Korie Steede races to third WXC victory at Mason-Dixon GNCC

Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 8
Following a podium finish at the previous round, Steede powered her Husqvarna FC 250 to a fast start at the Mount Morris event, linking consistently quick sections together to claim what was her third class victory for 2025.
Now with a total of seven podiums, including three round victories, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Steede sits only 13 points outside of the WXC series lead following the Mason-Dixon GNCC weekend.
“My paddle tire was unreal today,” commented Steede. “I launched off the start and snagged the holeshot, and from there I stayed smart, pushed hard to come home with the win! The bottlenecks were no joke out there, and you really had to play it smart while fighting through the traffic. Overall, I’m super-stoked with my day and ready for the next one!”
Equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350, former GNCC Champion DeLong displayed his share of pace throughout the three-hour encounter, however, a series of costly crashes hampered his overall round result, with sights shifted to Round 9 later this month.
“I struggled with staying off the ground today,” reflected DeLong
. “I felt decent with my riding, but just a few too many mistakes kept me from a better result. Thanks to the team for sticking behind me, we’ll come back in Snowshoe.”
XC1 Open Pro Class Results
1. Ben Kelley, KTM
2. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki
3. Jordan Ashburn, GASGAS
9. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
WXC Class Results
1. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki
3. Danielle McDonald, Yamaha
Upcoming Offroad Races – June 2025
6/15: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 7
6/15: Silver Kings Hard Enduro
6/22: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 9
6/22: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 9