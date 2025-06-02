Korie Steede races to third WXC victory at Mason-Dixon GNCC

Following a podium finish at the previous round, Steede powered her Husqvarna FC 250 to a fast start at the Mount Morris event, linking consistently quick sections together to claim what was her third class victory for 2025.

Now with a total of seven podiums, including three round victories, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Steede sits only 13 points outside of the WXC series lead following the Mason-Dixon GNCC weekend.

“My paddle tire was unreal today,” commented Steede. “I launched off the start and snagged the holeshot, and from there I stayed smart, pushed hard to come home with the win! The bottlenecks were no joke out there, and you really had to play it smart while fighting through the traffic. Overall, I’m super-stoked with my day and ready for the next one!”