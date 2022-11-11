April 17th 1991, the day I took my Oaths of Allegiance to defend Freedom, joining the millions of other’s who took the Oaths of Allegiance before me. Today lets honor those who fought for, fell for and sacrificed for freedom so that those who could not or did not join the armed forces, but sacrificed in their own ways to keep freedom alive. Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Veterans Day – Remembrance Day – Armistice Day. Please join me and take a moment of silence today to do just that, to remember.

For those interested that is me in the military photo above on my Military Leader Survival Instructor Course. I’m high up in the Canadian Rocky Mountains in the Yukon (Canada) in the middle of nowhere at 11:30 PM on my 4th mountain that week (11-14 mountains in total that course) with a 75lb backpack. I couldn’t tell you if it was Mount Logan or Birch Mountain but it was very high as we climbed vertically for 14 hours that day with 8,000+ foot sheer drops into the clouds down below. Everything was going great until our expert mountain climber fell off the mountain on a scree slope, broke a few bones and we had to follow the same path…the same day in the morning I almost fell off a glacier into a raging river below, quite the story there…lol.

In the military I got to travel to many different places, meet amazing people and do amazing things all while doing something honorable and worthwhile. While I have very mixed emotions about what our Canadian Armed Forces (including NATO) are involved in now it does not diminish the respect I have for those who served and have served.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank all those who have and are currently serving in Militaries around the world for their dedication, honor and sacrifice to bring their country and citizens freedom plus the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Veterans Day – Remembrance Day – Armistice Day. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

In remembrance, let’s read “In Flanders Fields” and take a moment.

“In Flanders Fields”

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place: and in the sky

The larks still bravely singing fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead: Short days ago,

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved: and now we lie

In Flanders fields!

Take up our quarrel with the foe

To you, from failing hands, we throw

The torch: be yours to hold it high

If ye break faith with us who die,

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields”

Be it Veterans Day (United States Armed Forces), Remembrance Day (Canadian Armed Forces), Armistice Day (UK/European Armed Forces) or whatever it is called in your country observed annually for honoring military veterans.