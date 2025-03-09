Josh Herrin to start Daytona 200 title defense from second position

March 9, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Josh Herrin to start Daytona 200 title defense from second position

Sunnyvale, Calif., March 7, 2024 — Josh Herrin (Celtic/Economy Lube & Tire by Warhorse HSBK Ducati) will start the 2025 Daytona 200 on the Ducati Panigale V2 from second place on the grid when the green flag drops at 1:00 pm EST on Saturday, March 8.

The three-time and defending Daytona 200 Champion will be looking for his third straight win in the historic race. He is optimistic after posting consistently fast times over the two days of practice. His pace in the 1:48s was only matched by Tyler Scott, who took his second straight pole position at Daytona.

Herrin has won on the high banks of Daytona in every possible situation. His two Ducati wins came by a mere 0.07 seconds in 2023, but he turned the tide in dramatic fashion in 2024, winning by a massive 45.66 seconds after making the break early and cruising home for the win.

Ahead lay 57 laps of the 3.510-mile World Center of Racing at Daytona International Speedway as Herrin attempts to join the Daytona 200 elite of Miguel Duhamel and Scott Russell as a four-time winner of the great race.

2025 Daytona 200 Time Attack Results
1. Tyler Scott 1:48.135
2. Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:48.518
3. Brandon Paasch 1:48.555
4. Peter Hickman 1:49.106
5. Richard Cooper 1:49.241

Josh Herrin (Celtic/Economy Lube & Tire by Warhorse HSBK Ducati – #2)
“We’ve had a good few days here at Daytona,” Herrin said. “We’ve led two out of four sessions so far. In the Time Attack session, I had a strategy with Richie Escalante, but it didn’t work out how I planned.

“In the second stint, I went out on fresh tires, but that’s the game of Daytona. Everyone was waiting for each other—the guys waiting on me weren’t quick enough for me to go with—and looking back on it now, I should have just gone by myself.

“Overall, it’s fine. We’re on the front row, the team is working great, the pit stops are on point, and I think we have a good chance of winning the race tomorrow.”

The time for one of the world’s great motorcycle races is fast approaching. The 2025 Daytona 200 will go live at 1:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

