priority, the whole event will comply with all Covid-19 regulations and protective measures.

LINE UP ACTS

Friday, 17.09.2021

Jake Bugg

Jupiter Jones

Smile And Burn

Sofia Portanet

Saturday, 18.09.2021

The Hives

Kadavar

Betterov

Nitrogods

Odd Couple

Pillow Queens

The Picturebooks

FAQ

What is Pure&Crafted Festival?

Pure&Crafted Festival has been around since 2015, with first editions taking place on the grounds of the Postbahnhof and Kraftwerk Rummelsburg in Berlin, before making a stop in Amsterdam in 2019. This year, the festival with its unique mix of guitar music, custom bikes and new heritage is back in Berlin and will take place for the first time on the grounds of the Sommergarten at Messe Berlin.

When and where will Pure&Crafted Festival 2021 take place?

The Pure&Crafted Festival is back on the Spree and will take place on 17 and 18 September 2021 in the Summer Garden of Messe Berlin. Y

What is included in the Pure&Crafted Festival ticket?

Fans can experience the special mix of handmade music, motorbike culture and new heritage lifestyle in the capital in the usual manner! Of course, a few real live music gems are not to be missed: The Hives and Jake Bugg are already confirmed. Further announcements will follow shortly. So you can look forward to plenty of rock, indie and alternative.

Offstage, of course, everything revolves around motorbikes and the world around them: in the Wheels Area, exciting custom bikes are once again waiting to be discovered by you. But the focus is not only on these unique objects of art and their makers, but also on everyone who shares their passion. Framed by petrol talks and the exchange of shared experiences, we will celebrate motorbike culture together with you.

In addition to further highlights and specials around the custom bikes, which will be announced soon, the General Store completes the unique programme of the Pure&Crafted Festival. New Heritage culture, fashion and lifestyle accessories will be the focus of attention here.

Early Bird Festival tickets are only available for a short time at 55 euros. Day tickets are available now.

Where can I buy my tickets?

Please do not buy tickets from third party sellers (e.g. eBay/eBay classifieds, Viagogo, etc.) as we cannot guarantee their authenticity and admission may not be permitted as a result.

In case of a possible concert postponement & cancellation: What happens to my tickets?

If the Pure&Crafted Festival cannot take place as planned or has to be postponed, all tickets already purchased will remain valid for a possible replacement date. If you are unable to attend the alternative date or if the Pure&Crafted Festival has to be cancelled, you can contact us

How many stages are there?

There is a main stage and a side stage. There is also an aftershow party. In addition to the musical stages, there are lots of non-musical specials / areas that invite you to marvel and linger – such as the General Store, the Wheels Area, a Wall Of Death, a large children’s area, a food court as well as various bars for refreshments and a cinema.

Is there a specific regulation on entry?

No, everyone is welcome! The Pure&Crafted is family-friendly, so children and young people up to and including 15 years of age are also admitted free of charge when accompanied by a person with parental authority. The parent or guardian must be in possession of a valid ticket. There are specially designed areas for our younger guests, where trained staff will take care of them and where they will lack for nothing. Please understand that (small) children are not allowed in the area directly in front of the stage.

At the entrance you will need your valid ticket, photo ID and mouth-nose protection. Detailed information, especially on infection control measures, will be sent to all ticket buyers in good time before the start of the event.

I have bought a ticket but cannot make it to the event. Can I give or sell my ticket to a friend?

No, all tickets are personalised and may not be passed on or sold. If you have any questions or problems with your ticket, please contact us at any time.

How much do the tickets cost? Are there different categories?

Tickets for the Pure&Crafted Festival cost from 55 Euros (Early Bird). Day tickets are available from 30 Euros (Friday) and 40 Euros (Saturday). Children and young people up to 15 years of age accompanied by a parent or guardian are admitted free of charge. The parent or guardian must be in possession of a valid ticket.

Are visitors with disabilities and/or an accompanying person admitted free of charge?

People with disabilities and one accompanying person share one ticket at the Pure&Crafted Festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will there be a corona-compliant hygiene concept at the event and what does it look like?

In order to counteract the dynamic spread of the Coronavirus, the city of Berlin has issued regulations for events, which we will of course comply with. The health and safety of all visitors, artists and staff have the highest priority! A hygiene concept taking into account the pandemic situation at the time of the Pure&Crafted Festival will be announced HERE a few weeks before the event. At the moment it is assumed that we will stick to the principle that visitors must either prove that they have been fully vaccinated, that they have recovered, or that they have been tested on the day of the event.

One request in advance: If you feel ill or even have symptoms that point to a Covid-19 disease, please stay at home! We understand that no one wants to miss out on a long-planned event, but in the interest of all other visitors, we must urge you not to enter the grounds feeling ill. Our staff at the entrance will not take your temperature and will not ask you how you feel. However, for the protection of all, we reserve the right to exclude visitors from the event who show strong visible symptoms, such as heavy sweating and a strong cough at the same time.

We will keep you up to date on all measures and regulations and will inform you in time before the event about what to look out for when attending the event. Please note that due to the dynamic situation up to the Pure&Crafted Festival, the regulations may still change and have to be adapted.

What hygiene measures do we guarantee on site?

In general, we will comply with all applicable official hygiene regulations for all visitors, staff and artists. There will be a wide and regulated entrance situation to avoid queues, and tickets will be scanned contactless at the entrance. Mouth-nose protection must be worn at all times when arriving, entering and leaving the festival areas. Without mouth-nose protection will be no admission. In addition, cleaning intervals will be intensified and there will be regulated access to sanitary facilities. Disinfectants and sufficient suitable facilities for handwashing are provided. Closed rooms are ventilated regularly.

Can I bring food and drinks?

There will be selected drinks and varied food offerings to enable you to experience Pure&Crafted with all your senses. You are therefore not allowed to bring your own drinks and food.

Can I bring my bag/backpack onto the festival grounds?

On the festival grounds, only backpacks/bags up to A4 size are allowed. Of course, there are also bags that do not meet these requirements to the millimetre. If these are not packed to the brim, it is up to the judgement of our admission staff whether they are permitted or not.

Am I allowed to film and take photographs?

Only in very rare cases and only with express permission are photographs and sound and image recordings permitted during concerts. Due to artist contracts, we are obliged to ensure compliance with such prohibitions. No one minds if you take a few souvenir photos with your mobile phone for personal use, but camera and audio equipment of any kind are prohibited.

We reserve the right to confiscate the equipment for the duration of the event and/or to exclude guests from the venue in the event of non-compliance.

How do I get to the Sommergarten Messe Berlin?

All information on how to get there, the parking situation and barrier-free admission on site can be found HERE. The exhibition grounds have excellent connections to Berlin’s public transport network. Taxi stations, underground stations, S-Bahn stations and bus stops are in the immediate vicinity.

Are there parking spaces on site?

There are plenty of paid parking spaces available on site.

My question was not answered here. Who can help me?

For further questions and concerns, please contact [email protected] – we will be happy to help you!