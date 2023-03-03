Motorcycle and Scooter sales numbers are in for 2022 and they are not only the best results ever, setting new records for all indicators! Welcome to week #235: Inspiration Friday: Record Motorcycle Sales! 2022 was the highest sales in many corporate histories with millions of motorcycles delivered to enthusiasts around the world, an extraordinary result that complements the successes of the motorcycle industry for 2023.

I have full 2022 financial results from BMW, Piaggio Group (Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia) and Ducati to give you an idea of what is happening out in the real world, how many new bikes, new riders and what models they are buying.

Total Motorcycle was also on the fore-front of riders minds in 2022, checking out our new 2024, 2023 and 1970-2022 Motorcycle Model Guides, reading dozens of daily motorcycle industry news posts and engaging other enthusiasts in our community forums.

Don’t just believe the numbers, see what the CEO’s and EVP’s say about 2022:

This is all very inspirational for new riders, returning riders and those who are interested in riding. As fuel prices, inflation keep cutting into income people are looking for more economical transportation to save their hard earned dollars. Motorcycles and scooters are not only amazingly fun but also economical, what a great combination!!

This is all very inspirational for new riders, returning riders and those who are interested in riding. As fuel prices, inflation keep cutting into income people are looking for more economical transportation to save their hard earned dollars. Motorcycles and scooters are not only amazingly fun but also economical, what a great combination!!

BMW Motorrad achieves the best sales result in the company’s history.

Entering the anniversary year with 202,895 motorcycles and scooters sold.

Munich. BMW Motorrad achieved the highest sales in its corporate history with 202,895 motorcycles and scooters handed over to customers, which is an increase of +4.4 % compared to the previous year. BMW Motorrad remains in first place in the global premium motorcycle and scooter segment.

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to our customers worldwide for the great trust they have placed in us again in 2022. The record result in 2022 clearly proves that our attractive product range and our brand are very popular with customers. I look forward to our centenary year in 2023 with great joy and confidence.”

Stable sales in Europe.

Germany remains the largest single market for BMW Motorrad in 2022 with 24,129 motorcycles and scooters sold. With a record number of 21,223 vehicles handed over to customers and thus an increase of 6.7 % compared to the previous year, France, among other countries, ensured a satisfying pan-European result for BMW Motorrad.

China, India, Brazil and the USA have a significant share in the success.

In other regions, several countries ended 2022 with a record year. In Asia (46,332 units / +7.4 %), both China (15,404 units / +7.7 %) and India (7,282 units / +40.3 %) achieved their best results to date. Growth was also driven in North America (20,295 units +11 %) by records from the USA (17,690 units +10.4 %). BMW Motorrad’s record year was also driven by the Latin American markets (25,480 units / +17.2 %). Brazil was the front-runner selling a record 13,051 vehicles, which represents an increase of 17 % compared to the previous year.

R 1250 GS and GS Adventure are the driving forces once again.

The R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure boxer models achieved strong sales figures in 2022 again. With a combined total of almost 60,000 units, the two Adventure models made a significant contribution to the successful overall result achieved by BMW Motorrad.

Sports 4-cylinder models in the fast lane.

The sports 4-cylinder models were also sold very successfully. The S 1000 RR in particular underpinned its top position in the sports segment. Over 10,000 customers opted for this racetrack rocket alone in 2022. Together with the S 1000 R and the S 1000 XR as well as the exclusive M 1000 RR, almost 23,500 units equipped with the powerful 4-cylinder engine were delivered to customers worldwide.

Strong performance in the segment up to 500cc.

The single-cylinder G 310 R and G 310 GS models enjoyed unbroken popularity in 2022. With over 24,000 motorcycles sold worldwide, these two agile all-rounders are a permanent fixture in the BMW Motorrad portfolio and contributed to the overall success in 2022.

Urban mobility is becoming electric.

With almost 5,000 units already sold in the year of its market launch, the innovative e-scooter CE 04 sent out a clear signal. The message is clear: The future of urban mobility is electric.

Looking ahead at 2023.

In 2023, BMW Motorrad celebrates its 100th anniversary. Stephan Reiff, Head of Sales and Brand, states: “Our customers and fans can look forward to some surprises in 2023 on the occasion of our 100th anniversary. Great events such as the BMW Motorrad Days in summer, great new products like the M 1000 R and some new model world premieres will make this year a very special one offering many highlights. A great setting for our goal of making 2023 another successful year for BMW Motorrad and underpinning our leading position in the premium segment.”

Ducati Ends an Extraordinary Year: 61,562 Motorcycles Delivered Worldwide, 2022 is The Best Year Ever

Ducati hits record deliveries in 2022, surpassing the 60,000-bike mark for the first time in its history

The Multistrada V4 is the most loved bike by Ducatisti with more than 10,000 motorcycles delivered worldwide during 2022

Ducati sales network continues its expansion reaching a record 821 dealerships worldwide

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 11 January 2023 – 2022 confirmed itself as an exceptional year for Ducati, which closed the period with a record of 61,562 motorcycles delivered to enthusiasts around the world, an extraordinary result that complements the successes collected by the motorcycle manufacturer in the racing world. Sales grew by 3.6 percent over 2021 and 28 percent over 2020.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati: “This sales result is the outcome of the path that has seen us has seen us steadily invest in the development of innovative motorcycles and consistently strive to improve the quality of the product and the experience enjoyed by our passionate Ducatisti. In addition, the Ducati brand has never been more loved and desirable, thanks to our extraordinary sporting achievements and our ongoing commitment to making our Ducatisti feel part of a big, welcoming family. Achieving a sales result above the already excellent of 2021 in such a difficult year for the entire automotive system, which was afflicted by serious supply discontinuities, particularly in the world of semiconductors, is really an important measure of the flexibility with which the whole of Ducati reacted, together with our suppliers and dealers. This flexibility allowed us to contain the impact on delivery delays for our fans – whom I take this opportunity to thank for their patience and dedication – and thus also to achieve this sales result. The team of women and men present in Ducati today is in my opinion the best ever and reflects the work done in recent years on the growth and enhancement of talents. Therefore, a big thank you goes to all of them because without their commitment the successes achieved by the Company would not have been possible. Thanks also to the union representatives who have always been a willing interlocutor to find together the best solution to the problems of this tumultuous year.”

In 2022, Italy confirmed itself as the leading market for Ducati, with 9,578 motorcycles and a 10 percent growth compared to 2021. The United States is in second place with 8,441 units delivered, a decrease of -6 % compared to 2021 due to logistical difficulties and delays in overseas shipments. Another strategic country for Ducati is Germany, with 6,678 motorcycles, which is growing by 9 percent over 2021, positioning itself as the third largest market.

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales: “2022 was a year full of successes for Ducati and this record of deliveries is further confirmation of the solidity of the Company and of the constant growth of the brand in the world. In the first six months of the year, the international scenario was characterized by strong discontinuities in the world of logistics and supply, which penalized performance in the most important months of the season. Despite this, in the second half of the year we managed to recover and reach the highest sales volumes in the company’s history, thanks to great organizational flexibility and constant dialogue with partners and unions. Although the economic scenario in recent months has certainly worsened, we remain confident about the future thanks to the strength of an expanding sales network and a positive order portfolio, reflecting enthusiasts’ appreciation of the renewed product range”.

The Multistrada V4, in all its versions proves to be the most loved model by Ducatisti enthusiasts with 10,716 motorcycles delivered worldwide. With 7,971 units sold, the Monster was also a great success, followed by the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 6,880 bikes delivered.

These results add up to the extraordinary triumphs achieved by Ducati in the racing world, which has seen the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer triumph in MotoGP and WorldSBK.

2022 was also a record year for the sales network, which continues to grow, getting closer and closer to Ducatisti worldwide. At the end of 2022, there are 821 Ducati dealerships, the highest number ever, which, with the addition of the new markets Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador and Mongolia, represent Ducati in as many as 96 markets.

For 2023, Ducati has presented to the public eight new models that complete an ever-wider range, able to offer all Ducatisti the most suitable bike to express their passion for two wheels. Among the most awaited models, there are certainly the Multistrada V4 Rally, the motorcycle for long adventures and the new Diavel V4, the model that won the “Most Beautiful Bike of the Show” award at EICMA. Also, the second generation of Scrambler Ducati, which confirms the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values for all Scrambler Ducati enthusiasts, becoming more contemporary, colorful and endowed with an even more lively personality.

Piaggio Group Motorcycle Sales up 25% FY2022 for another record year

See Full Year 2022 Financial Results | March 2nd 1. 2023

PIAGGIO GROUP Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Record results, the best year ever

Piaggio Group Chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno: “The Piaggio Group closed 2022 with its best results ever, setting new records for all indicators, including net sales of more than 2 billion euro and net profit up 41.4% to 84.9 million euro. The geopolitical and macroeconomic situation was and continues to be complicated, but we are confident and optimistic about 2023 and will continue along the important growth path we have already mapped out, confirming our investment plans and our commitment to ESG issues. Our constant focus on innovation and safety means our brands have worldwide appeal and are some of the most representative of made in Italy, with the most advanced range yet of scooters, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, in terms of performance, active and passive safety and environmental sustainability.

Consolidated net sales 2,087.4 million euro, the highest figure ever reported, up 25.1% (1,668.7 €/mln at 31.12.2021)

(1,668.7 €/mln at 31.12.2021) Industrial gross margin 554.9 million euro, up 20% (462.5 €/mln at 31.12.2021), 6% return on net sales (27.7% at 31.12.2021)

(462.5 €/mln at 31.12.2021), (27.7% at 31.12.2021) EBITDA 298.1 million euro, up 23.9% (240.6 €/mln at 31.12.2021)

EBITDA margin 14.3% (14.4% at 31.12.2021)

(240.6 €/mln at 31.12.2021) (14.4% at 31.12.2021) EBIT 158.7 million euro, up 41% (112.6 €/mln at 31.12.2021). EBIT margin 7.6% (6.7% at 31.12.2021)

(112.6 €/mln at 31.12.2021). (6.7% at 31.12.2021) Profit before tax 127.2 million euro, up 35.8% (93.7 €/mln at 31.12.2021)

(93.7 €/mln at 31.12.2021) Net profit 84.9 million euro, the best result ever, up 41.4% (60.1 €/mln at 31.12.2021)

(60.1 €/mln at 31.12.2021) Net financial position 368.2 €/mln, an improvement of 12.1 €/mln (380.3 €/mln at 31.12.2021)

(380.3 €/mln at 31.12.2021) 625,000 vehicles shipped worldwide, up by 16.7% (536,000 at 31.12.2021)

(536,000 at 31.12.2021) Capital expenditure approximately 151.7 million euro

MSCI ESG AA Rating confirmed for seventh consecutive year

Proposed final per-share dividend 10 eurocents (total dividend for the year, including the interim payout, 18.5 eurocents per share)

Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of own shares

Call of the Annual General Meeting

Pontedera, 02 March 2023 – At a meeting today chaired by Roberto Colaninno, the Board of Directors of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. (PIA.MI), examined and approved the draft financial statements and the Piaggio Group consolidated financial statements for 2022 and the consolidated non-financial disclosure at 31 December 20221.

Piaggio Group economic and financial performance at 31 December 2022 2

Group 2022 consolidated net sales amounted to 2,087,4 million euro, the best result ever reported, with an improvement of 25.1% from 1,668,7 million euro and growth in all the regions where the Group operates: EMEA and Americas (+12.3%), Asia Pacific (+57.1%) and India (+40%).

The industrial gross margin was 554.9 million euro, an improvement of 20% (462.5 million euro in 2021), for a return on net sales of 26.6% (27.7% at 31 December 2021).

Group operating expense in 2022 was 396.2 million euro (350 million euro in 2021). The rise in operating expense was closely linked to the increase in turnover and shipments.

The changes in the income statement described above generated consolidated EBITDA of 298.1 million euro, the best ever recorded, up by 23.9% (240.6 million euro in 2021). The EBITDA margin was 14.3% (14.4% at 31 December 2021).

EBIT amounted to 158.7 million euro, a rise of 41% (112.6 million euro in 2021). The EBIT margin was 7.6% (6.7% at 31 December 2021).

Pre-tax profit for the year was 127.2 million euro, an increase of 35.8% (93.7 million euro in 2021). Income tax for the period was 42.3 million euro, with an impact on pre-tax profit of 33.3%.

The Piaggio Group reported a net profit for 2022 of 84.9 million euro, its best result ever, with growth of 41.4% from 60.1 million euro posted for 2021.

Net financial debt at 31 December 2022 was 368.2 million euro, an improvement of 12.1 million euro over 380.3 million euro at 31 December 2021, reflecting the Group’s positive sales performance and prudent management of working capital.

Group shareholders’ equity at 31 December 2022 was 417.8 million euro (404.1 million euro at 31 December 2021).

Business performance in 2022

In the year to 31 December 2022, the Piaggio Group sold 625,000 vehicles worldwide (536,000 in 2021), an increase of 16.7%, and reported consolidated net sales of 2,087.4 million euro (1,668.7 million euro in 2021). All the regions in which the Group operates made a positive contribution to growth.

Two-wheelers:

For the year ended 31 December 2022, the Group sold 516,200 two-wheelers worldwide, an increase of 14.8% from 449,700 in 2021, generating net sales of 1,683.8 million euro (+23% from 1,369 million euro at 31 December 2021).

The figure includes spares and accessories, on which turnover totalled 155.5 million euro, (+11.6% from 139.4 million euro in 2021).

Turnover from two-wheeler sales in 2022 was particularly strong in Asia Pacific (+57.1%), followed by the Americas (+42.7%) and EMEA (+10.3%), while a slight decrease was reported in India (-5.3%).

In Europe, the Piaggio Group confirmed its leadership in the scooter segment with a share of 22.9% (22.7% at 31 December 2021) and further strengthened its positioning on the North American scooter market, with a share of 35.4% (35% at 31 December 2021). In North America, the Group is also consolidating its presence in the motorcycle segment with the Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands.

The scooter sector reported a 14.3% rise in worldwide sales, led by the Vespa brand, which recorded a turnover increase of almost 30%, by the Piaggio Liberty high-wheel scooter, by the new Piaggio 1 electric scooter and by the Aprilia scooters.

The motorcycle sector closed 2022 with a 19.7% improvement in sales volumes and record results. The Aprilia brand reported its highest ever turnover, up more than 30%, with particularly strong support from the Aprilia RS, Tuareg 660 and Tuono 1100, and a positive effect from the excellent results achieved by Aprilia Racing in the MotoGP championship: in addition to Aleix Espargaró’s historic first victory, the team achieved 8 podiums and 2 pole positions.

Moto Guzzi reported record sales volumes and turnover up by more than 15% to the best result ever, led by the all-terrain V85TT, the new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello and the V7 range.

Significant events in and after 2022

Supplementing the information published above or at the time of approval of the 2022 third-quarter results (directors’ meeting of 28 October 2022), this section illustrates key events in and after 2022.

On 8 November, the Piaggio Group presented a number of new products at the EICMA tradeshow in Milan. Key new entries include: the Aprilia Elettrica project, the Aprilia RS 660 Extrema, the special Moto Guzzi V7 and V9 versions, the new Vespa GTS and GTV, the Piaggio 1 electric scooter model year 2023, the 10th anniversary Vespa 946 and the related limited-editions project based on the lunar calendar.

On 23 November, the Piaggio Group’s new manufacturing facility was opened in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, an increasingly important market for the Group. Built on a 55,000 square metre site, the new factory is located in the Cikarang district of West Java.

On 29 November, the Piaggio Group and Foton Motor Group signed a preliminary agreement for the development of a new range of four-wheel light commercial vehicles. The agreement consolidates the partnership set up by the two groups in September 2017 for joint development of innovative solutions for the light commercial vehicles market.

On 28 December, the European Investment Bank and the Piaggio Group signed a 9-year 60 million euro loan agreement to fund research and development work in electric-vehicle technologies for 2022-2025.