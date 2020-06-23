KICKER Performance Audio with American Flat Track

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 22, 2020) – American Flat Track proudly announced today the forging of a new partnership with KICKER Performance Audio naming the industry leader in cutting edge audio products the Official Sound System of American Flat Track.

Starting nearly 50 years ago as a two-man operation specializing in professional systems, KICKER has evolved into the benchmark for all audio systems, including personal products for digital media devices. KICKER’s fully-stocked line of products includes amplifiers, loudspeakers and subwoofer for car audio as well as marine audio and powersports, plus Bluetooth® speaker systems, high-performance headphones and noise-isolating in-ear headsets.

“American Flat Track fans love to enjoy quality sounds when on their bikes, in their trucks or just hanging out with their friends,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. ”We are delighted to partner with KICKER, both to showcase their great American brand to our community and to use their expertise and technology to enhance the fan experience at AFT race events.”

As part of its partnership, KICKER will be producing a custom PA system to enhance the fan experience at AFT events. This system will be specifically developed to work with existing jumbotron and victory lane equipment to keep the fans at events tuned into all the race day action.

KICKER has generously pledged that winners of each Main Event in all classes, at all rounds will receive one of their Kicker Bullfrog BF400 Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speakers. With 360° sound, the, Kicker Bullfrog BF400 is completely waterproof, dustrproof and has a 100-ft wireless range.

“KICKER Performance Audio is an American icon,” said Kevin Campbell, Director, Global Marketing of KICKER Performance Audio. ” We have been Livin’ Loud for more than 47 years in Stillwater, Oklahoma. At KICKER we push the limits of what’s possible in all we do, and it just makes sense to align our brand with the original extreme sport, American Flat Track. We have a genuine passion for the reward great music can bring and we see that same passion and commitment in the people, athletes and families of AFT.”

American Flat Track will kick off its 2020 season with the first-ever Volusia Half-Mile presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18.