Italian Championship MX Round 2 Mantova

Alessandro Lupino runner-up in Mantova

• Second consecutive podium for the Desmo250 MX which continues to grow, confirming to be competitive and reliable

• The Italian Ducati rider climbs to second place in the championship standings after the Mantova round

The second round of the Italian Prestige Motocross Championship was held this weekend on the Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Mantova. Alessandro Lupino, credited with the second best lap in the timed practice session on Saturday, lined up at the gate of the two heats on Sunday eager to bring the Ducati Desmo250 MX back to the podium, after the excellent third place overall obtained in the debut race of the little 250 from Borgo Panigale.

The reigning MX1 Champion made a good first start, taking third and dueling throughout the heat for second place, crossing the finish line third after 15 laps. In the top five at the start of the second moto, the Beddini Racing team rider climbs to 4th in the first corners, moving into 3rd after four laps and engaging in a entertaining duel for second place that he conquers with two laps to go, crossing the finish line in 2nd. With a 3rd and a 2nd Alessandro climbs to the 2nd step of the podium, as he did on his debut with the Desmo450 MX a year earlier. Thanks to today’s result, Lupino moves to 2nd place in the championship that will resume in Montevarchi on April 26th and 27th with the third of the six scheduled rounds.

Alessandro Lupino: “In the first moto I didn’t feel completely at ease, but in the second I had fun. Returning to racing with the 250 is not easy, you need a different approach and I’m trying to adapt my riding style. I suffered in Ottobiano and it happened again today but little by little I’m starting to find the right references. In any case I’m happy, the gap with the front is not that wide and we’re doing a good job. The bike is growing since Ottobiano and, as the result show, we’ve made another step. I have to thank Ducati for the incredible work they’re doing; let’s not forget that the Desmo250 MX was only born on February 14 and has already proven to be competitive and reliable.”