Introducing Yamaha Concepts at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

Introducing the Yamaha Booth at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

— Co-exhibiting with Yamaha Corporation under the theme of “Feel Life” —

Yamaha Motor will participate in the Japan Mobility Show 2023 organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc., which is scheduled to be held at the Tokyo Big Sight from October 25 to November 5 (Press days: Oct. 25–26; General public days: Oct. 28–Nov. 5). Located in the venue’s East Hall 5, the theme of the Yamaha booth will be “Feel Life.”

The booth will have motorcycles, electric commuter vehicles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, and more on display, including six world premiere models.

To celebrate the booth’s theme “Feel Life”, audio technologies, musical products, and more from Yamaha Corporation will also be introduced. Stage demonstrations and other events will showcase the latest technologies from the two Yamahas, who besides the name, share the same passion for design and engineering excellence.

Yamaha Motor Microsite for the Japan Mobility Show 2023

https://global.yamaha-motor.com/showroom/event/japan-mobilityshow-2023/

Main Display Models

World Premiere Models: Models making their world debut at the Japan Mobility Show

MOTOROiD2 Concept model TRICERA Concept model ELOVE Concept model E-FV Concept model Y-00Z MTB Concept model

Other Display Models

TMW Concept model YXZ1000R (Hydrogen-Engine) Concept model Mobile Robot Arm Special concept exhibit Real Sound Viewing Special exhibit with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation Active Field Control (AFC) Special exhibit with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation Charlie Special exhibit with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation Rock me on Special exhibit with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation solo/classic Special exhibit with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation

ex Concept models TY-E 2.2 Competition machine MOTOROiD Concept models XSR125 Upcoming production vehicle for Japanese market MT-125 Upcoming production vehicle for Japanese market YZF-R125 Upcoming production vehicle for Japanese market YZR500 (0W70) Competition machine The innovative electric boat propulsion system HARMO Special exhibit

Yamaha Displays Outside the Booth

E02+ Tokyo Future Tour* E01 Outdoor test-ride zone* E‐Vino Outdoor test-ride zone* TRITOWN Indoor test-ride zone* YZF-R1 Motorsports display zone* PW50 Automotive service technician experience zone* YZR-M1 Motorsports display zone* FG-01/eve auto Tokyo Future Tour* AR-07 (Level 4 automation) Tokyo Future Tour*

*Venue location

MOTOROiD2 (concept model)

What will human–machine interfaces actually be like in the future? This experimental model melds mobility with intelligent technologies in order to study that question. Yamaha Motor hypothesized that achieving a closer relationship between rider and machine, in which they resonate harmoniously with each other like partners, would lead to new forms of Jin-Ki Kanno¹, and since unveiling the MOTOROiD in 2017, Yamaha Motor has continued its R&D into technologies, designs, and more based on that concept.

As a further evolution of the original MOTOROiD, MOTOROiD2 is also a vehicle for personal mobility that can recognize its owner, get up off its kickstand, and move alongside its rider, but also has a distinctly lifelike feel when somebody is riding on its back and has a presence more like a lifetime companion. The Active Mass Center Control System (AMCES) for attitude sensing and self-balancing as well as the image recognition AI system for recognizing and reacting to the owner’s face and gestures have both been further refined. Additionally, MOTOROiD2 features a new Leaf structure unlike any motorcycle before, giving the model a chassis specialized for lifelike and complementary reactions to the rider.

¹Yamaha Motor’s development ideal that seeks to deliver users the seductive exhilaration felt when they truly become one with their machine.

TRICERA (concept model)

This three-wheel open-top electric autocycle pursues the unfiltered joy derived from operating a highly responsive vehicle. Its development concept is “Exciting Urban Mobility: When one’s body and mind and the machine become an organic whole.” This vehicle for personal mobility not only delivers the unparalleled feeling of freedom of an open-top car but also a new Kando²-filled driving experience with its three-wheel steering. The TRICERA’s human-centric packaging was derived from the level of controllability felt when changing the center point of the vehicle’s turning circle via the in-phase and counter-phase of the rear wheel. Additionally, enabling the user to select a manual mode for rear-wheel steering allows for the sense of accomplishment that comes when acquiring and developing new driving skills. Modern mobility is shifting toward automated driving, but that is precisely why Yamaha Motor is going back to basics and exploring the Kando that is created when a person is at the controls.

²A Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.

ELOVE (concept model)

The technologies acquired through the R&D that produced MOTOBOT – an autonomous motorcycle-riding humanoid robot unveiled in 2015 – and MOTOROiD, became the foundation for developing the Advanced Motorcycle Stabilization Assist System (AMSAS), which frees users from the worry and fatigue that accompanies riding at very slow, walking speeds in particular and helps make motorcycling safer and more enjoyable. The ELOVE was created with “Game changing!” as its concept and is an electric scooter equipped with AMSAS. The standard model pictured will be on display alongside a version with styling co-conceived by a high school student from a remote island in Okinawa, who commutes to campus via a 50cc scooter, and a professional wheelchair tennis player.

E-FV (concept model)

This electric mini bike for family recreation was developed by a volunteer team of young engineers as a fun side project aimed at exploring the kind of enjoyment possible with electric mobility. Mounting the same power unit as the TY-E electric trials bike, it requires no gear shifting and is avehicle for purely focusing on and enjoying riding. In addition to its quiet operation unique to EVs, it mounts Yamaha Corporation’s Active Sound Control technology, allowing the rider to enjoy exhaust notes and the like from conventional gasoline-powered vehicles when starting it up or turning it off.

Y-00Z MTB (concept model)

Developed based on a “Yamaha Motor Off-Road DNA” concept, this is a technical showcase of what is possible with eMTB technologies. It combines a split arrangement for the drive unit with an Electric Power Steering (EPS) system employing a magnetostrictive torque sensor proven on our PAS line of electrically power-assisted bicycles. The result is both excellent handling and stability in off-road riding.

Y-01W AWD (concept model)

This adventure eBike combines a center-mounted electric motor and a hub motor at the front for two-wheel drive. Coordinated electronic control of the two motors, twin batteries enabling long-distance rides, wide tires, and more give the Y-01W AWD excellent off-road performance and it is a concept model that points to the many potential spheres of riding open to eBike.

TMW (concept model)

Conceived by volunteer project members from the Motorcycle Testing Division, the TMW is Yamaha Motor’s first off-road adventure Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW)³. The front two wheels move independently and feature excellent adaptability for various surface conditions, and the LMW linkage enables the mounting of a large front carrier rack that stays level with the ground even when in a lean or on an incline. This ample luggage capacity further entices users to venture out for a ride. The TMW is also a hybrid; electric hub motors drive the two front wheels, while the rear wheel is driven by the engine.

³ Yamaha’s designation for vehicles with three or more wheels that can lean like a motorcycle through turns.

YXZ1000R (Hydrogen-Engine) (concept model)

This recreational off-highway vehicle is equipped with a direct injection 100%⁴ hydrogen-burning engine and emits zero CO2. Hydrogen engines house the potential to move decarbonization efforts forward while still using internal combustion engines. Yamaha Motor is exploring that potential in order to keep the unique appeal of these engines alive, such as their sound and feel when on the go, well into the future.

⁴Excluding trace amounts of combusted engine oil.

Mobile Robot Arm (Special concept exhibit)

This mobile collaborative robot pairs a robotic arm for performing tasks in place of humans, with an autonomous cart. The 7-axis robotic arm has the same range of motion as a human arm and the robot itself can work in the same spaces as people while avoiding obstacles. Compliance control ensures the robotic arm moves and operates while mimicking a human’s sensation of force.

Real Sound Viewing (Special exhibit)

This system and its technology are currently under development by Yamaha Corporation, and it is based on the concept of a “vacuum-packed live performance” that preserves and reproduces artists’ performances just as they are. By combining new acoustic technologies, such as sound digitizing and Yamaha’s TransAcoustic technology, with screen images, audiences can enjoy a highly realistic virtual live performance.

*On display with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation.

Active Field Control (AFC) (Special exhibit)

Active Field Control is Yamaha Immersive Audio Solution that enables users to create an ideal acoustic environment. AFC Enhance can be controlled the reverberation of a space naturally, while AFC Image can be controlled sound image localization in any position. The systems meet the demands of complex audio productions across a wide variety of applications. AFC will be used in the whole Yamaha booth at this year’s show to produce superior immersive listening experience.

*On display with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation.

Charlie (Special exhibit)

Charlie is a communication-oriented robot from Yamaha Corporation using VOCALOID and automatic song-creation technologies. When spoken to, Charlie responds while adding melodies as it chats. By answering in song, this singing robot is able to relax its users and communicate with them in a heartwarming manner. The Charlie on display at the Yamaha booth is a special edition prepared for the Japan Mobility Show 2023, with Yamaha Motor installing AI-based learning and tuning its character, while Yamaha Corporation’s song production AI is used to create songs.

*Charlie is no longer in production.

**On display with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation.

Rock me on (Special exhibit)

This wooden rocking horse becomes a child’s first ridable toy while doubling as a musical instrument, making it a symbolic “My First Yamaha.” It was displayed at Yamaha Corporation’s “You Are Here” exhibition at Milan Design Week 2023, one of the world’s biggest design events.

*On display with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation.

solo/classic (Special exhibit)

An acoustic guitar stand and classic guitar frame were designed to serve as household furniture by Yamaha Corporation to make life with musical instruments more enjoyable and then manufactured by high-end furniture brand Mexarts. When playing the guitar, Solo can be used as a high stool while Classic can double as a bench.

*On display with cooperation from Yamaha Corporation.