Let the cold winter snow blow as warmer, sunnier riding days are ahead. Today Total Motorcycle shovels away the winter blues with Inspiration Friday The Great Get-a-way! How does riding the jungles of Costa Rica sound? Breathing in the warm fresh ocean air in Portugal? Drinking in the pulsating life of Oregon? Why not experience all 3 in the saddle of the new 2022 BMW R18? Certified tour guides, fabulous hotel accommodations, exceptional dining, support vehicle and an extensive social program. In short: everything has been thought of for you.

Whiskey tasting, cocktails “on the roof” or live music, before everyone is back in the saddle the next morning. Eight days of unforgettable riding combined with impressive experiences await the participants at every moment.

Sounds a heck of a lot better than frostbite doesn’t it!

Experience the beauty of nature for eight days on the “Big Boxer” R 18 family of Heritage motorcycles, enjoy the freedom of endless expanses, immerse yourself in the urban jungle, sometimes discover the unexpected and leave the stress of everyday life behind. In “The Great Getaway”, BMW Motorrad will be offering the perfectly organized travel format for a perfect time-out, arranged and carried out by BMW Motorrad partner Elephant Moto.

For the 2022 motorcycle season, three inspiring destinations have been planned to provide riders with outstanding heritage motorcycling experience: Costa Rica, Portugal and the USA. Each tour includes eight days of riding on motorcycles from the R18 family, BMW Motorrad certified tour guides, fabulous hotel accommodations, exceptional dining, support vehicle and an extensive social program. In short: everything has been thought of.

You and your R 18 will cruise along rugged coasts, through dense forests and past mountains and waterfalls. The participants will get to know hidden places and exciting people, indulge in local and international cuisine and recharge their batteries for the next day in accommodation specially tailored to each tour.

With a maximum of twelve participants per tour, the 100 – 125 mile daily stages guarantee a relaxed pace on the road, great fun together in the evening and an intensive shared experience on the “Urban Day”, where the participants get to immerse themselves in the melting pot of famous cities: San José in Costa Rica, Lisbon in Portugal and Portland, Oregon in the USA.

New, experiences await the participants at every turn: pulsating life, foreign scents, spectacular architecture, even the soundscape is never the same. After all, every city has its own rhythm. And you meet the people who make the city’s heartbeat. For example, when visiting a handcrafter or a local market.

After dinner, the day ends in a variety of ways. For example, with a whiskey tasting, cocktails “on the roof” or live music, before everyone is back in the saddle the next morning. Eight days of unforgettable riding combined with impressive experiences await the participants at every moment.

“The Great Getaway” tour dates are:

1. Costa Rica, March 2022

2. Portugal, April to June 2022

3. USA, August to October 2022

THE GREAT GETAWAY WHAT IS IT ALL ABOUT? FOCUS ON PURE RIDING #SOULFUEL

8 days of riding.

150/200 kms per day.

Designed for the BMW Motorrad R18.

Breathtaking routes and scenery.

Relaxed cruising.

We take care of everything.

A PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE EXPERIENCE

Top notch accommodation in fabulous hotels.

Exceptional dining experiences.

Immersive local experiences.

Fully supported. BMW Motorrad certified tour guides.

Stories to share for a lifetime. The ride of your life.

THE MOTORCYCLE: THE BMW MOTORRAD R18 SOUL IS ALL THAT MATTERS.

The new R 18 invokes our history and the iconic hallmarks of our brand which we have worked very hard on. The result: a cruiser that is full of character boasting a boxer engine with the most displacement that we have ever built as well as timeless design features, such as the white double striping on the R 18 First Edition.

DESTINATION: COSTA RICA

WHY COSTA RICA?

Dominated by mountain ranges and verdant forests, gouged by fertile valleys, and flanked by lovely beaches and the ocean, Costa Rica is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and cheerful places on earth. Vivid colors of nature, a virtually unmatched range of outdoor activities, a friendly, hospitable people, and the subtle charm of an essentially rustic lifestyle all this combined and merged to make Costa Rica one of the world’s favorite holiday destinations.

Lush jungles

Volcanoes

Coastal towns and beautiful beaches

Coffee plantations

Surfing lessons

Natural parks

Wildlife

Local delicious cuisine

Exotic fruits

Waterfalls

Tropical weather

Beach sunsets

Catamaran cruise

Beach bonfires

Coffee tasting

Come, immerse yourself and get lost in the wonderful and magical wonders of this small Central American country. Come and enjoy the Pura Vida lifestyle!

TOUR SUMMARY

Tour schedule:

Day 1: Arrival to San Jose

Day 2: San Jose to Trogon Lodge

Day 3: Trogon Lodge to Quepos

Day 4: Quepos to Las Catalinas

Day 5: Las Catalinas (beach day)

Day 6: Las Catalinas to Hacienda Montezuma

Day 7: Hacienda Montezuma to Arenal

Day 8: Arenal (adventure day)

Day 9: Arenal to San José

Day 10: Departure

Start/Finish: San José, Costa Rica.

Arrival/Departure Airport: San Jose (SJO)

Duration: 10 days / 8 riding days.

Accommodation: Top notch hotels with varying degrees of uniqueness.

Food: Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included.

Group size: Max group size 14 participants. Max 7 participants per BMW Motorrad certified tour guide.

Distance: Total 1,500 kms / Daily riding distance 100-250 kms.

Route: A perfect mix of secondary mountain, coastal roads with elevation and temperature shifts. Scenic and jaw dropping landscapes.

Tour Profile: 100% paved roads. Short to medium riding days.

Skill level: Beginners/Intermediate. Twisty mountain roads. Some traffic in small towns.

Requirements: Complete riders protective gear. Motorcycle license.

10 days tour (includes arrival and departure)

BMW R18 rental

9 hotel nights

BMW Motorrad certified tour guide

Support vehicle (technical and luggage support)

Local airport pick up/drop off

Food (3 meals per day)

Snacks and hydration in support vehicle.

Local experiences and activities.

Fuel

Welcome kit

Not Included:

Alcoholic beverages

Airplane tickets

Any services not mentioned in the above list

DESTINATION: PORTUGAL

WHY PORTUGAL?

Description text keep: Portugal! What a wonderful country and European tourism gem. So much to offer in such a small footprint. With a wonderful variety of landscapes, attractions, culture, history, gastronomy and incredibly friendly people; it is without a doubt an ideal Great Getaway destination. Surf capital of Europe. Worldwide revered wine. One of the places on earth with the most sunshine per year. The variety you will experience on this Great Getaway destination will marvel you and leave you wishing for more. We will go from the culture and history packed capital of Lisbon, towards the beaches and coastal towns. From one of oldest universities in the world to the beautiful valley where the finest Port wine comes from. Twisty roads, cork tree lined landscapes, horse breeding grounds, wineries, phenomenal food. We can’t think of more reasons to come and discover this magical destination.

Cascais

Lisbon

Tram and tuk tuk rides

Art and urban life

The most western point in continental Europe: Cabo Da Roca

Coastal roads and beaches

Coimbra

The Douro Valley

Port tasting

Small town life and country roads

Serra Da Estrela

Alter do Chao

Stargazing

The Tejo river and Alentejo region

Winery visits

Setubal

Serra da Arrabida

Fresh seafood

Local cuisine

Marble country

Monsaraz

TOUR SUMMARY

Tour schedule:

Day 1: Arrival to Lisbon

Day 2: Lisbon Urban Day

Day 3: Lisbon to Coimbra

Day 4: Coimbra to Douro Valley

Day 5: Douro Valley to Pinhao

Day 6: Pinhao to Fundao

Day 7: Fundao to Alter Do Chao

Day 8: Alter Do Chao to Montemor

Day 9: Montemor to Lisbon

Day 10: Departure

Start/Finish: Lisbon, Portugal.

Arrival/Departure Airport: Lisbon (LIS)

Duration: 10 days / 8 riding days.

Accommodation: Top notch hotels with varying degrees of uniqueness.

Food: Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included.

Group size: Max group size 14 participants. Max 7 participants per BMW Motorrad certified tour guide.

Distance: Total 1,500 kms / Daily riding distance 100-250 kms.

Route: A perfect mix of secondary mountain and coastal roads. With the occasional freeway link sections. Scenic and jaw dropping landscapes.

Tour Profile: 100% paved roads. Short to medium riding days.

Skill level: Beginners/Intermediate. Twisty mountain roads.

Requirements: Complete riders protective gear. Motorcycle license.

10 days tour (includes arrival and departure)

BMW R18 rental

9 hotel nights

BMW Motorrad certified tour guide

Support vehicle (technical and luggage support)

Local airport pick up/drop off

Food (3 meals per day)

Snacks and hydration in support vehicle.

Local experiences and activities.

Fuel

Welcome kit

Not Included:

Alcoholic beverages

Airplane tickets

Any services not mentioned in the above list

