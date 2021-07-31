Ladies of BUILD TRAIN RACE take MotoAmerica stage at Brainerd International Raceway

Milwaukee, WI (Thursday, July 29, 2021) – Royal Enfield’s groundbreaking BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. (BTR) Road Race program, which has invited seven women from all walks to prepare Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles for competition and train under the mentorship of professional road racer Melissa Paris, is preparing to enter the final stage of the program this weekend at Brainerd International Raceway—RACE.

Alyssa Bridges, Becky Goebel, CJ Lukacs, Kayla Thiesler, Michaela Trumbull, Scarlett Grosselanghorst and Trisha Dahl are ready to put their hard work on the racetrack this weekend in Brainerd, Minnesota, where round six of MotoAmerica, the premiere motorcycle road racing series in North America, will host the first of three exhibition races for Royal Enfield’s BTR Road Race program. Through the support of the program’s sponsors such as BOXO USA Tools, along with Maxima, S&S, Dunlop, Ohlins, Arai, SBS and Vortex, the Royal Enfield BTR women will take to the track on Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Brainerd, Minnesota.

Watch the race live on the MotoAmerica Facebook page, Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The three-month build phase of the program, also overseen by Melissa Paris, saw seven women competitors design and construct their Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 race bikes, which were revealed to the public on June 12 at the Road America round of the MotoAmerica Championship. The participants then entered into the training phase, where the women got to push their skills on the track at Grattan Race Track in Michigan for two days, and fine tune their Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Now, all that is left to do is race!

“The opportunity that Royal Enfield is giving us here, is the dream. Who else is going to hand you a motorcycle, say ‘turn it into a race bike, and then race it yourself?’” said fashion designer-turned motorcycle racer Scarlett Grosselanghorst.

All seven women of the Royal Enfield BTR Road Race program are eager to put themselves and their machines to the test this weekend at Brainerd International Raceway. Former pro motocross racer CJ Lukacs summed it up best. “I’m looking forward to the go-fast portion of it,” she said with a smile.

“After months of building and training the women are ready to race,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “My nerves are through the roof. I am excited for the world to see how incredible each one of these women are and for them to finally be able to race. Melissa Paris, our sponsors and Royal Enfield have supported this program from the beginning.”

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BTR ROAD RACER

Get an up-close look at the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles of the BTR Road Race program, and tell us which is your favorite. Along with competing on the track, the BTR participants are competing for Fan Favorite. Cast your vote now! Voting ends July 31, 2021.

Find out more about the inspiring women of Royal Enfield BTR Road Race, such as hairstylist Michaela Trumbull from Wyoming, who decided she was tired of riding on the back of her husband’s motorcycle and wanted to get behind the bars herself. Or 25-year-old Kayla Theisler, a mechanical engineer from Wisconsin who has an AHRMA Vintage Sidecar National Championship to her name. CJ Lukacs, who comes from a professional motocross background, opted to challenge herself in road racing, an all-new two-wheel element for the teacher from California. See featured videos of all seven Royal Enfield BTR Road Race participants on the Royal Enfield North America Instagram @royalenfield_na.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.