KTM CLOCK MORE MOTOGP TEST LAPS IN BARCELONA

Sunshine continued to bear down on the Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya as both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing completed the second in-season MotoGP testing day in Spain and only hours after the ninth round of the 2022 campaign. Brad Binder was quickest from the Red Bull KTM pair and was only half a second from the top time. Miguel Oliveira helped towards the grand total of more than 130 circulations trying solutions to refine the KTM RC16 for both the rest of 2022 and with a view towards ideas for the 2023 incarnation of the motorcycle.

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing rookies Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez were also busy less than 24-hours after the Australian and Spaniard had given the team their best set of results so far this term. For Fernandez this was the first chance to test since pre-season; the youngster missed out on the Jerez session due to injury. Fernandez rode 47 laps to the 22nd best time and Gardner clocked a massive 76 with the 15th quickest effort.

The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland will take place at Sachsenring from Friday-Sunday 17-19 June.

Brad Binder: “We got the opportunity to back-test many things and try a few new ones but the main target was to gather information and to give the team a good direction to head for the future. I tried a new chassis that predictably had some positives but also negatives and it is important we take out the positive parts to help us. I understand both aero packages a bit better now and had the time to play around a little bit. Going forward I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Miguel Oliveira: "We did the best lap-time in really hot conditions with the medium rear tire and that was not so bad. We tested a couple of different small things – such as a setting with the swingarm – and delivered some feedback. All positive, especially for a low grip track and that was what we wanted to focus on."

Remy Gardner: “We had a really positive day today and we made some improvements which I am happy with. We tried a few things which came out unexpectedly positive and that we will study for the upcoming races. I had fun as I rode a lot of laps and learned a lot more about the bike and the tyres, and this will give me confidence to continue progressing. I was able to go fast when needed, but also had a good pace all day long. We tried different parts as well with the aim to help me feeling better when braking. I would say that there were both good and negative points, so we will see what we can do with this. I feel that I have taken a good step this weekend with the result on Sunday and today’s work, and I feel positive about what’s coming.”

Raul Fernandez: “Today was more about focusing on trying to resolve the weaknesses that we have been encountering since the start of the season. We focused on my riding as we tried some set ups on the front of the bike to help me feel more confident when I enter the corners, which will allow me to push harder. Another important point that I have been struggling with is tire management for the second half of the race, so we worked on the race pace with used tires today. We found some interesting things that we will use for the upcoming races, so I look forward to heading to Sachsenring.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “An important day. We’re almost at the halfway stage of the season and it is key to check and back-check and we also had something new for the future. Of course we will need time to analyze all the information we had today as we worked through some suspension, electronics and adjustments to the frame. The conditions were not so easy, particularly the level of grip, so we need more comparisons. We did a lot today but we will also work a lot more at home.”

Sebastian Risse, Red Bull KTM Technical Manager MotoGP: “A very intense day but also very productive. The conditions were a challenge here because the tires were dropping with every run, so we had to backcheck things and that takes a lot of energy after a busy race weekend and both teams and the riders did a great job. We had some updates to try to try and to know what will be suitable for the next races, such as the aero upgrade and a few other new pieces. We will have to analyze a lot of data in the next weeks to know what will be best for Sachsenring and onwards. Anyway, we’re really happy with what we could do here so let’s see what we can make of it.”





Barcelona Official Test

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA), Yamaha 1:39.447

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.004

3. Johann Zarco (FRA), Ducati +0.053

4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP) Aprilia +0.111

5. Pol Espargaro (ESP) Honda +0.241

11. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.551

14. Miguel Oliveira (POR) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.641

15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing +0.750

22. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing +1.697