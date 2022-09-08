Intense week of activity for 2023 MotoGP at San Marino

Two warm days of testing action brought an end to an intense week of activity for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing teams in San Marino. Miguel Oliveira was highest placed on the combined time sheets as the crews ran through both short-term and 2023 development options for the KTM RC16. One day after engines had cooled in the wake of the San Marino Grand Prix and round fourteen of the 2022 MotoGP season, the grid was busy again for the sixth official test of the year. Both KTM squads were joined by the official test team and Dani Pedrosa at the sun kissed Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli where the workload was split between gaining hard data on current set-up suggestions for the KTM RC16 and future ideas that might have a bearing on the 2023 version of the racebike.

After work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Brad Binder, Oliveira and Pedrosa had accumulated nearly 400 laps of the track between them, while rookies Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez clocked over 210 circulations with a view to improving their competitiveness for the six Grands Prix that remain on the calendar. Oliveira was quickest by the end of the session with Binder 16th, Pedrosa, Fernandez and Gardner 21st, 22nd and 23rd.

MotoGP now drives across the continent to eastern Spain. The Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragón will pull the series to the MotorLand Aragon circuit near Alcañiz on September 17-18.

Brad Binder: “We did a lot of testing! We wanted to search for a better feeling for braking and stopping on one wheel and we made some improvements with the clutch setting and engine braking. As usual some ideas worked, some didn’t and we had some plans for today that we couldn’t quite finalize. Anyway, small things can make a big difference and we really tried to optimize what we had.”

Miguel Oliveira: “We worked on our settings and took advantage of the good conditions at Misano. We found some little things that should help us on other racetracks. I’m happy with what we were able to do. We kept things simple, even though it is never that simple! Our focus will be on the package we have now, some tire choices and we worked on stability for corner entry. We prioritized that area and also found a few little things for corner exit.”

Raul Fernandez: “On Tuesday, we had a really good day with almost eighty laps. We improved our pace a lot and my riding style is more natural. I understand the carbon brakes better, the tires better and the whole bike in general is suiting me better. Today we continued trying different settings and we found interesting data. The most important thing for me is that we have found a way for me to feel good on this bike, especially on the front, and I hope that we will be able to use this setting for the next races. These two test days in Misano were very positive and I have enjoyed working with Guy Goulon. He is a special man so I would like to thank him for his work.”

Remy Gardner: “Over these two days we focused a lot on trying different settings so that we can have the best feeling possible for the six races left. This morning, we did some back-checking from the work done on Tuesday and tried different things. We improved by about one second from the race so we can take positives out of this and use this information. In general, I was looking for more confidence on the front tire for turning and braking, and I think that we managed to get a better feeling on the bike, so I am satisfied with this. Time to head home for some rest before Aragon.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Having these two full days has been very helpful. It’s been busy! With a lot of laps, so there will be a lot of information to go through. With Brad and Dani we have been testing some parts for 2023 and to understand if our direction for the new bike is the right one. It was also the chance for Brad to have a first taste of some of these parts. With Miguel we wanted check our work so far this season and how we can still improve for the races ahead. Thanks to all the guys for their efforts here. We’ve been at Misano for some time now but with just one testing day left this year it was important to get through our workload.”

Sebastian Risse, Red Bull KTM Technical Manager MotoGP: “This morning we looked at some bigger test components and items for the longer term and that took a bit more time but once we were going then it was very interesting. Brad and Dani were carrying out this work while the other guys focused more on 2022 improvements. We are quite confident that we have a baseline for next year’s bike that is quite promising. On Tuesday we worked on single items that are interchangeable with the platform that is in development and our current race bike, some of them we can race with already, some of them next year but we found some good puzzle pieces. It’s been an intense two day period but we’re all happy that we got something out of it.”



Misano Official Test

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA), Yamaha 1:31.588

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.118

3. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Aprilia +0.135

4. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati +0.206

5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP) Aprilia +0.279

8. Miguel Oliveira (POR) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.531

16. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.749

21. Dani Pedrosa (ESP) Red Bull KTM test team +1.254

22. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing +1.292

23. Remy Gardner (AUS) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing +1.379