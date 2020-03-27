Harley-Davidson Temporarily Closes Dealership Showrooms

March 27, 2020
Harley-Davidson Temporarily Closes Dealership Showrooms

2019 Harley-Davidson Deluxe

For over 100 years, we have found our purpose and our joy in motorcycles. Our vision is of freedom, optimism and the well being of our community continues to be our main priority. 

In light of the latest government guidance, our dealership showrooms have temporarily closed and are operating limited workshop facilities. Details can be found on their individual websites.

We are continuing to monitor the situation and will keep you updated with the latest news on this.

In the meantime, we’re going to continue talking about and spreading the love of motorcycling. Please stay safe out there, and let’s all do our part. We’re all in this together.

